MEDSERV P.L.C.

(MDS)
Medserv p l c : AMT plans to join forces with Medserv and METS to create a leader in energy and oil and gas logistics

11/30/2019 | 06:18am EST
AMT plans to join forces with Medserv and METS to create a leader in energy and oil and gas logistics
30/11/2019
Yesterday, Medserv majority shareholders, Anthony Diacono and Anthony Duncan signed a conditional agreement to sell their 65.5% shareholding in Medserv plc to AMT S.A. Advanced Maritime Transports Advanced Maritime, a Swiss registered Company, with a global reach having 27 offices across 17 countries.
Established in 1999 in Switzerland under the name AMT SA, AMT gained prominence as an integrated transport and logistics provider, primarily within the oil & gas upstream sector in Africa. Today AMT have diversified its service offering to multiple industry sectors and continue to extend their footprint into new regions and industries.

AMT SA is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, along with global operational hubs in the United Kingdom and Singapore, and representation offices in France, India, Portugal and Houston, in support of their core logistics activities within Africa.

Subject to the transaction being successfully concluded, the new entity will have an operational presence in 26 countries on 4 continents. It will bring a workforce of approximately 900 employees and a global network of preferred partners. AMT, Medserv and METS will become the largest Maltese listed company in terms of global presence.
The combined entity will offer 4 core products line, End-2-End Logistics, strong Shore Base Logistics and OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) management. This will develop synergies across the energy and oil and gas supply chain, creating a Unique Selling Proposition (USP). In addition, the group will develop Non-O&G Logistics in key markets.
'This is an incredibly exciting time for the Company. It has been a long and rigorous process and we have full confidence that we have appointed the right investors to take the Company forward. AMT share the same values and vision for the Group which was essential to us throughout the process. The growth we envisage for Medserv is exponential.' Said Anthony Diacono and Anthony Duncan in a joint statement , as the two major shareholders of Medserv Group.
The process outlined in the conditional agreement signed by the major shareholders and AMT includes the acquisition of AMT's businesses under the Group' listed Company, Medserv plc, in exchange of new shares. Subject to the Board of Directors of Medserv plc agreeing with the Share for Share exchange, and all conditions set in the agreement being fulfilled, the process is expected to take three to four months to complete. Anthony Diacono and Anthony Duncan confirmed that they shall not participate in any decisions to be taken by the board of directors of Medserv plc in respect of the Share for Share Exchange.

Earlier today, the Company also issued it's interim Directors Statement where it reported a turnover for the third quarter of 2019 of 130% higher than that achieved in the third quarter of year 2018, resulting in EBITDA improvement of 113% over same period last year. The Company say they are confident they will achieve the published EBITDA for the year amounting to €14.1 million, a 93% increase over the amount generated in year 2018.

Disclaimer

Medserv plc published this content on 30 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2019 11:17:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,1 M
EBIT 2019 3,60 M
Net income 2019 -1,30 M
Debt 2019 50,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -83,3x
P/E ratio 2020 62,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 67,2 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,25  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Bartolo Group Chief Executive Officer
Anthony S. Diacono Group Chairman
Anthony J. Duncan Finance Director & Executive Director
Silvio Camilleri Group Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Godwin A. Borg Executive Director & Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDSERV P.L.C.74
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.33%50 115
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.45%18 425
BAKER HUGHES4.88%14 570
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-12.26%8 701
TECHNIPFMC-0.41%8 423
