MEDNAX : Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2027

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), announced today the pricing of $500 million
aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior notes due January 15,
2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes were offered to persons reasonably
believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A
under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”),
and outside the United States to persons other than U.S. persons in
reliance upon Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will be
issued as additional notes under an indenture, dated as of December 8,
2015, as supplemented by Supplemental Indenture No. 5 thereto, dated as
of November 13, 2018 (collectively, the “Indenture”), pursuant to
which the Company previously issued $500 million in aggregate principal
amount of its 6.250% senior notes due 2027 (the “Existing Notes”).
The Notes will have identical terms to the Existing Notes, other than
the issue date and the issue price and will be treated as a single class
of notes with the Existing Notes for all purposes under the Indenture.
The expected closing date for the private placement of the Notes is
February 21, 2019.
As previously announced, MEDNAX intends to use the net proceeds from the
offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its
senior unsecured revolving credit facility.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer,
solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation, or sale is unlawful. The securities will not be registered
under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so
registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except
pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the
Securities Act and applicable state laws.
ABOUT MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the
nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and
advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are reshaping the
delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using
evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research
and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality,
cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through
its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services
through a network of more than 4,200 physicians in all 50 states and
Puerto Rico. In addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX
provides services to healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40
states through two complementary businesses, consisting of a management
services company and a consulting services company.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this press release may be
deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may
include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives,
plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of
historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that
we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in
the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such
as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,”
“will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and
similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made
by MEDNAX’s management in light of their experience and their perception
of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments
and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking
statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and
MEDNAX undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could
cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ
materially from forward-looking statements are described in MEDNAX’s
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well MEDNAX’s
current reports on Form 8-K,filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, and include the risks and uncertainties associated with
market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions
related to the offering, the effects of economic conditions on MEDNAX’s
business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes
thereto or a repeal thereof; MEDNAX’s relationships with
government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare
and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health
insurance payors; MEDNAX’s ability to consummate the proposed
disposition of MedData; the effects of share repurchases; and the
effects of MEDNAX’s shared services and operational initiatives.
