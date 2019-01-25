Sierra Income Corporation : Announces Q1 2019 Distributions

Sierra Income Corporation (“Sierra” or the “Company”) today announced
that its Board of Directors declared a series of monthly distributions
for January, February, and March 2019 of $0.05334 per share.
Stockholders of record as of each respective record date will be
entitled to receive the distribution. Below are the details for each
respective distribution;
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Per Share
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
|
|
|
$0.05334
|
|
|
|
January 25, 2019
|
|
|
|
January 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
$0.05334
|
|
|
|
February 11, 2019
|
|
|
|
February 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
$0.05334
|
|
|
|
March 11, 2019
|
|
|
|
March 29, 2019
As previously announced by the Board of Directors on November 6, 2018,
in connection with the proposed mergers of the Company, Medley Capital
Corporation and Medley Management Inc. (the “Mergers”), the Board of
Directors approved a distribution guidance framework that set forth a
target distribution rate for the Company if the Mergers are successfully
consummated. In that regard, the Board of Directors determined that for
each of the twelve months following the consummation of the Mergers, and
subject to legally available funds, the Combined Company1
expects to pay monthly cash distributions to the holders of the Combined
Company’s common stock equal to 5.500 cents per share, which will
consist of a regular base distribution per share of 4.500 cents and a
supplementary distribution per share of 1.000 cents and which is an
increase from the monthly distribution of 5.334 cents per share
currently paid by the Company. Thereafter, the distribution will be
determined subject to the Combined Company’s distribution policy and
such distributions could decrease after the twelve-month period.
About Sierra Income Corporation
Sierra is a non-traded business development company that invests
primarily in first lien senior secured debt, second lien secured debt
and, to a lesser extent, subordinated debt of middle market companies in
a broad range of industries with annual revenue between $50 million and
$1 billion. Sierra’s investment objective is to generate current income,
and to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. Sierra is
externally managed by SIC Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser
registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For
additional information, please visit Sierra Income Corporation at www.sierraincomecorp.com.
About SIC Advisors LLC
SIC Advisors LLC is an affiliate of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY,
“Medley”). Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield
solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley’s national
direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the
middle market in the U.S. Medley has $4.8 billion of assets under
management in two business development companies, Medley Capital
Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (TASE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, a
credit interval fund, Sierra Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:SRNTX) and
several private investment vehicles. Over the past 15 years, we have
provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North
America2. For additional information, please visit Medley
Management Inc. at www.mdly.com.
Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has
outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbols (NYSE:MDLX) and (NYSE:MDLQ). Medley Capital Corporation is
dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:MCC) and the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange (TASE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on both
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE:MCV), (NYSE:MCX) and
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol (TASE: MCC.B1).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws and regulations. These
forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and
phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could,"
"estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project,"
"should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including
references to assumptions and forecasts of future results.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated
at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although Sierra
believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements
are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the
expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be
material. Sierra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statement contained herein to conform the statement to actual results or
changes in Sierra’s expectations.
This is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy any
securities of Sierra Income Corporation. Such an offer can be made only
by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus can be obtained by
visiting www.sierraincomecorp.com. This
is a speculative security and as such, involves a high degree of risk.
1 The “Combined Company” refers to the Company as the
surviving entity following the Mergers.
2 Medley Management Inc. is the parent company of Medley LLC
and several registered investment advisers (collectively, “Medley”).
Assets under management refers to assets of our funds, which represents
the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt
(at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and
uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet
to commence their investment periods). Assets under management are as of
September 30, 2018.
