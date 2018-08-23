Medpace Holdings, Inc. : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholder

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 5,224,997 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited (the “Selling Shareholder”) at a public offering price of $55.50 per share. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Shareholder. Medpace will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the Selling Shareholder. The offering is expected to close on or about August 27, 2018 subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages local regulatory and deep therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 2,700 people across 36 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the consummation of the offering by the Selling Shareholder. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “forecast,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “project,” “goal,” “objective,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our financial condition, actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, due to the risks related to the offering together with the other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form S-3, in our prospectus supplement, and incorporated by reference into the Form S-3 from the risk factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2018, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

