MEDNAX : Announces Acquisition of Large Neonatology Practice in South Florida

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), today announced the acquisition of South Dade
Neonatology, a private neonatology practice based in Miami.
Founded in 1999, South Dade Neonatology is a well-established group that
has provided neonatology services in South Florida for nearly 20 years.
Comprising 33 physicians, 17 neonatal nurse practitioners, one physician
assistant, 21 newborn hearing screen techs and six administrative staff,
the practice provides neonatal care for pre-term newborns and critically
ill babies in addition to newborn hearing screens and well-baby
coverage. South Dade Neonatology services nine regional hospitals across
four counties, including Baptist Hospital; HCA Healthcare’s JFK Medical
Center, Kendall Regional Medical Center, Lawnwood Regional Medical
Center & Heart Institute, Mercy Hospital, Northwest Medical Center,
Palms West Hospital and St. Lucie Medical Center; and Nicklaus
Children’s Hospital.
“Partnering with MEDNAX’s leading national physician network will
support our continued growth while providing long-term stability in a
competitive and uncertain healthcare environment,” said Alex B. Koetzle,
M.D., partner, South Dade Neonatology. “Not only do we share the same
philosophies, but MEDNAX also has the resources that we have been
looking for, including clinical research, education and continuous
quality improvement and safety initiatives aimed at improving patient
care. Together with MEDNAX, we look forward to further expanding our
neonatal services throughout South Florida.”
This acquisition adds to the services MEDNAX provides in Florida through
its affiliated network of physicians across multiple specialties,
including anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology, newborn
hearing screen, obstetric hospitalist, pediatric cardiology, pediatric
hospitalist, pediatric intensive care, pediatric urology and radiology.
This was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately
accretive to earnings. No additional terms of the transaction were
disclosed.
With this acquisition, seven physician group practices have become part
of MEDNAX in 2018.
ABOUT MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner based in Sunrise,
Fla. comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services.
Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are
reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and
subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality
initiatives, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient
outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was
founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional
corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of
approximately 4,175 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In
addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX provides services to
healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40 states through two
complementary businesses, consisting of a revenue cycle management
company and a consulting services company. Additional information is
available at www.mednax.com.
