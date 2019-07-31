Medserv p l c : Operations Limited – Financial Statements

|
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERV P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Medserv Operations Limited - Financial Statements
Date of Announcement
31 July 2019
Reference
192/2019
Listing Rule
LR 5.16
Quote
The Company announces that the financial statements of Medserv Operations Limited for the years ended 31 December 2012 to 31 December 2018 are available for viewing on the Company's website: http://www.medservenergy.com/medops.
Unquote
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
