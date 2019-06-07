Medmen Enterprises : Partners with Equality California for Pride Month

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) is pleased to partner with Equality California, the largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. During the month of June at all California stores, MedMen will donate 15% of proceeds from limited-edition Pride products to advance LGBTQ equality.

In addition, MedMen employees, friends, and family, including many in the LGBTQ community, will march on June 9th in the Los Angeles Pride Parade in support of the local community. MedMen’s first flagship store is in West Hollywood and the Company has five other locations throughout Los Angeles.

West Hollywood has been a safe haven from the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS for many years. The area launched medical marijuana collectives and dispensaries to provide access to marijuana as an alternative for pain relief. MedMen West Hollywood is home to one of those founding sites, and MedMen is proud to carry on the tradition of offering safe access to regulated cannabis.

“Cannabis has played an important role in LGBTQ history. It is an honor to celebrate Pride Month and support our many LGBTQ employees, customers and partners,” stated Andrew Modlin, MedMen Co-Founder and President. “In West Hollywood, we are more than a member of the business community. We are a partner in the fight for equality and an advocate for happier, healthier and safer communities.”

In the past, MedMen has supported numerous non-profits in Los Angeles with an emphasis on the LGBTQ community, including, but not limited to:

Rogue Artists Ensemble

ONE Archives Foundation

The Foundation for the AIDS Monument

Trans Can Work Alliance for Housing & Healing

Project Angel Food

To learn more about MedMen’s Pride support, please visit: www.medmen.com/newsroom.

