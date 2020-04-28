Medpace : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 04/28/2020 | 04:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our anticipated financial results and effective tax rate used for non-GAAP adjustment purposes. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," "forecast," "may," "could," "likely," "anticipate," "project," "goal," "objective," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our financial condition, actual results, performance (including share price performance), or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the potential loss, delay or non-renewal of our contracts, or the non-payment by customers for services we have performed; the failure to convert backlog to revenue at our present or historical conversion rate; fluctuation in our results between fiscal quarters and years; decreased operating margins due to increased pricing pressure or other pressures; failure to perform our services in accordance with contractual requirements, government regulations and ethical considerations; the impact of underpricing our contracts, overrunning our cost estimates or failing to receive approval for or experiencing delays with documentation of change orders; our failure to successfully execute our growth strategies; the impact of a failure to retain key executives or other personnel or recruit experienced personnel; the risks associated with our information systems infrastructure, including potential security breaches and other disruptions which could compromise our information; our failure to manage our growth effectively; adverse results from customer or therapeutic area concentration; the risks associated with doing business internationally, including the effects of tariffs and trade wars; the risks associated with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other anti-corruption laws; future net losses; the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations; the risks associated with our intercompany pricing policies; our failure to attract suitable investigators and patients to our clinical trials; the liability risks associated with our research and development services; the risks related to our Phase I clinical services; inadequate insurance coverage for our operations and indemnification obligations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the risks related to our relationships with existing or potential customers who are in competition with each other; our failure to successfully integrate potential future acquisitions; potential impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets; our limited ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards or other tax attributes; the risks associated with the use and disposal of hazardous substances and waste; the failure of third parties to provide us critical support services; our limited ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the risks associated with potential future investments in our customers' business or drugs; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including financial market conditions; the impact of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event; negative outsourcing trends in the biopharmaceutical industry and a reduction in aggregate expenditures and research and development budgets; our inability to compete effectively with other CROs; the impact of healthcare reform; the impact of consolidation in the biopharmaceutical industry; failure to comply with federal, state and foreign healthcare laws; the effect of current and proposed laws and regulations regarding the protection of personal data; our potential involvement in costly intellectual property lawsuits; actions by regulatory authorities or customers to limit the scope of or withdraw an approved drug, biologic or medical device from the market; failure to keep pace with rapid technological changes; the impact of industry-wide reputational harm to CROs; the effect of the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU, which could have implications on our research, commercial and general business operations in the U.K. and the EU; changes in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, including the impact of the changes to the revenue recognition standards; risks related to internal control over financial reporting; our ability to fulfill our debt obligations; the risks associated with incurring additional debt or undertaking additional debt obligations; the effect of covenant restrictions under our debt agreements on our ability to operate our business; our inability to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks and uncertainties related to disruptions to or reductions in business operations or prospects due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as coronavirus disease COVID-19; and our dependence on our lenders, which may not be able to fund borrowings under the credit commitments, and our inability to borrow. