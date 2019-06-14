MEDNAX : Texas Maternal-Fetal Medicine Practice Joins MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), today announced its affiliation with Alfredo
Gei MD, P.A., a private maternal-fetal medicine practice based in
Houston.
Dr. Gei has been practicing medicine for 25 years. Founded in 2015, the
group specializes in prenatal diagnosis and obstetrical ultrasounds,
providing comprehensive management of high-risk pregnancies. Dr. Gei is
board-certified in both maternal-fetal medicine and obstetrics and
gynecology, with a special interest in recurrent pregnancy loss,
cervical insufficiency and critical care obstetrics.
“Joining the MEDNAX national network will provide us with the support
needed to continue to provide high-quality patient care while also
facilitating sustained growth,” said Alfredo Gei, M.D., MScPH. “In
addition, MEDNAX’s nationally-recognized research, education and quality
initiatives will strengthen the practice, benefit our patients and give
us the opportunity to demonstrate increased value to our hospital
partners.”
This affiliation adds to the services MEDNAX provides in Texas through
its network of affiliated physicians across multiple specialties,
including neonatology, newborn hearing screen, developmental pediatrics,
maternal-fetal medicine, obstetric hospitalist, pediatric cardiology,
pediatric critical care, pediatric hospitalist, pediatric ophthalmology,
pediatric otolaryngology, pediatric surgery, anesthesiology and
radiology.
MEDNAX’s affiliated physician practices provide excellent perinatal care
in Houston. Its physician network provides maternal-fetal medicine
services to a dozen area hospital partners.
This was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately
accretive to earnings. No additional terms of the transaction were
disclosed.
ABOUT MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner based in Sunrise,
Fla. comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services.
Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are
reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and
subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality
initiatives, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient
outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was
founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional
corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of more than
4,200 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to its
national physician network, MEDNAX provides services to healthcare
facilities and physicians in over 40 states through two complementary
businesses, consisting of a revenue cycle management company and a
consulting services company. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.
