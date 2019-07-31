Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MALTA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Medserv p.l.c.    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(MDS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medserv p l c : Operations Limited – Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:25am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Medserv Operations Limited - Financial Statements

Date of Announcement

31 July 2019

Reference

192/2019

Listing Rule

LR 5.16

Quote

The Company announces that the financial statements of Medserv Operations Limited for the years ended 31 December 2012 to 31 December 2018 are available for viewing on the Company's website: http://www.medservenergy.com/medops.

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medserv plc published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 14:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDSERV P.L.C.
10:25aMEDSERV P L C : Operations Limited – Financial Statements
PU
07/18MEDSERV P L C : Board Meeting re Half Yearly Report
PU
07/13MEDSERV P L C : Contract Extension
PU
07/01MEDSERV P L C : Cyprus awarded logistics contract by Total
PU
07/01MEDSERV P L C : Provision of Logistics Base and Associated Services
PU
06/13MEDSERV P L C : 2019 Offshore MENA Congress
PU
05/30MEDSERV P L C : forms joint venture with Aberdeen based company to expand portfo..
PU
05/23MEDSERV P L C : is now truly expanding internationally and increasingly verifyin..
PU
05/22MEDSERV P L C : Updated Financial Analysis Summary
PU
05/22MEDSERV P L C : Interim Report
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,1 M
EBIT 2019 5,40 M
Net income 2019 -1,30 M
Debt 2019 50,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -77,3x
P/E ratio 2020 58,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,78x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 62,3 M
Chart MEDSERV P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Medserv p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,16  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Bartolo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony S. Diacono Chairman
Anthony J. Duncan Finance Director & Executive Director
Silvio Camilleri Group Chief Financial Officer
Godwin A. Borg Executive Director & Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDSERV P.L.C.69
ENBRIDGE INC3.58%67 313
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.52%64 322
KINDER MORGAN INC34.53%46 838
TC ENERGY CORP33.48%45 566
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.47%30 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group