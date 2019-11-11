Log in
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.

(MMEN)
MedMen Enterprises : Opens in Sarasota, Florida

11/11/2019 | 06:01am EST

Increases Total National Retail Footprint to 34 Operating Stores

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (“MedMen” or the “Company”), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., announces the opening of its latest Florida location in the city of Sarasota. This is the eighth of 12 locations MedMen plans to open in Florida this calendar year. The Company is licensed for up to 35 retail locations in the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005149/en/

MedMen Sarasota (Photo: Business Wire)

MedMen Sarasota (Photo: Business Wire)

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S. with a robust and growing medical cannabis program serving over 393,663 qualified patients as of November 1, 2019.1 Sarasota, a mid-sized city with an increasing population of approximately 57,738,is a popular tourist destination known as a gateway to miles of beaches.2 The new location aligns with MedMen’s retail strategy to extend geographical reach within each operational market.

MedMen Buds, the Company’s new loyalty program, will be available to all patients at the Sarasota location. In addition, MedMen’s recently launched same-day delivery platform will be available to Florida patients soon. Together with loyalty and delivery, the Company’s new store location aligns with MedMen’s industry-leading omni-channel experience and customer service.

In addition to expanding its retail footprint in the state, MedMen remains one of the lead supporters of the recently launched constitutional amendment campaign to bring safe, regulated, and legal cannabis to adults 21 years and older in the state of Florida. The campaign committee “Make it Legal Florida” is chaired by MedMen’s own Vice President of Government Affairs, Nick Hansen.

MedMen’s Sarasota store is located at 1410 Main Street Sarasota, Florida 34236. Store hours are 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Source:

  1. Office of Medical Marijuana Use – Weekly Updates
    https://s27415.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/ommu_updates/2019/110119-OMMU-Update.pdf
  2. http://worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities/sarasota-population/

About MedMen:

Founded in 2010, MedMen is North America’s premium cannabis retailer. Founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin have defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. A robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen Red, coupled with a team of cannabis-educated associates cement the Company’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience. MedMen’s industry-leading technology enables a fully compliant, owned-and-operated delivery service and MedMen Buds, a nationwide loyalty program. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier.

Learn more at www.MedMen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including projections regarding opening additional stores in the State of Florida.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided and made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 292 M
EBIT 2020 -142 M
Net income 2020 -176 M
Debt 2020 183 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,44x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 243 M
Chart MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,45  $
Last Close Price 1,15  $
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Bierman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Modlin President & Director
Benjamin Rose Executive Chairman
Zeeshan Hyder Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer
Ryan Lissack Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.-62.34%243
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY13.64%11 441
NEXT65.37%10 848
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 133
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-21.33%4 563
DUFRY AG5.07%4 414
