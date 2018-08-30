MD Investors: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MEDNAX, Inc. (MD)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the September 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MEDNAX, Inc. (“Mednax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MD) securities between February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Mednax investors have until September 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced poor financial results for the first quarter of 2017, including missed earnings. Mednax also reported that “[s]ame-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors is expected to decline by 0.6 percent for the first quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of 2016, driven by a 90 basis point payor mix shift to government payors that impacted same-unit pricing negatively by 150 basis points.” On this news, Mednax’s share price fell $5.39, or 8.1%, to close at $61.30 per share on April 20, 2017.

Then, on July 28, 2017, during its second quarter earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company had failed to complete acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the quarter and that any future anesthesiologist acquisitions were unlikely, citing the “challenging” payor mix combined with “continued . . . growth in compensation expense for nurse anesthetists.” On this news, Mednax’s share price fell $8.76 or 15.5%, to close at $47.73 per share on July 28, 2017, thereby further injuring investors.

