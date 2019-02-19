MEDNAX : Launches Private Offering of $200 Million of 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2027

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), announced today that it is proposing to issue $200 million aggregate amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be issued as additional notes under an indenture, dated as of December 8, 2015, as supplemented by Supplemental Indenture No. 5 thereto, dated as of November 13, 2018 (collectively, the “Indenture”), pursuant to which the Company previously issued $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior notes due 2027 (the “Existing Notes”). The Notes will have identical terms to the Existing Notes, other than the issue date and the issue price and will be treated as a single class of notes with the Existing Notes for all purposes under the Indenture. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions.

If the offering is successfully completed, MEDNAX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

ABOUT MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of more than 4,200 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX provides services to healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40 states through two complementary businesses, consisting of a management services company and a consulting services company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by MEDNAX’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and MEDNAX undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in MEDNAX’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” as well MEDNAX’s Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the effects of economic conditions on MEDNAX’s business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; MEDNAX’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; MEDNAX’s ability to consummate the proposed disposition of MedData; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of MEDNAX’s shared services and operational initiatives.

