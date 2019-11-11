MedMen Enterprises : Opens in Sarasota, Florida

Increases Total National Retail Footprint to 34 Operating Stores

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (“MedMen” or the “Company”), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., announces the opening of its latest Florida location in the city of Sarasota. This is the eighth of 12 locations MedMen plans to open in Florida this calendar year. The Company is licensed for up to 35 retail locations in the state.

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S. with a robust and growing medical cannabis program serving over 393,663 qualified patients as of November 1, 2019.1 Sarasota, a mid-sized city with an increasing population of approximately 57,738,is a popular tourist destination known as a gateway to miles of beaches.2 The new location aligns with MedMen’s retail strategy to extend geographical reach within each operational market.

MedMen Buds, the Company’s new loyalty program, will be available to all patients at the Sarasota location. In addition, MedMen’s recently launched same-day delivery platform will be available to Florida patients soon. Together with loyalty and delivery, the Company’s new store location aligns with MedMen’s industry-leading omni-channel experience and customer service.

In addition to expanding its retail footprint in the state, MedMen remains one of the lead supporters of the recently launched constitutional amendment campaign to bring safe, regulated, and legal cannabis to adults 21 years and older in the state of Florida. The campaign committee “Make it Legal Florida” is chaired by MedMen’s own Vice President of Government Affairs, Nick Hansen.

MedMen’s Sarasota store is located at 1410 Main Street Sarasota, Florida 34236. Store hours are 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

About MedMen:

Founded in 2010, MedMen is North America’s premium cannabis retailer. Founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin have defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. A robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen Red, coupled with a team of cannabis-educated associates cement the Company’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience. MedMen’s industry-leading technology enables a fully compliant, owned-and-operated delivery service and MedMen Buds, a nationwide loyalty program. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier.

Learn more at www.MedMen.com.

