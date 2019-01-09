MedMen Enterprises : Releases Response to ‘Shareholder Lawsuit'

On January 8th, two early investors in MMMG, LLC, a precursor
company to MedMen
Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court
alleging unfair treatment regarding the disposition of their investment
in MMMG.
Today, a Los Angeles Superior Court denied a request from the plaintiffs
for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction.
The plaintiffs alleged that they are being unfairly prevented from
cashing out of their interest in MMMG, which currently holds
approximately 179 million shares that are redeemable and exchangeable on
a one-for-one basis for Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of MedMen
Enterprises Inc. The shares are locked up, thus prevented from trading
in the open markets, until November 25, 2019.
These are the facts of the case:
-
In early 2018, assets from MMMG, LLC, a cannabis management company,
and two private equity funds – MedMen Opportunity Fund I, LP and
MedMen Opportunity Fund II, LP were rolled up to a new holding
company, MedMen Enteprises Inc., with the intent of taking the company
public.
-
Investors in the three entities; MMMG, MedMen Opportunity Fund I, and
MedMen Opportunity Fund II received shares redeemable and exchangeable
into Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of MedMen Enterprises Inc. in
exchange for the assets contributed to the new holding company.
-
MedMen Enterprises Inc. went public on the Canadian Securities
Exchange on May 29, 2018.
-
As of January 9, 2019, assuming the redemption of redeemable and
exchangeable shares, and the conversion, exercise or redemption of
other securities convertible into Class B Subordinate Voting Shares,
there are currently a total of approximately 545.3 million outstanding
shares of MedMen Enterprises Inc.
-
MMMG holds approximately 179 million exchangeable shares. MedMen
Opportunity Fund I and MedMen Opportunity Fund II collectively hold
approximately 196 million exchangeable shares.
-
MMMG, MedMen Opportunity Fund I, MedMen Opportunity Fund II and MedMen
Enterprises Inc. negotiated separate lock-ups of their respective
exchangeable shares for the benefit of and to safeguard the interests
of all stakeholders in the enterprise. This is a common practice by
companies when they go public.
-
Last November, an independent committee made up of representatives
from the three entities; MMMG, MedMen Opportunity Fund I and MedMen
Opportunity Fund II collectively decided to extend lockups on
virtually all of their MedMen shares until November 25, 2019 when the
shares will become freely tradeable in increments over a 12-month
period.
The following is a statement by Daniel Yi, MedMen’s senior vice
president of corporate communications: “These are frivolous claims, and
it appears the judge agrees. Today, a Los Angeles Superior Court denied
the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order and
preliminary injunction. Despite the agreement reached by an independent
committee to safeguard the best interests of our shareholders, including
MMMG and the funds, the plaintiffs; Omar Mangalji and Brent Cox, now
seek special treatment. The committee decided to lock up more than 90
percent of the shares owned by the three entities at least until
November 25, 2019. The interests of all of the stakeholders impacted
were included in the process and the feedback was overwhelmingly
positive. Mr. Mangalji and Mr. Cox have already received cash
distributions representing a complete return of their capital plus a
substantial gain. It’s unfortunate that Mr. Mangalji and Mr. Cox have
chosen this path. This is a meritless claim by a minority investor. This
is clearly and egregiously an attempt to devalue the shares of the
enterprise for their own personal gain at the expense of all other
stakeholders. MedMen remains focused on building one of the leading
cannabis companies in the world and we feel confident we will prevail on
that mission and against this meritless complaint.”
