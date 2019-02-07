Medmen Enterprises : Announces Completion of Real Estate Sale to Cannabis REIT

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) today announced that it has completed the sale of
three properties to Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust (“Treehouse”)
with a net proceeds of approximately $18.4 million.
“These proceeds will be deployed into more accretive growth
opportunities as we operationalize our national footprint,” said Adam
Bierman, chief executive officer and co-founder.
Below is a list of properties included in the sale:
-
One retail storefront located on Lincoln Blvd in Venice, California;
-
One retail storefront located on Robertson Blvd, the closest
dispensary to Beverly Hills, California;
-
One 45,000 sq. foot cultivation and production factory located in
Sparks, Nevada.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and
flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMen’s mission
is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to
discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where
cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world.
Learn more at www.medmen.com
ABOUT TREEHOUSE:
Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a newly-organized,
externally managed real estate investment company focused on the
acquisition, ownership and management of specialized retail and
industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators
for their regulated adult-use and medical-use cannabis facilities.
Treehouse will initially be externally managed and advised by an
affiliate of MedMen Enterprises Inc. Visit http://www.treehousereit.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within
the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also
contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only MedMen’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of MedMen’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information
or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not
expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”,
“intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or
variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that
certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or
“will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning
proposed acquisitions in Northern California, Arizona, Illinois and of
PharmaCann LLC, expectations regarding whether such proposed
acquisitions will be consummated, including whether conditions to the
consummation of the proposed acquisitions will be satisfied and whether
the proposed acquisitions will be completed on the current terms, the
timing for completing the proposed acquisitions, expectations for the
effects of the proposed acquisitions (including on the Company’s
footprint and asset base) on the ability of the Company to successfully
achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic,
business, and/or competitive factors.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, MedMen is
alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause
the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of
MedMen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the
forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in
this press release, MedMen has made certain assumptions. Among the key
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the
following: the inability to consummate the proposed acquisitions; the
failure to obtain requisite regulatory approvals and third party
consents and the failure to satisfy other conditions to the consummation
of the proposed acquisitions, which could impact closing or closing on
the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the
announcement or consummation of the proposed acquisitions on
relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers,
customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and
political conditions, including changes in the financial markets;
changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government
regulation; and the diversion of management time on the proposed
acquisitions. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other
factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the
forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those described herein as intended,
planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in
preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking
information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee
can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
MedMen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information
and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced
herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All
subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements
attributable to MedMen or persons acting on its behalf is expressly
qualified in its entirety by this notice.
