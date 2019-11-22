MEDNAX : Expands Presence in Florida through Affiliation with Leading Pediatric Critical Care and Hospitalist Practice

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), today announced its affiliation with Arcenio Chacón, M.D., P.A. and Associated Pediatricians of Homestead, LLC, a private pediatric critical care and hospitalist practice based in Miami.

Founded in 1993, the practice is a well-established group that has served Baptist Health South Florida for more than 25 years. Comprising four physicians, the group provides pediatric critical care and hospitalist services at Baptist Children's Hospital and hospitalist services at Miami Cancer Institute and Homestead Hospital.

“The MEDNAX national network will provide the support needed to manage the difficult healthcare climate as we look to enhance our practice and pursue growth,” said Dr. Chacón. “We now have the ability to focus more on patient care and less on administrative functions while leveraging established best practices. We look forward to continuing to provide leading pediatric care for the Miami community and beyond.”

This affiliation adds to the services MEDNAX provides in Florida through its network of affiliated physicians across multiple specialties, including maternal-fetal medicine, OB hospitalist, neonatology, newborn hearing screen, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric hospitalist, pediatric surgery/plastic surgery, pediatric urology, developmental pediatrics, anesthesiology and radiology.

MEDNAX’s affiliated physician practices provide excellent women's and children's care in South Florida. Its physician network provides a variety of pediatric subspecialty services to more than 15 area hospital partners.

This was a cash transaction, and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. No additional terms of the transaction were disclosed.

ABOUT MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, consulting services, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of more than 4,250 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

