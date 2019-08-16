MEDNAX : Hosts 10th Annual Innovations in Neonatal Care Conference

Nation’s largest network of neonatologists brings together 18 industry-leading expert speakers for 23 compelling sessions on enhancing neonatal care

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), a leading national health solutions provider, hosted its 10th annual Innovations in Neonatal Care conference in Austin, Texas, from August 11-13. The event is accredited by the MEDNAX Center for Research, Education, Quality and Safety (CREQS) and provides continuing medical and nursing education credit for participating clinicians.

Innovations in Neonatal Care continues to be a well-respected neonatology conference. Timothy Biela, M.D., MEDNAX-affiliated neonatologist and conference director, developed the event with the goal of enhancing the care and quality provided to premature infants. The conference highlights the latest clinical awareness, treatments and management protocols through evidence-based presentations. During the three-day event, an elite panel of 18 speakers comprised of well-recognized faculty from top institutions across the U.S. and Canada presented 23 sessions. This year, in celebration of its 10th anniversary, a portion of the conference was dedicated to providing an update on some of the most controversial and innovative topics from previous years, including postnatal steroids, counseling and care at borderline viability, quality of care in the neonatal intensive care unit and improving neonatal outcomes by understanding best practices in feeding and nutrition.

MEDNAX has been a leader in the neonatal field for 40 years. Pediatrix Medical Group, a MEDNAX company, is the nation’s largest network of neonatologists. More than 2,200 affiliated neonatology clinicians care for nearly a quarter of the country’s neonatal patients in over 400 facilities across 36 states and Puerto Rico.

The MEDNAX CREQS is accredited with commendation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. Thousands of health care providers worldwide take advantage of multispecialty educational programs hosted by MEDNAX each year, including several live conferences. The number of clinicians nationally and internationally who participate in these activities is evidence of the depth and breadth of the Company’s clinical expertise and position as an industry leader.

