Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Medpace Holdings, Inc.    MEDP

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medpace : to Present at the 3rd European QA Conference in Dublin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 10:42am EDT

The 3rd European QA Conference is set to return November 6-8 this year to Dublin, one of Europe's most popular destinations. This will be Europe's largest quality assurance event and will consist of discussion and workshop sessions together with a large exhibition and poster area. Speakers will be drawn from across Europe - providing delegates with rich information on a variety of topics.

Medpace will be participating in one of the sessions during the conference. Michael Baptist, Medpace's Associate Director of Quality Assurance will be presenting on the role of technology in audits.

Session 3: GCP QMS beyond QA compliance The Role of Technology in Audits - November 7, 2019 | 2:30PM

Organizations have to demonstrate oversight of the contractual obligations they transfer irrespective of which industry (GMP, GLP or GCP). A key tool that has been employed to demonstrate this oversight has been audits especially with the requirements by the regulatory agencies. Most organizations are realizing that these audits are costing more as they continue to increase their global footprint and continue to demonstrate their oversight. In the pharmaceutical space; many companies have a brilliant concept; a blockbuster drug (compound) but are virtual in operation but still they need to demonstrate their oversight. The average cost of running an audit program for most sponsors on a pivotal trial is ~$125,000 and includes but not limited to travel (flight and transportation), accommodations and other ancillary activities. Many trial activities are managed more electronically and as such should be accessible from any location (trial master file, electronic clinical database, safety database and other repositories of data. As such; leveraging off tools that can provide access and enable the evaluation of processes and the remote interview of subject matter experts. This presentation will provide an insight to the potential benefits of remote audits leveraging off technological advancements.

Topics
  • Audits - what are they and current trends in the industry
    • Different types - vendor, site, eTMF, safety
    • Oversight by sponsors - ICH E6 R2, internal QMS
    • Checks and balances for internal compliance
    • Inspection readiness
    • Risk-based approach
  • The escalating cost of audits and exertion on both internal/external resources/assets
  • Leveraging technology and data analytics as tools to streamline cost and maximize efficiency - Information analytics and computer tools
    • Remote audits - WebEx, FTP sites, video conferencing
    • Virtual tours - google glass
    • Mentoring using technology for training auditors and auditees
  • A shift from conventional paradigm to a more efficient and seamless process

The conference will be a great opportunity for networking with like-minded colleagues - from breaks and interactive sessions, to QA clinics and drinks receptions, there will be ample opportunity to catch up with previous acquaintances and make new ones. We would love to connect with you.

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
10:42aMEDPACE : to Present at the 3rd European QA Conference in Dublin
PU
10/28MEDPACE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
10/28MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/25MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25MEDPACE : University of St Andrews Science & Technology Careers Fair
PU
10/01MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination..
AQ
09/24MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Octob..
BU
08/13MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : to Present at Baird Global Healthcare Conference
BU
07/30MEDPACE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 856 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 98,8 M
Finance 2019 54,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 2 758 M
Chart MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,80  $
Last Close Price 77,01  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
August James Troendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan E. Burwig Executive Vice President-Operations
Jesse J. Geiger CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Daniel O'Leary Senior Vice President-Medical Department
Robert O. Kraft Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC.45.49%2 749
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.27.18%28 943
LONZA GROUP38.63%26 337
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 974
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.86.67%17 974
INCYTE CORPORATION25.59%17 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group