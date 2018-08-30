Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MD Investors: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MEDNAX, Inc. (MD)

08/30/2018 | 06:41pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the September 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MEDNAX, Inc. (“Mednax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MD) securities between February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Mednax investors have until September 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Mednax investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced poor financial results for the first quarter of 2017, including missed earnings. Mednax also reported that “[s]ame-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors is expected to decline by 0.6 percent for the first quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of 2016, driven by a 90 basis point payor mix shift to government payors that impacted same-unit pricing negatively by 150 basis points.” On this news, Mednax’s share price fell $5.39, or 8.1%, to close at $61.30 per share on April 20, 2017.

Then, on July 28, 2017, during its second quarter earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company had failed to complete acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the quarter and that any future anesthesiologist acquisitions were unlikely, citing the “challenging” payor mix combined with “continued . . . growth in compensation expense for nurse anesthetists.” On this news, Mednax’s share price fell $8.76 or 15.5%, to close at $47.73 per share on July 28, 2017, thereby further injuring investors.

If you purchased shares of Mednax during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 670 M
EBIT 2018 478 M
Net income 2018 285 M
Debt 2018 1 684 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,37
P/E ratio 2019 13,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 4 403 M
Chart MEDNAX INC
Duration : Period :
MEDNAX Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDNAX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger J. Medel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Calabro President & Chief Operating Officer
Cesar L. Alvarez Chairman
Vivian Lopez-Blanco Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert C. Bryant Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDNAX INC-11.70%4 403
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)50.42%45 069
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE3.94%32 122
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS9.05%17 755
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS12.27%15 111
DAVITA1.11%12 054
