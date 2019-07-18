Log in
MEDSERV P.L.C.

(MDS)
Medserv p l c : Board Meeting re Half Yearly Report

07/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Board Meeting re Half Yearly Report

Date of Announcement

18 July 2019

Reference

191/2019

Listing Rule

LR 5.16

Quote

The Company announces that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on the 30 August 2019, to consider, and if thought fit, approve the unaudited half-yearly report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medserv plc published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:10 UTC
