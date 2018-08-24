Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medley Management Inc    MDLY

MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC (MDLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sierra Total Return Fund : Announces Q4 2018 Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:16am CEST

Sierra Total Return Fund (“Sierra” or the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared a distribution of $0.3283 per share on August 22, 2018. Stockholders of record as of August 22, 2018 will be entitled to receive the distribution which will be paid on August 24, 2018.

About Sierra Total Return Fund

Sierra is a Delaware statutory trust registered under the Investment Act of 1940 as a continuously offered, non-diversified, closed-end investment management company that operates as an interval fund. Sierra’s investment objective is to seek total return through a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of debt securities and equities. Sierra is externally managed by STRF Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For additional information, please visit Sierra Total Return Fund’s website at www.sierratotalreturnfund.com.

About STRF Advisors LLC

STRF Advisors LLC is an affiliate of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY, “Medley”). Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley’s national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has over $5 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (TASE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, a credit interval fund, Sierra Total Return Fund (NASDAQ: SRNTX) and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 15 years, we have provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America1. For additional information, please visit Medley Management Inc. at www.mdly.com.

Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE: MDLX) and (NYSE: MDLQ). Medley Capital Corporation is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCC) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on both the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE: MCV), (NYSE: MCX) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol (TASE: MCC.B1).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although Sierra believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. Sierra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Sierra’s expectations.

This is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Sierra Income Corporation. Such an offer can be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus can be obtained by visiting www.sierratotalreturnfund.com. This is a speculative security and as such, involves a high degree of risk.

1 Medley Management Inc. is the parent company of Medley LLC and several registered investment advisors (collectively, “Medley”). Assets under management refers to assets of our funds, which represents the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Assets under management are as of June 30, 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC
12:16aSIERRA TOTAL RETURN FUND : Announces Q4 2018 Distribution
BU
08/15MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
08/15MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of M..
AC
08/10MEDLEY MANAGEMENT : sings higher on Sierra merger
AQ
08/10MEDLEY CAPITAL : Sierra, MCC and MDLY Announce Merger to Create 2nd Largest Inte..
AQ
08/10MEDLEY MANAGEMENT : Sierra, MCC and MDLY Announce Merger to Create 2nd Largest I..
BU
08/10SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION : Schedules Investor Conference Call
BU
08/09MEDLEY MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/09MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/09MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Medley Capital Corporations Merger Will Not Save The Company For Long 
08/1366 Hot Dividend Dogs Boosted By Wall Street Sizzle In August. 
08/10Medley Management 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/10Medley Management (MDLY) To Merge with Sierra Income and Medley Capital - Sli.. 
08/10Medley Management's (MDLY) CEO Brook Taube on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63,7 M
EBIT 2018 15,7 M
Net income 2018 -3,81 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,3%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,55
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 165 M
Chart MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC
Duration : Period :
Medley Management Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,94 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seth Bulger Taube Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Brook Bulger Taube Co-Chairman, Co-CEO & Chief Investment Officer
Jeffrey B. Tonkel President & Executive Director
Richard T. Allorto Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC-18.46%165
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP13.96%43 912
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.75%28 261
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.37%19 469
AMUNDI-13.18%14 024
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN19.59%13 063
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.