MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.

(MMEN)
MedMen Enterprises : Congratulates Board Member Stacey Hallerman on New Role at Lowell Herb Co.

10/11/2019 | 06:00am EDT

Stacey Hallerman Resigns from MedMen Board of Directors to Become Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Lowell

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (“MedMen” or the “Company”), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced that Stacey Hallerman has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Hallerman has left her position on MedMen's Board to assume the role of Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Lowell Herb Co. ("Lowell").

"On behalf of my fellow directors, MedMen's management team and our shareholders, I'd like to thank Stacey for her valuable contributions to our board,” said Adam Bierman, MedMen co-founder and chief executive officer. "MedMen has been a strong supporter of Lowell from the start, and we look forward to finding additional ways to work with Stacey in her new role at Lowell. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors."

Lowell was one of MedMen's first strategic investments into a cannabis brand. Back in July 2018, the Company announced an investment in the Lowell Herb Co. At the time, a main driver for the investment was that Lowell and MedMen shared a similar vision of cannabis as a consumer product, and that shared vision endures. MedMen currently sells Lowell’s products across its California network.

About MedMen:

Founded in 2010, MedMen is North America’s premium cannabis retailer. Founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin have defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. A robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen Red, coupled with a team of cannabis-educated associates cement the Company’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience. MedMen’s industry-leading technology enables a fully compliant, owned-and-operated delivery service and MedMen Buds, a nationwide loyalty program.

MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more at www.MedMen.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 144 M
EBIT 2019 -219 M
Net income 2019 -177 M
Debt 2019 176 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,48x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,46x
EV / Sales2019 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 257 M
Chart MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,69  $
Last Close Price 1,23  $
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Bierman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Modlin President & Director
Benjamin Rose Non-Executive Chairman
Michael W. Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Lissack Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.-57.66%257
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY11.60%11 106
NEXT49.14%9 366
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 004
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-29.51%3 999
DUFRY AG-14.00%3 996
