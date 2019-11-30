Medserv p l c : Conditional Agreement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MEDSERV P.L.C. (THE "COMPANY") Conditional Agreement Date of Announcement 30 November 2019 Reference 196/2019 Listing Rule LR 5.16 Quote

The board of directors of the Company refers to the announcement published on the 1 November 2019 (Ref: 195/2019).

Anthony S. Diacono, Anthony J. Duncan and Malampaya Investments Limited (beneficially owned by Anthony J. Duncan) (together, the "Majority Shareholders") have informed the board of directors of the Company (the "Directors") that on the 29 November 2019 they entered into a conditional agreement (the "Agreement") with AMT S.A. Advanced Maritime Transports, a limited liability company registered with the Commercial Register of Canton of Vaud, Switzerland, with registration number CHE-104.893.579 and whose registered office is at Avenue Perdtemps 23, 1260 Nyon, Switzerland ("AMT").

AMT have bound themselves to issue a voluntary bid in cash for the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules (the "Voluntary Bid") and the Majority Shareholders have bound themselves to transfer their shares in the Company to AMT, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out therein, an overview of which is set out below.

1. Conditions to Launch a Voluntary Bid

AMT's commitment to launch a Voluntary Bid to all shareholders is dependent upon a number of conditions taking place by the 31 January 2020, including that the Directors of Medserv pass a resolution approving, subject to shareholder approval in extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"), the acquisition by the Company of the issued share capital of AMT. The consideration for this acquisition will be the issuance of shares by Medserv in favour of AMT's shareholders. This is known as a share for share exchange ("Share for Share Exchange") which in the event of the said EGM