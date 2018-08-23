Medpace Holdings, Inc. : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholder

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced the
pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 5,224,997
shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Cinven
Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited (the “Selling
Shareholder”) at a public offering price of $55.50 per share. The
offering consists entirely of secondary shares of common stock to be
sold by the Selling Shareholder. Medpace will not receive any proceeds
from the sale of the shares of common stock by the Selling Shareholder.
The offering is expected to close on or about August 27, 2018 subject to
customary closing conditions.
Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
an accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement, when
available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may
be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention:
Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York
10014.
A registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating
to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective
by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of
such state or jurisdiction.
About Medpace
Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical
contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical
development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical
device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global
development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its
high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages local
regulatory and deep therapeutic expertise across all major areas
including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology,
central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered
in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 2,700 people across
36 countries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters
of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements,
including without limitation statements regarding the consummation of
the offering by the Selling Shareholder. In this context,
forward-looking statements often address expected future business and
financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words
such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,”
“see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “forecast,” “may,” “could,” “likely,”
“anticipate,” “project,” “goal,” “objective,” similar expressions, and
variations or negatives of these words.
These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important
factors that may cause our financial condition, actual results,
performance or achievements to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, due to the
risks related to the offering together with the other factors set forth
under “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form S-3, in our
prospectus supplement, and incorporated by reference into the Form S-3
from the risk factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on February 27, 2018, and our other reports filed with the
SEC. These and other important factors could cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements
made in this press release. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking
statement will be realized. Achievement of anticipated results is
subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions.
Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should
underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary
materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or
projected. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and
should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that
are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any such
forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the
date of this press release. While we may elect to update such
forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any
obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to
change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this
press release.
