Medpace Holdings, Inc. : to Present at Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced
that it will present at the following investor conference in September:
Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Location:
New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Presentation:
10:50 a.m. ET
Speakers: Dr. August Troendle, President & Chief
Executive Officer, and Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief
Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations
A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the
“Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.medpace.com
and will be available for replay following each event.
About Medpace
Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical
contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical
development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical
device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global
development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its
high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages
regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including
oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous
system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati,
Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 2,700 people across 36 countries.
