Medpace Holdings, Inc. : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that it will present at the following two investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Presentation: 8:30 a.m. ET

Speakers: August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations, and Kevin Brady, Executive Director of Finance

William Blair Virtual Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Presentation: 4:40 p.m. CT (5:40 p.m. ET)

Speakers: August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations, and Kevin Brady, Executive Director of Finance

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.medpace.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries as of April 30, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005723/en/