Medpace : Blythe Thomson, MD, Rejoins Medpace Bringing New Experiences and Insights from a Sponsor's Perspective

Medpace is pleased to announce that Dr. Blythe Thomson has rejoined Medpace's Hematology and Oncology medical leadership team after spending several years holding a variety of Executive Medical Director level roles in the pharmaceutical industry where she was responsible for all phases of clinical development in solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

Blythe Thomson, MD

Dr. Blythe Thomson is board certified in pediatric hematology and oncology and brings nearly 25 years of clinical trial and drug development experience to the Medpace team. Dr. Thomson earned her medical degree from The Ohio State University and completed post- doctoral training in pediatrics at Nationwide Children's Hospital of The Ohio State University. She completed her fellowship training in pediatric hematology/oncology at the University of Washington, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Seattle Children's Hospital. Dr. Thomson is a key opinion leader in pediatric leukemia with published manuscripts in prestigious medical and scientific journals both nationally and internationally. Prior to her transition to industry, she was a Clinical Professor at Seattle Children's Hospital, University of Washington.

We asked Dr. Thomson about Medpace and the new experiences and insights she brings from a Sponsor's perspective.

What drew you back to Medpace?

I enjoy working on complex clinical trials advancing care for patients with hematologic and oncologic diseases. Medpace is a leader in clinical development in these diseases and provides me the opportunity to work with exceptional Sponsors, investigational products and amazing colleagues.

Having spent time working from the Sponsor side, how can you apply a deeper understanding of the challenges Sponsors face?

I understand the entirety of the clinical development lifespan from initial pre-clinical observations, through the regulatory and clinical hurdles of a first-in-human trial, onward to initial safety and efficacy observations to the work required for a regulatory filing. With the combination of my academic background as a clinical investigator, Sponsor experience and clinical research organization knowledge, I understand the urgency of clinical development and how to move programs forward.

Clinical development is more complex and scientifically-demanding than ever before. What strategies does Medpace provide for seamless execution and quality results?

I would summarize Medpace's approach as open, transparent, focused on the patient and with a foundation in teamwork.

Medpace is focused on some of the industry's most complex trials such as cell and gene therapies and rare disease. In your role, how are you working with Sponsors to advance therapies?

Every clinical trial is complex and for a patient is one of the more important events in their lives. I think the Medpace team's approach is to bring the years of experience in patient care and in clinical investigations to dissect the trial to its fundamental elements. We then safely and deliberately, operationalize each element with the patient in mind. I have always felt that if you remember that the patient safety comes first, then the rest falls into place.

