Medserv p l c : Contract Extension

|
|
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|
MEDSERV P.L.C.
|
|
(THE "COMPANY")
|
|
Contract Extension
|
|
|
Date of Announcement
|
15 January 2019
|
Reference
|
180/2019
|
Listing Rule
|
LR5.16
The Company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract extension by Eni North Africa (EniNa) to continue providing logistic marine base services in Malta.
The contract has been extended for a further two years and came into effect on the 1st January 2019. These services are to be carried out at the Company's Malta base situated at the Malta Freeport.
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Medserv plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 01:44:08 UTC