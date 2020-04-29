Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medley Management Inc.    MDLY

MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC.

(MDLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sierra Income Corporation : Announces Distribution Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

Sierra Income Corporation (“Sierra” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has temporarily suspended the monthly distributions on the shares of the Company’s common stock to enhance financial flexibility. Shareholder distributions, including both cash and through the distribution reinvestment plan, will be suspended beginning with the month ending April 30, 2020. The Company expects to evaluate resumption of monthly distributions at a future date. The Company believes that it is in the best long-term interests of its shareholders to maintain a conservative approach to its distribution policy during this volatile economic environment.

About Sierra Income Corporation

Sierra is a non-traded business development company that invests primarily in first lien senior secured debt, second lien secured debt and, to a lesser extent, subordinated debt of middle market companies in a broad range of industries with annual revenue between $50 million and $1 billion. Sierra’s investment objective is to generate current income, and to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. Sierra is externally managed by SIC Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For additional information, please visit Sierra Income Corporation at www.sierraincomecorp.com.

About SIC Advisors LLC

SIC Advisors LLC is an affiliate of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY, “Medley”). Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley’s national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has $4.1 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (TASE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, a credit interval fund, Sierra Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:SRNTX) and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 18 years, we have provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America1. For additional information, please visit Medley Management Inc. at www.mdly.com.

Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE:MDLX) and (NYSE:MDLQ). Medley Capital Corporation is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:MCC) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on both the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE:MCV), (NYSE:MCX) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol (TASE: MCC.B1).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including, without limitation: Sierra's continued effectiveness in investing and managing capital; adverse changes in the economy generally or in the industries in which Sierra's portfolio companies operate; uncertainties associated with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets, the global and U.S. economy, the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, and liquidity; and such other factors described under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Sierra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). Although Sierra believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. Sierra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Sierra’s expectations.

1 Medley Management Inc. is the parent company of Medley LLC and several registered investment advisers (collectively, “Medley”). Assets under management refers to assets of our funds, which represents the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Assets under management are as of December 31, 2019.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC.
04/23MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued L..
AQ
04/23MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Announces Receipt Of NYSE Continued Listing Standard No..
PR
04/16MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION : Responds to Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Trad..
AQ
03/30MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
03/30MEDLEY MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/27MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results
PR
02/13MEDLEY MANAGEMENT : Amendment to a previously filed SC 13G
PU
02/10MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces December 31, 2019 Financial Results
AQ
02/10MEDLEY MANAGEMENT : Amendment to a previously filed SC 13G
PU
01/31MEDLEY MANAGEMENT : Amendment to a previously filed SC 13G
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35,0 M
EBIT 2020 -3,04 M
Net income 2020 -10,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 3,31 M
Chart MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Medley Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,75  $
Last Close Price 0,53  $
Spread / Highest target 1 893%
Spread / Average Target 1 181%
Spread / Lowest Target 469%
Managers
NameTitle
Seth Bulger Taube Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Brook Bulger Taube Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Richard T. Allorto Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Tonkel Executive Director
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC.-83.15%3
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-8.12%35 257
LEGAL & GENERAL-32.34%15 136
KKR & CO. INC.-12.86%14 285
AMUNDI-12.80%13 267
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-17.31%9 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group