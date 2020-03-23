Medserv p l c : Contract with Air Liquide

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MEDSERV P.L.C. (THE "COMPANY") Contract with Air Liquide Date of Announcement 23 March 2020 Reference 202/2020 Listing Rule LR 5.16

QUOTE

The Company, through one of its subsidiary companies, Medserv Operations Limited, signed a long term agreement with Air Liquide, through its subsidiary Air Liquide Oil

Gas Services Ltd (ALOS), to install and operate a compressed gases filling plant to provide diving and welding gases to the offshore industry in Mediterranean.

The facility will be installed at the Company's base in the Malta Freeport. The transaction is subject to required approvals and will commence once received.

UNQUOTE

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary