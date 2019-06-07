Log in
Medmen Enterprises : Partners with Equality California for Pride Month

06/07/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

  • All MedMen California locations will donate 15% of proceeds from limited-edition Pride products to advance LGBTQ equality in June
  • This effort is a pillar of MedMen’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ community

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) is pleased to partner with Equality California, the largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. During the month of June at all California stores, MedMen will donate 15% of proceeds from limited-edition Pride products to advance LGBTQ equality.

In addition, MedMen employees, friends, and family, including many in the LGBTQ community, will march on June 9th in the Los Angeles Pride Parade in support of the local community. MedMen’s first flagship store is in West Hollywood and the Company has five other locations throughout Los Angeles.

West Hollywood has been a safe haven from the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS for many years. The area launched medical marijuana collectives and dispensaries to provide access to marijuana as an alternative for pain relief. MedMen West Hollywood is home to one of those founding sites, and MedMen is proud to carry on the tradition of offering safe access to regulated cannabis.

“Cannabis has played an important role in LGBTQ history. It is an honor to celebrate Pride Month and support our many LGBTQ employees, customers and partners,” stated Andrew Modlin, MedMen Co-Founder and President. “In West Hollywood, we are more than a member of the business community. We are a partner in the fight for equality and an advocate for happier, healthier and safer communities.”

In the past, MedMen has supported numerous non-profits in Los Angeles with an emphasis on the LGBTQ community, including, but not limited to:

  • Rogue Artists Ensemble
  • ONE Archives Foundation
  • The Foundation for the AIDS Monument
  • Trans Can Work Alliance for Housing & Healing
  • Project Angel Food

To learn more about MedMen’s Pride support, please visit: www.medmen.com/newsroom.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMen’s mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world. Learn more at www.medmen.com.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
