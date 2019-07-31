Medserv p l c : Operations Limited – Financial Statements

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MEDSERV P.L.C. (THE "COMPANY") Medserv Operations Limited - Financial Statements Date of Announcement 31 July 2019 Reference 192/2019 Listing Rule LR 5.16

Quote

The Company announces that the financial statements of Medserv Operations Limited for the years ended 31 December 2012 to 31 December 2018 are available for viewing on the Company's website: http://www.medservenergy.com/medops.

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary