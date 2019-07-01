Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MALTA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Medserv p.l.c.    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(MDS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medserv p l c : Provision of Logistics Base and Associated Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:18am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Provision of Logistics Base and Associated Services

Date of Announcement

1 July 2019

Reference

189/2019

Listing Rule

LR 5.16

QUOTE

The Company is pleased to announce that Medserv (Cyprus) Limited has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Cyprus to provide Shore Base Logistics services for drilling activities taking place offshore Cyprus.

The contract duration is for a firm period of one year with options to extend. Medserv (Cyprus) Limited will provide these services from its facilities in the port of Limassol. The award of this contract is another major step to broaden the Group's oil and gas client portfolio within the Eastern Mediterranean region.

UNQUOTE

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medserv plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDSERV P.L.C.
06:18aMEDSERV P L C : Provision of Logistics Base and Associated Services
PU
06/13MEDSERV P L C : 2019 Offshore MENA Congress
PU
05/30MEDSERV P L C : forms joint venture with Aberdeen based company to expand portfo..
PU
05/23MEDSERV P L C : is now truly expanding internationally and increasingly verifyin..
PU
05/22MEDSERV P L C : Interim Report
PU
05/22MEDSERV P L C : Updated Financial Analysis Summary
PU
05/20MEDSERV P L C : Update on Sale of Shares by Major Shareholders
PU
05/02MEDSERV P L C : reports significantly improved earnings, surpassing the Group's ..
PU
04/30MEDSERV P L C : Approval of Annual Financial Statements
PU
04/30MEDSERV P L C : Suriname is the new Trinidad for offshore support!
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,1 M
EBIT 2019 5,40 M
Net income 2019 -1,30 M
Debt 2019 50,0 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -76,7x
P/E ratio 2020 57,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 61,8 M
Chart MEDSERV P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Medserv p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 1,15  €
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Bartolo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony S. Diacono Chairman
Anthony J. Duncan Finance Director & Executive Director
Silvio Camilleri Group Chief Financial Officer
Godwin A. Borg Executive Director & Director-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDSERV P.L.C.70
ENBRIDGE INC11.53%72 896
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.41%63 184
KINDER MORGAN INC35.76%47 267
TC ENERGY CORP33.17%45 916
WILLIAMS COMPANIES27.17%33 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About