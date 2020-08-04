MedMen Enterprises : Announces Addition to Board of Directors

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) announces the appointment of Al Harrington to its board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Harrington is the founder of Viola, Inc., a premium cannabis company that focuses on increasing minority ownership, reinvesting in the community, and creating opportunity through social equity. Additionally, he is also the founder of Harrington Wellness, a manufacturing company of non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, which currently produces cannabis topical solutions. Prior to his entry into the cannabis industry, Mr. Harrington was a professional basketball player for 16 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Indiana Pacers, the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors, as well as the New York Knicks, among others. He also currently serves as an active member of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, the Cannabis Trade Federation and Tidal Royalty’s Advisory Board.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Harrington as a new independent director to MedMen’s Board,” said Executive Chairman Ben Rose. “We are confident that the addition of Mr. Harrington complements our existing Board’s skills and experiences as we continue executing our strategy of building the leading cannabis retailer.”

“I’m both excited and humbled to be welcomed onto the MedMen Board. This new relationship between the Viola family and the MedMen business marks yet another step in the direction of equitable opportunity and the continuous growth of the cannabis space,” said Al Harrington, Co-founder and CEO, Viola. “In this role, my goal is to continue to advance core values of minority representation and purpose into MedMen’s vision, which in turn will push towards broader diversity and inclusion as well as new industry standards.”

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is North America’s leading cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com

ABOUT VIOLA:

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is one of the nation’s leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al’s grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes, finding solace in cannabis remedies. Viola has integrated the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary procedures designed for every stage of the cultivation, extraction and production process. The company is known for its wide variety of product offerings including a high-quality flower to premier butane extracts.

