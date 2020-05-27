MedMen Enterprises : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Designated News Release 0 05/27/2020 | 04:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Corporate SG&A decreased by 35% sequentially and 51% from the prior year period

Strengthened balance sheet through combination of equity, debt and sale of non-core assets

Achieved first month of positive after-tax cash flow across retail footprint

Appointed Tom Lynch as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer and Tim Bossidy as Interim Chief Operating Officer

Announced new board of director member, Niki Christoff, who currently serves as SVP of Strategy and Government Relations at Salesforce and held previous executive roles at Uber and Google MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today released its consolidated financial results third quarter 2020 ended March 28, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Management Commentary “We continued to make significant progress during the third quarter by delivering top-line growth, reducing our corporate overhead and attracting capital to support our strategic plan,” said MedMen Interim Chief Executive Officer Tom Lynch. “We are encouraged by the steps the business has taken to focus on disciplined growth and profitability amidst a challenging and unprecedented global environment. Through the strength of the MedMen brand and the capital partners that continue to support the Company, we are well-positioned to execute on our goal of being the leading cannabis retailer.” Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Review Financials: Revenue: Systemwide revenue across MedMen's operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida increased to $45.9 million for the quarter, up 41% year-over-year

The Company is currently in the process of divesting its Arizona footprint, which includes three retail locations and various cultivation and manufacturing operations. COVID-19: On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. While the ultimate severity of the outbreak and its impact on the economic environment is uncertain, the Company is monitoring the situation closely and is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. Despite being deemed as an essential retailer in its core markets, the Company has experienced a negative impact on sales in certain markets as a result of shelter-at-home orders, social distancing efforts, caps on maximum allowable people within a retail establishment, declining tourism and required modifications to store operations. Certain markets, such as California and Nevada, experienced a greater impact on sales due to reduced foot traffic in certain locations. Other markets, such as Illinois, Florida and New York have not been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and in some cases, stores in those markets have generated increased sales subsequent to the quarter end. Capital Markets and Financing Activities: Credit Facility : On March 30, 2020, the Company announced it closed on $12.5 million in additional gross proceeds under its $250.0 million senior secured convertible debt facility (the “Facility”) led by funds affiliated with Gotham Green Partners (collectively, “GGP”). Subsequent to the quarter end, GGP funded an additional $2.5 million under the Facility. In aggregate, GGP and co-investors have invested $150.0 million into the Company under the Facility to date.

The Annual General Meeting of MedMen shareholders was held on February 21, 2020 in Toronto, Canada under Executive Chairman, Ben Rose. Shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted for approval. Shareholders re-elected Ben Rose, Adam Bierman and Jay Brown to the Board of Directors and added new members Mel Elias, Cameron Smith, and Chris Ganan. Jay Brown subsequently resigned from the Board of Directors on March 24, 2020. MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. Management Changes: Effective February 1, 2020, Adam Bierman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors named the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Lissack, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. On March 30, 2020, the Company appointed Tom Lynch as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer, succeeding Ryan Lissack. Tim Bossidy was appointed as Interim Chief Operating Officer.

During the quarter, the Company announced three additions to its Board of Directors Subsequent Events: Board of Directors: Effective May 26, 2020, the Company appointed Niki Christoff to its Board of Directors. Ms. Christoff currently serves as a Senior Vice President of Strategy and Government Relations at Salesforce, where she has held the role since 2017. Prior to joining Salesforce, Ms. Christoff served as Senior Director of Public Policy at Uber. Ms. Christoff also held a number of positions at Google over a span of eight years, including most recently, serving as Director of Global Communications and Public Affairs. In 2019, Ms. Christoff was named one of Fortune’s “25 Most Powerful Women in Politics.” Transition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”): The Company is required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to test whether it continues to qualify as a foreign private issuer as of the last business day of every fiscal second quarter. As of December 28, 2019, the Company no longer met the qualification as a foreign private issuer as a result of more than 50% of the Company’s outstanding voting securities being held by residents of the United States. Effective June 27, 2020, MedMen will be considered a United States domestic issuer and non-accelerated filer under the rules of the SEC. Accordingly, the Company will prepare its audited consolidated financial statements for the 52 weeks ended June 27, 2020 in accordance with U.S. GAAP, with such change being applied retrospectively. The extent of the impact of this change in accounting framework has not yet been quantified by the Company. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Additional information relating to the Company’s fiscal third quarter 2020 results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in the Company’s Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter. MedMen refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, less certain non-cash equity compensation expense, including one-time transaction fees and all other non-cash items), four-wall retail gross margins, Retail Cash Flow and Corporate SG&A. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the “Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures” at the end of this press release and the MD&A for more detailed information regarding non-IFRS financial measures. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST: MedMen Enterprises will host a conference call and audio webcast with Interim Chief Executive Officer Tom Lynch and Chief Financial Officer Zeeshan Hyder today at 5:00 pm Eastern to discuss the financial results in further detail. Webcast Information: A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMen’s website at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for replay. Calling Information:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829

