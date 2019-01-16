Medovex Corporation Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medovex Corporation (OTCQB: MDVX) (“Medovex” or the “Company”) today announced that on January 8, 2019, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with four purchasers pursuant to which the purchasers invested in the Company an aggregate amount of $2,000,000, with $1,800,000 in cash and $200,000 by cancellation of debt.



"I’m pleased to announce receipt of the first $2 million. Importantly, the investors who participated are all strategic and previously invested with us. Some of them are well recognized and respected in the business community having built well regarded national brands as well as being involved in other successful business pursuits. The value these investors bring to us extends well beyond simply a capital contribution. We expect additional near-term board appointments which will further formalize some of their roles with the Company going forward,” said William “Bill” Horne, Medovex CEO and Chairman.

Horne continued, “In just the last week, we have announced the completion of the transaction of RMS, appointed two new high-quality board members, and secured financing allowing us to execute our business plan going forward. Soon, you should expect to see additional communications that will further bolster and speak to the quality of our team, what our business will look like going forward, and most importantly, how we intend to build long term sustainable shareholder value. My goals, along with my teams, are 100% aligned with shareholders and we look forward to working tirelessly on our collective behalves.”

The Company offered a minimum of $1,000,000 and a maximum of $6,000,000 of units at a price of $50,000 per unit until the earlier of the closing of the subscription of the maximum amount and February 28, 2019, subject to the Company’s earlier termination at its discretion. The agreement includes the customary representations and warranties from the Company and purchasers. Steve Gorlin, the Company’s former Chairman of the Board, converted a $200,000 promissory note owed to him by the Company in exchange for four units on the same terms as all other purchasers.

Each convertible note offered by the Company as part of the unit bears an interest rate of 12% per annum, has a principal amount of $50,000, shall mature in one year from the original issue date on January 8, 2019, and will be convertible into shares of common stock at a price of $0.40 subject to adjustment stated in the note. In addition, pursuant to the agreement, the Company offers, as part of the unit, warrants to purchase the common stock at a price of $0.75 per share.

The financing comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement of the closing of the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Regenerative Medicine Solutions, LLC (“RMS”). RMS is a Tampa, Florida-based pulmonary biomedical services and patient delivery platform that manages and operates Lung Health Institute, a leader in regenerative medicine specializing in cellular therapies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic lung diseases.

On Tuesday, the Company announced it had named Michael Yurkowsky, founder of YP Holdings, and Raymond Monteleone, formerly of Arthur Young (now EY), to its board of directors, effective immediately.

About Medovex Corporation

Medovex Corporation was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of innovative medical technology products and services with the goal to improve the quality of life for patients. Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Medovex’s first product, the DenerveX System, is intended to provide long-lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome. In 2019, the Company acquired Regenerative Medicine Solutions, LLC, a Tampa, Florida-based biomedical services company that manages Lung Health Institute. Lung Health Institute is a leader in regenerative medicine that specializes in cellular therapies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic lung diseases. For more information on Medovex, please visit www.medovex.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those outlined in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