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 25, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain financial measures presented in this presentation, such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow, are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP. Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow or comparable metrics as a measurement used in evaluating our operating performance on a consistent basis, as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget, and to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies. We believe that EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash and non-recurring items. While we believe these financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Medpace Holdings, Inc. before income tax expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Revenue, net for each period. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. We utilize Free Cash Flow as a measure of profitability and an assessment of our ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is a commonly utilized metric that companies provide to investors, although the calculation of Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures and the principal portion of payments related to campus leases classified for accounting purposes as deemed landlord liabilities. EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. See the condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this prospectus for our U.S. GAAP results. Additionally, for reconciliations of EBITDA to our closest reported U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the appendix of this presentation. 2 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S C O V I D - 1 9 I M PA C T O N AWA R D E D T R I A L S The operational and financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our expected Q2-Q4 revenue roll-off for awarded trials is influenced by the stage of the trial. Portfolio of Awarded Trials by Stage of Trial Recruitment Complete (30%) Potential Substantial Impact 8% No Substantial Impact on Progress 92% FPFV = First Patient, First Visit Studies in Recruitment Studies in Start-up but Prior (58%) to FPFV (12%) No Substantial Recruitment Impact on Progressing Interrupted Progress On Hold for to FPFV 39% 32% 45% FPFV 55% Significant Impact on Progress, but Recruitment to Progress 29% 3 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S Q 1 2 0 2 0 - K E Y O P E R AT I N G H I G H L I G H T S ($ in millions) First Quarter 2020 2019 % Change Revenue, net $ 230.9 $ 200.7 15.0% Net New Business Awards $ 246.9 $ 248.7 (0.7%) Net Book-to-Bill(A) 1.07 1.24 n.m. Net Book-to-Bill (LTM) 1.23 1.28 n.m. Ending Backlog $ 1,294.2 $ 1,108.1 16.8% Backlog Conversion Rate (B) 18.0% 19.0% n.m. Headcount 3,630 3,062 18.5% A.Net Book-to-Bill: Net New Business Awards divided by Revenue, net. B.Backlog Conversion Rate: Revenue, net, for the quarter divided by beginning backlog. 4 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S B A C K L O G A N D N E W AWA R D T R E N D S Net Book-to-Bill Backlog Conversion Rate 1.41x 1.27x 1.20x 1.24x 1.30x 1.32x 1.22x 18.8% 19.0% 18.7% 1.07x 18.3% 19.3% 18.5% 18.7% 18.0% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Net New Business Awards Ending Backlog $279.2 $285.4$281.1 $979.7 $1,024.5 $1,057.9$1,108.1 $1,171.7 $1,228.7$1,283.2 $1,294.2 $239.9 $248.7 $246.9 $231.2 $227.6 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 ($ in millions) 5 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S Q 1 2 0 2 0 - K E Y F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S ($ in millions, except per share data) First Quarter 2020 2019 % Change Revenue, net $ 230.9 $ 200.7 15.0% EBITDA(A) $ 40.6 $ 33.4 21.3% % Margin 17.6% 16.7% n.m. Net Income $ 29.0 $ 19.2 50.8% Net Income per diluted share $ 0.76 $ 0.51 49.0% A. See the appendix for the non-GAAP reconciliation of the EBITDA calculations. 6 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S K E Y F I N A N C I A L T R E N D S ($ in millions) Revenue, net ($ in millions) EBITDA(A) $192.1 $200.7 $214.1 $216.2 $229.9 $230.9 $170.1 $179.3 $33.4 $37.1 $40.7 $40.2 $41.1 $40.6 $33.4$34.8 19.7% 20.7% 21.2% 18.8% 17.9% 17.6% 16.7% 16.1% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Represents percent of Revenue ($ in millions) Net Income Net Income per diluted share $27.5 $29.8 $29.0 $0.73 $0.78 $0.76 $0.63 $24.0 $0.61 $22.8 $0.52 $0.51 $19.3 $19.2 $0.45 $16.6 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 See the appendix for the non-GAAP reconciliation of the EBITDA calculations. In each quarter throughout 2018, EBITDA excluded $1.0 million of corporate campus lease payments. 