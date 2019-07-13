Medserv p l c : Contract Extension

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MEDSERV P.L.C. (THE "COMPANY") Contract Extension Date of Announcement 15 January 2019 Reference 180/2019 Listing Rule LR5.16

The Company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract extension by Eni North Africa (EniNa) to continue providing logistic marine base services in Malta.

The contract has been extended for a further two years and came into effect on the 1st January 2019. These services are to be carried out at the Company's Malta base situated at the Malta Freeport.

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary