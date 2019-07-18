Medserv p l c : Board Meeting re Half Yearly Report

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MEDSERV P.L.C. (THE "COMPANY") Board Meeting re Half Yearly Report Date of Announcement 18 July 2019 Reference 191/2019 Listing Rule LR 5.16

The Company announces that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on the 30 August 2019, to consider, and if thought fit, approve the unaudited half-yearly report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary