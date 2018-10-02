Medmen Enterprises : Closes C$94 Million Term Loan at 7.5% Interest

MedMen
Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) announced today that it has closed a C$93,822,023
(US$73,275,000) senior secured term loan facility (the “Facility”) with
funds managed by Hankey Capital and with an affiliate of Stable Road
Capital as the largest loan participant.
The principal amount under the Facility will accrue interest at a rate
of 7.5 percent per annum, paid monthly, with a maturity date of 24
months following the date of closing on October 1st, 2018.
The Facility will be used for acquisitions, capital expenditures and
general corporate purposes.
“This industry is more investable than ever, and this loan is reflective
of that progress. Hankey Capital and Stable Road Capital’s knowledge of
this sector and their creativity allowed us to structure one of the
first true senior secured loans in cannabis,” said MedMen Co-founder and
Chief Executive Officer Adam Bierman. “Our operations in the primary
markets of California, Nevada and New York are robust, and now we are
turning our attention to the most promising and strategic markets across
the country and the industry.”
The Facility comes on the heels of a recent bought deal that raised C$86
million (US$67 million). MedMen may repay the balance of the Facility at
any time and from time to time, in whole or in part, with a prepayment
penalty of 1.0 percent of the outstanding principal amount repaid if
repaid before December 31, 2019. Additionally, an affiliate of MedMen
has issued to the lenders 8,105,642 warrants, each being exercisable for
one Class B Common Share of such company at a purchase price per share
of C$6.37 (US$4.97) for a period of 30 months (“Lender Warrants”). Such
Class B Common Shares are redeemable in accordance with their terms for
Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company. The Company is also
planning the structured sale to a special purpose real estate entity
focused on the cannabis sector of real estate assets it currently owns
in key markets, as previously disclosed in the Company’s press release
dated September 21, 2018.
“MedMen has an unmatched track record of execution in this fast-growing
industry,” said Stable Road Chief Investment Officer Brian Kabot. “We
are proud to facilitate MedMen’s growth with capital that can enhance
value for all stakeholders and we look forward to a long-term
partnership.”
In addition to providing a portion of the Facility, Stable Road is
providing advisory services to MedMen. Advisory services include
introducing MedMen to brands and various service providers, advice on
the Facility and providing advice with respect to MedMen’s planned
structured sale of real estate assets described above. For its advisory
services, Stable Road will receive additional Lender Warrants.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets
and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings
expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the
nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws.
Visit http://www.medmen.com
ABOUT HANKEY CAPITAL:
Hankey Capital is a single-family office based in Southern California.
As a balance sheet lender, Hankey originates financing in the $2 million
to $100 million range primarily secured by commercial real estate as
well as other forms of collateral. The Firm specializes in niches
overlooked by banks and other traditional capital sources. Through 3Q
2018, Hankey Capital has over $850 million in loans on its balance
sheet. The Firm is part of privately-held Hankey Group of Companies lead
by Don Hankey with assets nearing $10 billion.
http://www.hankeycapital.com/
ABOUT STABLE ROAD CAPITAL:
Stable Road Capital is a family office employing an opportunistic
approach to fundamental value investing. The Firm focuses on acquiring
and investing in high quality operating businesses, assets and funds.
While the Firm is generally industry agnostic, Stable Road Capital has
dedicated considerable resources to advising and investing in the
cannabis sector, focusing on large vertically integrated players,
individual brands, and industry specific private equity funds.
https://www.stableroadcapital.com/
