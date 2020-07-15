Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Medpace Holdings, Inc.    MEDP

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cell and Gene Therapies: Making the Leap from Lab to Clinic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 09:21am EDT

In a new whitepaper, cell and gene therapy experts across Medpace's medical, operational, and regulatory groups come together to give insights from past trials. With extensive and recent hands-on experience, this team has learned a lot about the growing space of cell and gene therapies and shares important lessons-learned and best practices.

LESSONS LEARNED IN EMERGING CELL AND
GENE THERAPIES: A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO
CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT
Get your copy

Cell and gene therapies hold tremendous potential to advance patient care but many do not complete the journey from laboratory bench to commercialization. These treatments need an integrated approach that ensures efficiency across medical, regulatory and operational considerations and requirements. Each of these areas is critical to successful product and each faces a unique set of challenges.

As advanced therapy clinical development becomes more complex, a holistic, multidisciplinary team working in unison offers the best advantage to biopharma sponsors who want to bring their scientific advances to trial and ultimately to patients.

Gene therapy companies often benefit from the assistance of experienced clinical partners. The right partner can help accelerate clinical trials and plan for long-term goals, such as marketing product approval.

This paper provides insight into some of the challenges faced in developing cell and gene therapies, as well as guidance for overcoming these hurdles such as:

  • Medical challenges: Making the leap from lab to clinic
  • Operational challenges: Planning, practicing and communicating
  • Regulatory challenges: Engage early and plan for the long term

Learn from experts with recent and relevant experience in conducting trials in this space. Download the white paper to gain insight on the challenges in developing cell and gene therapies and potential, novel solutions.

Read the whitepaper now

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
09:21aCELL AND GENE THERAPIES : Making the Leap from Lab to Clinic
PU
07/07MEDPACE : The Key to Winning at Your Drug Development Strategy
PU
05/26MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/21MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/20MEDPACE : China Central Lab Expansion
PU
05/18MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July..
BU
04/29MEDPACE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
04/28MEDPACE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28MEDPACE : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04/28MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 832 M - -
Net income 2020 83,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 521 M 3 521 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 89,00 $
Last Close Price 99,53 $
Spread / Highest target -7,57%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
August James Troendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan E. Burwig Executive Vice President-Operations
Jesse J. Geiger Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel O'Leary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Steven B. Johnson SVP-Scientific & Strategic Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.18.40%3 521
LONZA GROUP52.32%42 557
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.51.79%30 021
MODERNA, INC.283.64%29 177
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.36%28 221
INCYTE CORPORATION17.98%22 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group