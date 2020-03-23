Medserv p l c : Contract with Air Liquide

Log in
03/23/2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Contract with Air Liquide

Date of Announcement

23 March 2020

Reference

202/2020

Listing Rule

LR 5.16

QUOTE

The Company, through one of its subsidiary companies, Medserv Operations Limited, signed a long term agreement with Air Liquide, through its subsidiary Air Liquide Oil

  • Gas Services Ltd (ALOS), to install and operate a compressed gases filling plant to provide diving and welding gases to the offshore industry in Mediterranean.

The facility will be installed at the Company's base in the Malta Freeport. The transaction is subject to required approvals and will commence once received.

UNQUOTE

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medserv plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:39:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
