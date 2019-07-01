Medserv p l c : Provision of Logistics Base and Associated Services

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Date of Announcement 1 July 2019 Reference 189/2019 Listing Rule LR 5.16

The Company is pleased to announce that Medserv (Cyprus) Limited has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Cyprus to provide Shore Base Logistics services for drilling activities taking place offshore Cyprus.

The contract duration is for a firm period of one year with options to extend. Medserv (Cyprus) Limited will provide these services from its facilities in the port of Limassol. The award of this contract is another major step to broaden the Group's oil and gas client portfolio within the Eastern Mediterranean region.

