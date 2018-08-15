Medpace Holdings, Inc. : to Present at Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conference in September:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Presentation: 10:50 a.m. ET

Speakers: Dr. August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.medpace.com and will be available for replay following each event.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 2,700 people across 36 countries.

