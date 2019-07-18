Medserv p l c : Board Meeting re Half Yearly Report

|
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERV P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Board Meeting re Half Yearly Report
Date of Announcement
18 July 2019
Reference
191/2019
Listing Rule
LR 5.16
The Company announces that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on the 30 August 2019, to consider, and if thought fit, approve the unaudited half-yearly report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Medserv plc published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:10 UTC