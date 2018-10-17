MEDNAX : 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, November 1, 2018

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD), will host an investor conference call and
webcast on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss
results from operations for the quarter and the nine months ended
September 30, 2018. A detailed press release will be issued the morning
of November 1, 2018 before the securities markets open.
The investor conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at
MEDNAX’s website, www.mednax.com/investors.
ABOUT MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner based in Sunrise,
Fla. comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services.
Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are
reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and
subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality
initiatives, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient
outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was
founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional
corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of
approximately 4,175 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In
addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX provides services to
healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40 states through two
complementary businesses, consisting of a revenue cycle management
company and a consulting services company. Additional information is
available at www.mednax.com.
