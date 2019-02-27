Log in
Medserv p l c : New Collective Agreement between GWU and Medserv has been signed

02/27/2019 | 03:54am EST
New Collective Agreement between GWU and Medserv has been signed
27/02/2019

A new Collective Agreement between GWU and Medserv covering the period of 2019 - 2021 has been signed.


The last Collective Agreement with GWU expired in December 2018. Medserv and the GWU had been in discussions for the new agreement since September 2019. The agreement is in regards to the general working conditions of Medserv employees and shows Medserv`s commitment towards the well-being of these. Medserv and the GWU have a good collaborative relationship and in the past there has been cooperation on various initiatives and scenarios, the main focus of which has always been the best interest of Medserv employees.

Disclaimer

Medserv plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 08:53:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36,0 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 59,1 M
Chart MEDSERV P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Medserv p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Bartolo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony S. Diacono Chairman
Anthony J. Duncan Finance Director & Executive Director
Silvio Camilleri Group Chief Financial Officer
Godwin A. Borg Executive Director & Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDSERV P.L.C.67
ENBRIDGE INC14.71%74 504
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.54%61 835
KINDER MORGAN INC25.49%43 734
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION20.84%41 138
WILLIAMS COMPANIES22.31%33 120