2Q18 and 3Q18 EBITDA also included transaction-related expenses of $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. 7 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S Q 1 2 0 2 0 - R E V E N U E C O M P O S I T I O N Therapeutic Area Concentration (B) OTH (A) 22%ONC 30% 2020 CNS Q1 10% AVAI MET 11% 16% CV 11% OTH(A) ONC 24% 28% 2019Q1 CNS 10% AVAI MET 17% 10% CV 11% Customer Tier Concentration (C) Large Pharma Mid-Sized9% Biopharma 16% Small Biopharma 75% Large Pharma 9% Mid-Sized Biopharma 21%Small Biopharma 70% Top 10 Customer Concentration (D) Top 5 17% Rest of Top 10 9% All Other 74% Top 5 19% Rest of Top 10 11% All Other 70% A. Other primarily includes Nephrology, Rheumatology, Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, and Ophthalmology therapeutic areas. B. Q1 2019 percentages have been adjusted to reclassify 3% related to CNS indications that had previously been classified as Other. C. Current period customer tiers classified by Evaluate Ltd. via EvaluatePharma© as well as management analysis. Large Pharma represents the top 20 pharma companies worldwide based on annual sales as of 12/31/18. Mid-sized biopharma represents customers with >$250M of annual sales. Small Biopharma represents customers with <$250M of annual sales. D. No single customer represents over 10% of revenue. 8 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S L E V E R A G E P O S I T I O N A N D C A S H F L O W ($ in millions) Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion(A) 70 Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow Conversion %(A) $58.1 60 $51.2 50 $43.2 167.2% $43.6 40 $31.5 124.4% 30 107.3% 107.4% 94.2% 20 10 0 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Net Cash ($26.3) $20.1 $79.3 $131.9 $134.0 (Debt)(B) Net (9.2) (6.6) (12.5) (14.7) (21.0) DSO(C) ($ in millions) First Quarter Free Cash Flow 2020 2019 Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) $ 49.1 $ 34.0 Less: CAPEX 5.6 2.5 Free Cash Flow $ 43.6 $ 31.5 (non-GAAP) EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 40.6 $ 33.4 Free Cash Flow Conversion 107.4% 94.2% %(A)(non-GAAP) A.Free Cash Flow Conversion % is equal to Free Cash Flow divided by EBITDA. B.Net Cash (Debt), a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Cash less Gross Debt. C.Net Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) reflects Revenue, net, and is based on billed and unbilled Accounts receivable, net of Advanced billings, including Reimbursed out-of- pocket revenue and expenses. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding 9 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S A P P E N D I X Q 1 2 0 2 0 - I N C O M E S TAT E M E N T % Revenue, % Revenue, 1Q20 vs. 1Q19 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 1Q20 net 1Q19 net $ Change % Change Revenue, net $ 230.9 100.0% $ 200.7 100.0% 30.1 15.0% Operating Expenses: Direct service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 88.8 38.5% 75.1 37.4% 13.7 18.2% Reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses 77.0 33.4% 70.6 35.2% 6.4 9.1% Total direct costs 165.8 71.8% 145.7 72.6% 20.1 13.8% Selling, general and administrative 25.1 10.9% 21.3 10.6% 3.8 17.9% Depreciation 2.5 1.1% 2.0 1.0% 0.5 23.2% Amortization 2.0 0.9% 5.8 2.9% (3.8) (65.8%) Total operating expenses 195.4 84.6% 174.8 87.1% 20.5 11.7% Income from operations 35.5 15.4% 25.9 12.9% 9.6 Other income (expense), net: Miscellaneous income (expense), net 0.6 0.3% (0.3) (0.1%) 0.9 Interest income (expense), net 0.4 0.2% (1.0) (0.5%) 1.3 Total other income (expense), net 1.0 0.4% (1.2) (0.6%) 2.2 Income before income taxes 36.5 15.8% 24.7 12.3% 11.8 Income tax provision 7.5 3.3% 5.5 2.7% 2.1 Net income $ 29.0 12.5% $ 19.2 9.6% $ 9.8 Basic EPS (GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 0.54 $ 0.26 48.1% Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.51 $ 0.25 49.0% EBITDA $ 40.6 $ 33.4 $ 7.1 21.3% EBITDA Margin 17.6% 16.7% 0.9% Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding 11 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S E B I T D A R E C O N C I L I AT I O N ($ in millions) 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Net income as reported (GAAP) $ 16.6 $ 19.3 $ 22.8 $ 19.2 $ 27.5 $ 24.0 $ 29.8 $ 29.0 Income tax provision 4.9 6.2 6.6 5.5 7.0 5.5 6.4 7.5 Interest (income) expense, net 2.3 1.9 1.6 1.0 0.7 0.3 (0.4) (0.4) Depreciation 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.5 Amortization 7.4 7.4 7.4 5.8 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 33.4 $ 37.1 $ 40.7 $ 33.4 $ 40.2 $ 34.8 $ 41.1 $ 40.6 Net income margin (GAAP) 9.7% 10.8% 11.8% 9.6% 12.8% 11.1% 13.0% 12.5% EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 19.7% 20.7% 21.2% 16.7% 18.8% 16.1% 17.9% 17.6% Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding 12 M A K I N G T H E C O M P L E X S E A M L E S S Attachments Original document

