MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc. : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will present at the following two investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Presentation: 8:30 a.m. ET
Speakers: August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations, and Kevin Brady, Executive Director of Finance

William Blair Virtual Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Presentation: 4:40 p.m. CT (5:40 p.m. ET)
Speakers: August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations, and Kevin Brady, Executive Director of Finance

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.medpace.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries as of April 30, 2020.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 816 M
EBIT 2020 114 M
Net income 2020 82,6 M
Finance 2020 195 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 3 261 M
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 83,00 $
Last Close Price 92,18 $
Spread / Highest target -0,20%
Spread / Average Target -9,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
August James Troendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan E. Burwig Executive Vice President-Operations
Jesse J. Geiger Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel O'Leary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Steven B. Johnson SVP-Scientific & Strategic Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.9.66%3 261
LONZA GROUP41.79%38 304
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.51%27 289
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.33%26 964
MODERNA, INC.252.76%26 829
CELLTRION, INC.18.78%23 163
