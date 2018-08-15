Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Medpace Holdings Inc    MEDP

MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC (MEDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Medpace Holdings, Inc. : to Present at Baird Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conference in September:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Presentation: 10:50 a.m. ET
Speakers: Dr. August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.medpace.com and will be available for replay following each event.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 2,700 people across 36 countries.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC
10:31pMEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : to Present at Baird Global Healthcare Conference
BU
08/13MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
08/08MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock..
BU
08/07MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling..
BU
08/06MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31MEDPACE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/31MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC : Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/31MEDPACE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13INSIDER WEEKENDS : Director Of Mohawk Industries Continues Buying 
08/08Medpace Holdings announces pricing of common stock 
08/08Medpace Holdings announces offering of common stock 
07/31Medpace Holdings 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Medpace Holdings' (MEDP) CEO August Troendle on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 688 M
EBIT 2018 107 M
Net income 2018 70,0 M
Debt 2018 110 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,88
P/E ratio 2019 24,04
EV / Sales 2018 3,11x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 2 033 M
Chart MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Medpace Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 61,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
August J. Troendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan E. Burwig Executive Vice President-Operations
Jesse J. Geiger CFO & COO-Laboratory Operations
Daniel OLeary Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Yun Le Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC58.69%2 033
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%28 985
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.80%24 472
LONZA GROUP19.94%23 836
INCYTE CORPORATION-29.84%13 790
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.39.50%11 719
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.