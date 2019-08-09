MEDNAX : American Anesthesiology to Exhibit at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists 2019 Annual Congress August 11-13

Appoints Interim Vice President of Advanced Practice Anesthesia

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), a leading national health solutions provider, will exhibit at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) 2019 Annual Congress from August 11-13 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Clinical leadership and recruiters from American Anesthesiology, a MEDNAX company, will be on-site at booth #912 and at the Career Fair at kiosk #8, where leadership will present on investing in the future of nurse anesthesia. Additionally, the Company announces its appointment of Kevin Smith, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), as Interim Vice President of Advanced Practice Anesthesia.

American Anesthesiology is a dynamic anesthesia partner that provides comprehensive, customized health solutions in a variety of clinical settings, with more than 2,000 affiliated CRNAs in 15 states. The Company leverages its vast national network to provide its CRNAs with the tools needed to deliver high-quality patient care. As a leader in education, quality and safety, MEDNAX continuously invests in sophisticated quality reporting tools and programs designed to improve outcomes, including High Reliability Organization, Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS), Perioperative Surgical Home and simulation.

New Clinical Leadership Appointment

Smith has seven years of experience as a practicing clinician and is a demonstrated leader. Since 2015, he has served as Chief Nurse Anesthetist at American Anesthesiology of Tennessee in Memphis, managing a team of 55 nurse anesthetists. In addition, Smith established a successful ERAS program for the Baptist Memorial Health Care system, resulting in reduced length of stay and increased patient satisfaction. In his new role as Interim Vice President of Advanced Practice Anesthesia, Smith will oversee all CRNA services for American Anesthesiology nationwide.

AANA Annual Congress Exhibition

AANA is the professional association representing nearly 53,000 CRNAs and student registered nurse anesthetists nationwide. The Annual Congress is the largest networking and education event in nurse anesthesia, designed to provide a variety of educational topics that will develop the knowledge and skills of CRNAs, allowing them to achieve maximum effectiveness in their roles as healthcare providers in diverse settings across the nation.

We invite you to join us at the Career Fair at kiosk #8 to explore current openings and hear from clinical leaders on CRNA hot topics as scheduled:

Sunday, 8/11 from 4-4:20 p.m.

Monday, 8/12 from 11-11:20 a.m.

Tuesday, 8/13 from 8:30-8:50 a.m.

To schedule an on-site meeting with a clinical recruiter, contact Sandra Libmann at Sandra_Libmann@mednax.com. For more information, visit MEDNAX online.

ABOUT MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner based in Sunrise, Fla. comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of more than 4,200 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX provides services to healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40 states through two complementary businesses, consisting of a revenue cycle management company and a consulting services company. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

