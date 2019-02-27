Medserv p l c : New Collective Agreement between GWU and Medserv has been signed

New Collective Agreement between GWU and Medserv has been signed

27/02/2019

A new Collective Agreement between GWU and Medserv covering the period of 2019 - 2021 has been signed.



The last Collective Agreement with GWU expired in December 2018. Medserv and the GWU had been in discussions for the new agreement since September 2019. The agreement is in regards to the general working conditions of Medserv employees and shows Medserv`s commitment towards the well-being of these. Medserv and the GWU have a good collaborative relationship and in the past there has been cooperation on various initiatives and scenarios, the main focus of which has always been the best interest of Medserv employees.