MedMen Enterprises : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Designated News Release

Third quarter revenue of $45.9 million, up 41% year over year
Corporate SG&A decreased by 35% sequentially and 51% from the prior year period
Strengthened balance sheet through combination of equity, debt and sale of non-core assets
Achieved first month of positive after-tax cash flow across retail footprint
Appointed Tom Lynch as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer and Tim Bossidy as Interim Chief Operating Officer
Announced new board of director member, Niki Christoff, who currently serves as SVP of Strategy and Government Relations at Salesforce and held previous executive roles at Uber and Google
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today released its consolidated financial results third quarter 2020 ended March 28, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Management Commentary
“We continued to make significant progress during the third quarter by delivering top-line growth, reducing our corporate overhead and attracting capital to support our strategic plan,” said MedMen Interim Chief Executive Officer Tom Lynch. “We are encouraged by the steps the business has taken to focus on disciplined growth and profitability amidst a challenging and unprecedented global environment. Through the strength of the MedMen brand and the capital partners that continue to support the Company, we are well-positioned to execute on our goal of being the leading cannabis retailer.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Review
Financials:
Revenue: Systemwide revenue across MedMen's operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida increased to $45.9 million for the quarter, up 41% year-over-year
Corporate SG&A: Corporate SG&A totaled $17.3 million, a 35% decrease from previous quarter, and 51% decrease from the prior year period. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company further reduced corporate SG&A through an additional approximate 25% reduction in corporate headcount. In aggregate, the Company has reduced overall corporate SG&A by over $100 million on an annualized basis since the initial cost cutting efforts began in the fiscal second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA: The Company reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.7 million for the quarter, an improvement over the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $35.1 million in the previous quarter. The Company’s cultivation and manufacturing facilities contributed to $12.9 million of the total Adjusted EBITDA loss.
Adjusted Retail EBITDA: Across its national retail footprint, the Company recorded a four-wall Adjusted EBITDA margin after local taxes and distribution expenses of 5%, compared to an 8% loss in the previous quarter, primarily driven by reduced payroll costs and local taxes.
Retail Cash Flow: For the month of March, the Company recorded positive after-tax cash flow (including estimated state, local and federal taxes) across its national retail footprint due to gross margin improvements, cost optimization initiatives and reduction in local taxes. The Company’s two highest-performing stores, Evanston, IL and West Hollywood, CA, combined for an after-tax cash flow margin of 17% during the month of March.
Balance Sheet: As of March 28, 2020, current assets totaled $123.9 million and included cash and cash equivalents of $31.8 million
Capital Markets: During the quarter, the Company raised $7.8 million in gross proceeds under the equity offering announced in December 2019, received $12.5 million in additional gross proceeds under its GGP senior secured convertible note facility and generated gross proceeds of $17.0 million through the sale of non-core assets
Retail Highlights:
California: California retail revenue totaled $29.6 million for the third quarter, representing a 19% increase from the same period last year. On a same-store basis, California retail stores are up 5% from the same period last year. The Beverly Hills, Santa Ana, LAX, Abbot Kinney and Downtown Los Angeles locations were up 13%, 28%, 27%, 13% and 14%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
Illinois: The Company currently operates two stores in Illinois with locations in Oak Park and Evanston. Illinois became the Company’s second highest-grossing market during the quarter, with retail revenue totaling $6.7 million for the quarter, representing a 282% sequential increase over the second quarter, despite limited store hours due to product shortages across the state. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company secured additional vendor support for increased product in anticipation of expanded store hours.
Nevada: Nevada retail revenue totaled $4.7 million for the third quarter, representing a 5% increase from same period last year. During the quarter, the Company temporarily shut down retail operations in its Downtown Las Vegas and Paradise locations due to COVID-19.
Florida: The Company operated eight retail locations in Florida during the third quarter. Due to improvements at its Eustis facility, the Company was able to enhance its inventory levels, leading to a 33% sequential revenue increase over the second quarter. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company temporarily closed five of the eight locations to redirect limited product to higher traffic locations.
Massachusetts: The Company’s Fenway location is pending final regulatory approval and construction is anticipated to begin in calendar year 2020. In Newton, Massachusetts MedMen has signed a lease on a retail location and now is awaiting regulatory approvals.
New York: The Company operates four medical dispensaries in the state, with a flagship location on Fifth Avenue near Bryant Park.
Arizona: The Company is currently in the process of divesting its Arizona footprint, which includes three retail locations and various cultivation and manufacturing operations.
COVID-19: On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. While the ultimate severity of the outbreak and its impact on the economic environment is uncertain, the Company is monitoring the situation closely and is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. Despite being deemed as an essential retailer in its core markets, the Company has experienced a negative impact on sales in certain markets as a result of shelter-at-home orders, social distancing efforts, caps on maximum allowable people within a retail establishment, declining tourism and required modifications to store operations. Certain markets, such as California and Nevada, experienced a greater impact on sales due to reduced foot traffic in certain locations. Other markets, such as Illinois, Florida and New York have not been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and in some cases, stores in those markets have generated increased sales subsequent to the quarter end.
Capital Markets and Financing Activities:
Credit Facility: On March 30, 2020, the Company announced it closed on $12.5 million in additional gross proceeds under its $250.0 million senior secured convertible debt facility (the “Facility”) led by funds affiliated with Gotham Green Partners (collectively, “GGP”). Subsequent to the quarter end, GGP funded an additional $2.5 million under the Facility. In aggregate, GGP and co-investors have invested $150.0 million into the Company under the Facility to date.
Equity Investment: On January 14, 2020, the Company announced the closing of its $20.0 million offering of Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at a price per share of $0.43. Of the total offering, $7.8 million was received by the Company during the quarter.
Definitive Agreement on Sale of Non-Core Asset: On February 25, 2020 the Company entered into definitive agreements to assign its rights to acquire a licensed cultivation and manufacturing facility in Hillcrest, Illinois (“Hillcrest Facility”) for total gross proceeds of $17.0 million (“Hillcrest Transaction”). The Company previously received the right to acquire the Hillcrest Facility as part of its merger termination agreement with PharmaCann, LLC (“PharmaCann”).
Secured Term Loan Amendment: On January 14, 2020, the Company announced the execution and closing of definitive documentation for amendments to the terms and conditions of the $77.8 million senior secured term loan with funds managed by Stable Road and its affiliates.
Corporate Governance:
MedMen 2020 Annual General Meeting Results: The Annual General Meeting of MedMen shareholders was held on February 21, 2020 in Toronto, Canada under Executive Chairman, Ben Rose. Shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted for approval. Shareholders re-elected Ben Rose, Adam Bierman and Jay Brown to the Board of Directors and added new members Mel Elias, Cameron Smith, and Chris Ganan. Jay Brown subsequently resigned from the Board of Directors on March 24, 2020. MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.
Management Changes: Effective February 1, 2020, Adam Bierman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors named the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Lissack, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. On March 30, 2020, the Company appointed Tom Lynch as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer, succeeding Ryan Lissack. Tim Bossidy was appointed as Interim Chief Operating Officer.
Super Voting Shares: As part of his resignation, former Chief Executive Officer, Adam Bierman, agreed to surrender his Class A Super Voting shares. Following expiration of the limited proxy granted by Andrew Modlin to Ben Rose, MedMen will only have one class of outstanding shares, Class B subordinate voting shares, each of which entitle the holder to one vote.
Board Additions: During the quarter, the Company announced three additions to its Board of Directors
Mel Elias, former President and CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Cameron Smith, a private angel investor and advisor focused on health food
Errol Schweizer, former Vice President of Grocery at Whole Foods Market
Subsequent Events:
Board of Directors: Effective May 26, 2020, the Company appointed Niki Christoff to its Board of Directors. Ms. Christoff currently serves as a Senior Vice President of Strategy and Government Relations at Salesforce, where she has held the role since 2017. Prior to joining Salesforce, Ms. Christoff served as Senior Director of Public Policy at Uber. Ms. Christoff also held a number of positions at Google over a span of eight years, including most recently, serving as Director of Global Communications and Public Affairs. In 2019, Ms. Christoff was named one of Fortune’s “25 Most Powerful Women in Politics.”
Transition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”):
The Company is required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to test whether it continues to qualify as a foreign private issuer as of the last business day of every fiscal second quarter. As of December 28, 2019, the Company no longer met the qualification as a foreign private issuer as a result of more than 50% of the Company’s outstanding voting securities being held by residents of the United States. Effective June 27, 2020, MedMen will be considered a United States domestic issuer and non-accelerated filer under the rules of the SEC. Accordingly, the Company will prepare its audited consolidated financial statements for the 52 weeks ended June 27, 2020 in accordance with U.S. GAAP, with such change being applied retrospectively. The extent of the impact of this change in accounting framework has not yet been quantified by the Company.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Additional information relating to the Company’s fiscal third quarter 2020 results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in the Company’s Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter.
MedMen refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, less certain non-cash equity compensation expense, including one-time transaction fees and all other non-cash items), four-wall retail gross margins, Retail Cash Flow and Corporate SG&A. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
Please see the “Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures” at the end of this press release and the MD&A for more detailed information regarding non-IFRS financial measures.
MedMen is North America’s premium cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and New York. Through a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen Red, and a team of cannabis-educated associates, MedMen has defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. MedMen’s industry-leading technology enables a fully compliant, owned-and-operated delivery service and MedMen Buds, a loyalty program. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more at www.medmen.com.
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
MARCH 28, 2020 AND JUNE 29, 2019
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)
March 28, 2020
June 29, 2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
31,802,450
$
33,753,751
Restricted Cash
9,873
55,618
Accounts Receivable
1,032,639
1,487,430
Current Portion of Prepaid Rent - Related Party
-
1,580,205
Prepaid Expenses
5,358,968
14,147,213
Derivative Assets
-
5,213,126
Income Taxes Receivable
3,165,363
3,459,019
Biological Assets
1,901,221
3,076,158
Inventory
19,396,885
29,176,192
Assets Held for Sale
46,807,244
-
Other Current Assets
10,590,123
18,913,039
Due from Related Party
3,851,589
4,921,455
Total Current Assets
123,916,355
115,783,206
Non-Current Assets:
Prepaid Rent - Related Party, Net of Current Portion
-
4,327,077
Property and Equipment, Net
437,912,875
220,989,461
Intangible Assets, Net
162,456,527
175,552,837
Goodwill
61,322,038
85,560,531
Other Assets
25,792,912
32,417,123
Total Non-Current Assets
687,484,352
518,847,029
TOTAL ASSETS
$
811,400,707
$
634,630,235
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
$
66,559,579
$
49,794,041
Income Taxes Payable
37,777,329
16,873,177
Other Current Liabilities
12,893,303
10,550,240
Derivative Liabilities
15,621,552
9,343,485
Current Portion of Lease Liabilities
13,453,542
2,502,813
Current Portion of Notes Payable
16,942,303
20,229,641
Liabilities Held for Sale
16,335,846
-
Due to Related Party
4,922,970
5,640,817
Total Current Liabilities
184,506,424
114,934,214
Non-Current Liabilities:
Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
305,939,495
95,726,766
Other Non-Current Liabilities
9,974,671
30,877,794
Deferred Tax Liabilities
26,407,392
24,578,609
Senior Secured Convertible Credit Facility
136,785,688
90,270,837
Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
75,126,109
77,392,749
Total Non-Current Liabilities
554,233,355
318,846,755
TOTAL LIABILITIES
738,739,779
433,780,969
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Share Capital
700,322,430
556,651,469
Contributed Surplus
78,209,834
63,026,656
Accumulated Deficit
(523,157,889
)
(383,622,726
)
Total Equity Attributable to Shareholders of MedMen Enterprises Inc.
255,374,375
236,055,399
Non-Controlling Interest
(182,713,447
)
(35,206,133
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
72,660,928
200,849,266
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
811,400,707
$
634,630,235
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
13 AND 39 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 28, 2020 AND MARCH 30, 2019
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Revenue
$
45,941,160
$
32,548,880
$
129,677,038
$
83,426,370
Cost of Goods Sold
32,851,115
18,683,661
89,755,783
44,872,729
Gross Profit Before Fair Value Adjustments
13,090,045
13,865,219
39,921,255
38,553,641
Realized Fair Value of Inventory Sold
(1,948,273
)
(5,655,150
)
(7,425,278
)
(7,852,073
)
Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Biological Assets
4,330,067
9,793,860
12,788,755
12,676,775
Gross Profit
15,471,839
18,003,929
45,284,732
43,378,343
Expenses:
General and Administrative
38,075,000
59,960,174
137,905,424
189,847,849
Sales and Marketing
1,047,996
6,718,248
10,441,725
20,120,773
Depreciation and Amortization
14,653,049
4,512,196
38,539,113
10,342,319
Total Expenses
53,776,045
71,190,618
186,886,262
220,310,942
Loss from Operations
(38,304,206
)
(53,186,689
)
(141,601,530
)
(176,932,599
)
Other Expense (Income):
Interest Expense
13,286,915
2,645,309
37,152,380
7,034,634
Interest Income
(126,089
)
(123,068
)
(760,810
)
(407,957
)
Amortization of Debt Discount and Loan Origination Fees
1,908,452
2,328,353
9,123,700
4,678,679
Change in Fair Value of Derivatives
(3,171,622
)
3,861,290
(3,693,214
)
(2,301,817
)
Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Investments and Assets Held for Sale
(86,124
)
(1,100,000
)
(16,600,605
)
(2,294,000
)
Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration
962,791
-
(924,355
)
-
Other Expense
2,199,360
(767,815
)
28,667,395
2,490,234
Total Other Expense
14,973,683
6,844,069
52,964,491
9,199,773
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
(53,277,889
)
(60,030,758
)
(194,566,021
)
(186,132,372
)
Provision for Income Taxes
15,501,118
2,481,831
27,582,121
6,077,056
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss from Continuing Operations
(68,779,007
)
(62,512,589
)
(222,148,142
)
(192,209,428
)
Net Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes
(8,164,163
)
(560,109
)
(33,863,639
)
(1,929,714
)
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(76,943,170
)
(63,072,698
)
(256,011,781
)
(194,139,142
)
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
(37,009,149
)
(39,336,053
)
(143,992,540
)
(139,239,701
)
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Shareholders of MedMen Enterprises Inc.
$
(39,934,021
)
$
(23,736,645
)
$
(112,019,241
)
$
(54,899,441
)
Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted:
From Continuing Operations Attributable to Shareholders of MedMen Enterprises Inc.
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.80
)
From Discontinued Operations Attributable to Shareholders of MedMen Enterprises Inc.
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.03
)
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
315,384,911
118,853,840
242,979,371
65,930,969
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
39 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 28, 2020 AND MARCH 30, 2019
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)
39 Weeks Ended
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss from Continuing Operations
$
(222,148,142
)
$
(192,209,428
)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss to Net Cash Used in Continued Operating Activities:
Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Biological Assets
(12,788,755
)
(12,676,775
)
Deferred Tax Expense
428,458
-
Interest Expense
37,152,380
-
Realized Fair Value of Inventory Sold
(7,425,278
)
7,852,073
Depreciation and Amortization
43,050,999
11,277,031
Loss on Disposals of Non-Current Assets
1,475,381
1,635,598
Amortization of Debt Discount and Loan Origination Fees
9,123,700
4,562,915
Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration
(924,355
)
-
Accretion of Deferred Gain on Sale of Property
(756,253
)
(246,133
)
Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Investments and Assets Held for Sale
(16,600,605
)
(2,294,000
)
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt, Debt Modification and Liabilities
20,814,006
1,174,922
Share-Based Compensation
10,845,454
28,702,327
Shares Issued for Acquisition Costs
429,314
1,112,820
Change in Fair Value of Derivatives
(3,693,214
)
(2,301,817
)
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
159,139
(225,004
)
Prepaid Rent - Related Party
-
1,263,333
Prepaid Expenses
8,452,369
(9,294,732
)
Income Taxes Receivable
293,206
-
Biological Assets
20,636,748
733,280
Inventory
5,655,527
(11,734,517
)
Other Current Assets
6,035,072
(7,051,088
)
Due from Related Party
(151,788
)
(6,620,425
)
Other Assets
(13,346,268
)
873,910
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
33,364,240
15,442,047
Income Taxes Payable
29,108,740
-
Other Current Liabilities
(722,678
)
(12,611,720
)
Due to Related Party
(5,607,959
)
(4,217,624
)
Other Non-Current Liabilities
-
1,705
NET CASH USED IN CONTINUED OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(57,140,562
)
(186,851,302
)
-
Net Cash Provided by Discontinued Operating Activities
2,896,876
2,635,686
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(54,243,686
)
(184,215,616
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of Property and Equipment
(50,795,688
)
(81,474,412
)
Internally-Developed Software Costs Capitalized
(3,701,764
)
-
Proceeds from Sale of Assets Held for Sale
21,947,796
-
Purchase of Investments
-
(8,919,791
)
Proceeds from Sale of Property
21,875,000
96,373,319
Proceeds from Sale of Investments
12,500,000
-
Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired
(1,000,000
)
(49,224,060
)
Additions to Restricted Cash
45,745
4,319,347
-
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) CONTINUED INVESTING ACTIVITIES
871,089
(38,925,597
)
-
Net Cash Used in Discontinued Investing Activities
(1,827,239
)
(723,611
)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(956,150
)
(39,649,208
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Exercise of Warrants for MedMen Corp Redeemable Shares
-
8,521,268
Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares for Cash
62,593,190
115,289,679
Payment of Loan Amendment Fee
(500,000
)
-
Proceeds from Issuance of Senior Secured Convertible Credit Facility
47,500,000
-
Proceeds from Issuance of Notes Payable
2,750,000
93,943,539
Principal Repayments of Notes Payable
(15,598,610
)
(48,863,155
)
Lease Liability Payments
(32,351,797
)
(560,242
)
Interest Paid on Notes Payable and Senior Secured Convertible Credit Facility
(7,631,128
)
-
Debt Issuance Costs
(1,584,913
)
(2,019,472
)
(Distributions to) Contributions from Non-Controlling Interest
(310,633
)
290,000
-
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
54,866,109
166,601,617
-
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(333,727
)
(57,263,207
)
Cash Included in Assets Held for Sale
(1,617,574
)
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
33,753,751
79,159,970
-
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
31,802,450
$
21,896,763
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC.
NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION
13 AND 39 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 28, 2020 AND MARCH 30, 2019
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Net Loss from Continuing Operations (IFRS)
$
(68,779,007
)
$
(62,512,589
)
$
(222,148,142
)
$
(192,209,428
)
Add (Deduct) Impact of:
Transaction Costs and Other One-Time Costs
3,171,545
3,360,657
21,986,665
9,018,336
Share-Based Compensation
1,784,043
6,048,427
10,747,093
28,702,328
Other Non-Cash Operating Costs
(2,711,570
)
(2,145,235
)
(2,500,657
)
(6,930,285
)
Total Adjustments
2,244,018
7,263,849
30,233,101
30,790,379
Adjusted Net Loss from Continuing Operations (Non-IFRS)
$
(66,534,989
)
$
(55,248,740
)
$
(191,915,041
)
$
(161,419,049
)
Net Loss from Continuing Operations (IFRS)
$
(68,779,007
)
$
(62,512,589
)
$
(222,148,142
)
$
(192,209,428
)
Add (Deduct) Impact of:
Net Interest and Other Financing Costs
13,160,827
2,289,496
36,219,847
6,393,932
Provision for Income Taxes
15,501,118
2,481,832
28,053,159
6,077,057
Amortization and Depreciation
17,151,193
7,557,280
51,852,527
16,188,394
Total Adjustments
45,813,138
12,328,608
116,125,533
28,659,383
EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-IFRS)
$
(22,965,869
)
$
(50,183,981
)
$
(106,022,609
)
$
(163,550,045
)
EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-IFRS)
$
(22,965,869
)
$
(50,183,981
)
$
(106,022,609
)
$
(163,550,045
)
Add (Deduct) Impact of:
Transaction Costs and Other One-Time Costs
3,171,545
3,360,657
21,986,665
9,018,336
Share-Based Compensation
1,784,043
6,048,427
10,747,093
28,702,328
Other Non-Cash Operating Costs
(2,711,570
)
(2,145,235
)
(2,500,657
)
(6,930,285
)
Total Adjustments
2,244,018
7,263,849
30,233,101
30,790,379
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-IFRS)