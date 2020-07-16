Log in
Medpace : Recognized with 4 CRO Leadership Awards

07/16/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Medpace, a scientifically-driven, global full-service clinical research organization (CRO), has been recognized with four CRO Leadership Awards from Life Science Leader magazine. For the 2020 CRO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader and Clinical Leader once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients. 60 contract research organizations were assessed on 20+ performance metrics in ISR's annual CRO Quality Benchmarking survey.

Now in its 9th year, Life Science Leader's CRO Leadership Awards provides accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist in choosing a reputable partner for clinical research needs.

Medpace won a 2020 CRO Leadership Award in the following categories:

'When talking to clinical operations executives, I'm told the CRO selection process can be one of their most stressful and time-consuming chores,' says Ed Miseta, chief editor, Clinical Leader. 'Anything we can do to help steer our readers to those partners that best meet their needs can significantly reduce the burden of their search. That is why we are once again proud to partner with Industry Standard Research to produce our annual CRO Leadership Awards. The organizations being honored have proven themselves to be the top performers in Compatibility, Capabilities, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Phase IV. We applaud these companies for their hard work in meeting the needs and expectations of their pharma and biotech clients.'

'Medpace is honored to be recognized in the areas of Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, and Reliability,' commented Todd Meyers, Vice-President, Business Development. 'These awards are a reflection of our talented staff and their dedication to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics. Year after year, Medpace has been recognized by ISR and Life Science Leader for our high standards for quality and excellence in clinical development.'

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages local regulatory and deep therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,600 people across 37 countries.

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 15:05:02 UTC
