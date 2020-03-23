Medserv p l c : Contract with Air Liquide

|
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERV P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Contract with Air Liquide
Date of Announcement
23 March 2020
Reference
202/2020
Listing Rule
LR 5.16
QUOTE
The Company, through one of its subsidiary companies, Medserv Operations Limited, signed a long term agreement with Air Liquide, through its subsidiary Air Liquide Oil
Gas Services Ltd (ALOS), to install and operate a compressed gases filling plant to provide diving and welding gases to the offshore industry in Mediterranean.
The facility will be installed at the Company's base in the Malta Freeport. The transaction is subject to required approvals and will commence once received.
UNQUOTE
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