International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387

Conference ID: 7361758 ABOUT MEDMEN: MedMen is North America’s premium cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and New York. Through a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen Red, and a team of cannabis-educated associates, MedMen has defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. MedMen’s industry-leading technology enables a fully compliant, owned-and-operated delivery service and MedMen Buds, a loyalty program. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more at www.medmen.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only MedMen’s beliefs and assumptions regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of MedMen’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “target of”, “objectives”, “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing and results of the Company’s focus on retail operations, divestiture of its Arizona footprint, continued cost cutting efforts, emphasis on four-wall economics, and other considerations that could impact achieving positive EBITDA. This forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by management and other factors used by management in developing such information. Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and MedMen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to MedMen or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Non-IFRS Measures This press release uses certain non-IFRS measures. Management uses non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to IFRS financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision-making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures include EBITDA, which is defined as net income or loss adjusted for net interest and other financing costs, provision for income taxes, and amortization and depreciation, and Retail Cash Flow which is defined as net income adjusted for amortization and depreciation. Management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures assess the Company’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Management also believes that these non-IFRS financial measures enable investors to evaluate the Company’s operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-IFRS financial measures may also exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operating results. As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-IFRS financial measures, the Company’s methods may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others. Accordingly, these non-IFRS financial measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION MARCH 28, 2020 AND JUNE 29, 2019 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated) March 28,

2020 June 29,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 31,802,450 $ 33,753,751 Restricted Cash 9,873 55,618 Accounts Receivable 1,032,639 1,487,430 Current Portion of Prepaid Rent - Related Party - 1,580,205 Prepaid Expenses 5,358,968 14,147,213 Derivative Assets - 5,213,126 Income Taxes Receivable 3,165,363 3,459,019 Biological Assets 1,901,221 3,076,158 Inventory 19,396,885 29,176,192 Assets Held for Sale 46,807,244 - Other Current Assets 10,590,123 18,913,039 Due from Related Party 3,851,589 4,921,455 Total Current Assets 123,916,355 115,783,206 Non-Current Assets: Prepaid Rent - Related Party, Net of Current Portion - 4,327,077 Property and Equipment, Net 437,912,875 220,989,461 Intangible Assets, Net 162,456,527 175,552,837 Goodwill 61,322,038 85,560,531 Other Assets 25,792,912 32,417,123 Total Non-Current Assets 687,484,352 518,847,029 TOTAL ASSETS $ 811,400,707 $ 634,630,235 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 66,559,579 $ 49,794,041 Income Taxes Payable 37,777,329 16,873,177 Other Current Liabilities 12,893,303 10,550,240 Derivative Liabilities 15,621,552 9,343,485 Current Portion of Lease Liabilities 13,453,542 2,502,813 Current Portion of Notes Payable 16,942,303 20,229,641 Liabilities Held for Sale 16,335,846 - Due to Related Party 4,922,970 5,640,817 Total Current Liabilities 184,506,424 114,934,214 Non-Current Liabilities: Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 305,939,495 95,726,766 Other Non-Current Liabilities 9,974,671 30,877,794 Deferred Tax Liabilities 26,407,392 24,578,609 Senior Secured Convertible Credit Facility 136,785,688 90,270,837 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 75,126,109 77,392,749 Total Non-Current Liabilities 554,233,355 318,846,755 TOTAL LIABILITIES 738,739,779 433,780,969 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Share Capital 700,322,430 556,651,469 Contributed Surplus 78,209,834 63,026,656 Accumulated Deficit (523,157,889 ) (383,622,726 ) Total Equity Attributable to Shareholders of MedMen Enterprises Inc. 255,374,375 236,055,399 Non-Controlling Interest (182,713,447 ) (35,206,133 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 72,660,928 200,849,266 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 811,400,707 $ 634,630,235 MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS 13 AND 39 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 28, 2020 AND MARCH 30, 2019 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 Revenue $ 45,941,160 $ 32,548,880 $ 129,677,038 $ 83,426,370 Cost of Goods Sold 32,851,115 18,683,661 89,755,783 44,872,729 Gross Profit Before Fair Value Adjustments 13,090,045 13,865,219 39,921,255 38,553,641 Realized Fair Value of Inventory Sold (1,948,273 ) (5,655,150 ) (7,425,278 ) (7,852,073 ) Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of

Biological Assets 4,330,067 9,793,860 12,788,755 12,676,775 Gross Profit 15,471,839 18,003,929 45,284,732 43,378,343 Expenses: General and Administrative 38,075,000 59,960,174 137,905,424 189,847,849 Sales and Marketing 1,047,996 6,718,248 10,441,725 20,120,773 Depreciation and Amortization 14,653,049 4,512,196 38,539,113 10,342,319 Total Expenses 53,776,045 71,190,618 186,886,262 220,310,942 Loss from Operations (38,304,206 ) (53,186,689 ) (141,601,530 ) (176,932,599 ) Other Expense (Income): Interest Expense 13,286,915 2,645,309 37,152,380 7,034,634 Interest Income (126,089 ) (123,068 ) (760,810 ) (407,957 ) Amortization of Debt Discount and Loan Origination Fees 1,908,452 2,328,353 9,123,700 4,678,679 Change in Fair Value of Derivatives (3,171,622 ) 3,861,290 (3,693,214 ) (2,301,817 ) Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Investments

and Assets Held for Sale (86,124 ) (1,100,000 ) (16,600,605 ) (2,294,000 ) Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of

Contingent Consideration 962,791 - (924,355 ) - Other Expense 2,199,360 (767,815 ) 28,667,395 2,490,234 Total Other Expense 14,973,683 6,844,069 52,964,491 9,199,773 Loss from Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes (53,277,889 ) (60,030,758 ) (194,566,021 ) (186,132,372 ) Provision for Income Taxes 15,501,118 2,481,831 27,582,121 6,077,056 Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss from Continuing Operations (68,779,007 ) (62,512,589 ) (222,148,142 ) (192,209,428 ) Net Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes (8,164,163 ) (560,109 ) (33,863,639 ) (1,929,714 ) Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss (76,943,170 ) (63,072,698 ) (256,011,781 ) (194,139,142 ) Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss Attributable to

Non-Controlling Interest (37,009,149 ) (39,336,053 ) (143,992,540 ) (139,239,701 ) Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss Attributable to

Shareholders of MedMen Enterprises Inc. $ (39,934,021 ) $ (23,736,645 ) $ (112,019,241 ) $ (54,899,441 ) Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted: From Continuing Operations Attributable to

Shareholders of MedMen Enterprises Inc. $ (0.10 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.80 ) From Discontinued Operations Attributable to

Shareholders of MedMen Enterprises Inc. $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 315,384,911 118,853,840 242,979,371 65,930,969 MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 39 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 28, 2020 AND MARCH 30, 2019 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated) 39 Weeks Ended March 28, March 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss from Continuing Operations $ (222,148,142 ) $ (192,209,428 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

to Net Cash Used in Continued Operating Activities: Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Biological Assets (12,788,755 ) (12,676,775 ) Deferred Tax Expense 428,458 - Interest Expense 37,152,380 - Realized Fair Value of Inventory Sold (7,425,278 ) 7,852,073 Depreciation and Amortization 43,050,999 11,277,031 Loss on Disposals of Non-Current Assets 1,475,381 1,635,598 Amortization of Debt Discount and Loan Origination Fees 9,123,700 4,562,915 Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration (924,355 ) - Accretion of Deferred Gain on Sale of Property (756,253 ) (246,133 ) Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Investments and Assets Held for Sale (16,600,605 ) (2,294,000 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt, Debt Modification and Liabilities 20,814,006 1,174,922 Share-Based Compensation 10,845,454 28,702,327 Shares Issued for Acquisition Costs 429,314 1,112,820 Change in Fair Value of Derivatives (3,693,214 ) (2,301,817 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 159,139 (225,004 ) Prepaid Rent - Related Party - 1,263,333 Prepaid Expenses 8,452,369 (9,294,732 ) Income Taxes Receivable 293,206 - Biological Assets 20,636,748 733,280 Inventory 5,655,527 (11,734,517 ) Other Current Assets 6,035,072 (7,051,088 ) Due from Related Party (151,788 ) (6,620,425 ) Other Assets (13,346,268 ) 873,910 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 33,364,240 15,442,047 Income Taxes Payable 29,108,740 - Other Current Liabilities (722,678 ) (12,611,720 ) Due to Related Party (5,607,959 ) (4,217,624 ) Other Non-Current Liabilities - 1,705 NET CASH USED IN CONTINUED OPERATING ACTIVITIES (57,140,562 ) (186,851,302 ) - Net Cash Provided by Discontinued Operating Activities 2,896,876 2,635,686 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (54,243,686 ) (184,215,616 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of Property and Equipment (50,795,688 ) (81,474,412 ) Internally-Developed Software Costs Capitalized (3,701,764 ) - Proceeds from Sale of Assets Held for Sale 21,947,796 - Purchase of Investments - (8,919,791 ) Proceeds from Sale of Property 21,875,000 96,373,319 Proceeds from Sale of Investments 12,500,000 - Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired (1,000,000 ) (49,224,060 ) Additions to Restricted Cash 45,745 4,319,347 - NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) CONTINUED INVESTING ACTIVITIES 871,089 (38,925,597 ) - Net Cash Used in Discontinued Investing Activities (1,827,239 ) (723,611 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (956,150 ) (39,649,208 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Exercise of Warrants for MedMen Corp Redeemable Shares - 8,521,268 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares for Cash 62,593,190 115,289,679 Payment of Loan Amendment Fee (500,000 ) - Proceeds from Issuance of Senior Secured Convertible Credit Facility 47,500,000 - Proceeds from Issuance of Notes Payable 2,750,000 93,943,539 Principal Repayments of Notes Payable (15,598,610 ) (48,863,155 ) Lease Liability Payments (32,351,797 ) (560,242 ) Interest Paid on Notes Payable and Senior Secured Convertible Credit Facility (7,631,128 ) - Debt Issuance Costs (1,584,913 ) (2,019,472 ) (Distributions to) Contributions from Non-Controlling Interest (310,633 ) 290,000 - NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 54,866,109 166,601,617 - NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (333,727 ) (57,263,207 ) Cash Included in Assets Held for Sale (1,617,574 ) - Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 33,753,751 79,159,970 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 31,802,450 $ 21,896,763 MEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC. NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION 13 AND 39 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 28, 2020 AND MARCH 30, 2019 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 Net Loss from Continuing Operations (IFRS) $ (68,779,007 ) $ (62,512,589 ) $ (222,148,142 ) $ (192,209,428 ) Add (Deduct) Impact of: Transaction Costs and Other One-Time Costs 3,171,545 3,360,657 21,986,665 9,018,336 Share-Based Compensation 1,784,043 6,048,427 10,747,093 28,702,328 Other Non-Cash Operating Costs (2,711,570 ) (2,145,235 ) (2,500,657 ) (6,930,285 ) Total Adjustments 2,244,018 7,263,849 30,233,101 30,790,379 Adjusted Net Loss from Continuing Operations (Non-IFRS) $ (66,534,989 ) $ (55,248,740 ) $ (191,915,041 ) $ (161,419,049 ) Net Loss from Continuing Operations (IFRS) $ (68,779,007 ) $ (62,512,589 ) $ (222,148,142 ) $ (192,209,428 ) Add (Deduct) Impact of: Net Interest and Other Financing Costs 13,160,827 2,289,496 36,219,847 6,393,932 Provision for Income Taxes 15,501,118 2,481,832 28,053,159 6,077,057 Amortization and Depreciation 17,151,193 7,557,280 51,852,527 16,188,394 Total Adjustments 45,813,138 12,328,608 116,125,533 28,659,383 EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-IFRS) $ (22,965,869 ) $ (50,183,981 ) $ (106,022,609 ) $ (163,550,045 ) EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-IFRS) $ (22,965,869 ) $ (50,183,981 ) $ (106,022,609 ) $ (163,550,045 ) Add (Deduct) Impact of: Transaction Costs and Other One-Time Costs 3,171,545 3,360,657 21,986,665 9,018,336 Share-Based Compensation 1,784,043 6,048,427 10,747,093 28,702,328 Other Non-Cash Operating Costs (2,711,570 ) (2,145,235 ) (2,500,657 ) (6,930,285 ) Total Adjustments 2,244,018 7,263,849 30,233,101 30,790,379 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-IFRS) $ (20,721,851 ) $ (42,920,132 ) $ (75,789,508 ) $ (132,759,666 ) SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005827/en/

