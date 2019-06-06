Medmen Enterprises : Expands Market Share in California with Acquisition of Long Beach Retailer

MedMen
Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:
MMNFF) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a
100% stake in MattnJeremy, Inc. LLC d/b/a One Love Beach Club (“One
Love”). The acquisition further enhances MedMen’s industry-leading
California footprint, adding a premier location strategically located
between its Santa Ana and LAX locations. One Love is currently on a
run-rate of approximately $6 million in unaudited gross revenue with an
unaudited EBITDA margin of approximately 29%.1
“We’re excited to welcome Long Beach to the MedMen family and continue
our growth in the most important cannabis market in the world,” said
Adam Bierman, MedMen CEO.
One Love was established in 2009 and is located at 2767 E Broadway in
Long Beach, a few blocks away from the beach between Downtown and
Belmont Shore. Located 20 miles south of Los Angeles, Long Beach is
Southern California’s third largest city, behind Los Angeles and San
Diego, with just under a half-million residents. The coastal city offers
oceanfront hotels, attractions, events, shopping, recreational
activities, art and culture, restaurants and nightly entertainment. The
Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau estimated that more than 7.9
million visitors came to the city in 2018 to attend its attractions and
events.
“It has been an honor serving the Long Beach community over the past ten
years,” said the Abrams Family, owner and operators of One Love. “We
look forward to MedMen continuing to provide our community with high
quality cannabis.”
Transaction Details
As consideration for the transaction, the Company will pay $13 million,
of which $10 million will be satisfied in Class B Subordinate Voting
shares (“Shares”), $1 million in cash at closing and $2 million in
deferred cash. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals by
local and state authorities and other customary closing conditions. The
Company expects the transaction to close within 45 days.
1. Based on unaudited financials provided by One Love.
