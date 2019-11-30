Medserv p l c : Statements by Majority Shareholders and AMT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERV P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Statements by Majority Shareholders and AMT
Date of Announcement
30 November 2019
Reference
197/2019
Listing Rule
LR 5.16
Further to the announcement issued earlier on today (Ref: 196/2019), the Company announces that the majority shareholders and AMT S.A. Advanced Maritime Transports have issued the following press statements:
Press Statements by Anthony S Diacono and Anthony J. Duncan:
"As the majority shareholders in Medserv plc, we have agreed to sell our majority shareholding in Medserv plc to AMT S.A. (Advanced Maritime Transports). This Swiss registered company is an integrated transport and logistics provider with a global reach and strong prominence in the oil and gas sector.
On 30th April 2018 we informed the directors of Medserv of our intention to seek a strategic investor with the financial strength and expansionist outlook to drive the company forward. We believe that in AMT we have found the right partner to achieve this.
AMT SA is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, along with global operational hubs in the United Kingdom and Singapore, and representation offices in France, India, Portugal and Houston, in support of their core logistics activities within Africa.
Subject to the transaction being successfully concluded, the new entity will have an operational presence in 26 countries on 4 continents. It will bring a workforce of approximately 900 employees and a global network of preferred partners. AMT, Medserv and METS will become the largest Maltese listed company in terms of global presence.
The combined entity will offer 4 core products line, End-2-End Logistics, strong Shore Base Logistics and OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) management. This will
develop synergies across the energy and oil and gas supply chain, creating a Unique Selling Proposition (USP). In addition, the group will develop Non-O&G Logistics in key markets.
"This is an incredibly exciting time for the Company. It has been a long and rigorous process and we have full confidence that we have appointed the right investors to take the Company forward. AMT share the same values and vision for the Group which was essential to us throughout the process. The growth we envisage for Medserv is exponential." Said Anthony Diacono and Anthony Duncan in a joint statement, as the two major shareholders of Medserv Group."
Press Statements by AMT S.A. Advanced Maritime Transports:
"AMT plans to join forces with Medserv and METS to create a leader in energy and oil and gas logistics.
Advanced Maritime Transport S.A. (AMT SA), a Swiss registered Company, and MEDSERV p.l.c., a listed company in Malta have entered into a conditional agreement to combine the two companies.
Once the transaction is successfully concluded, the new entity will have an operational presence in 26 countries on 4 continents. It will bring a workforce of approximately 900 employees and a global network of preferred partners. AMT, Medserv and METS will become the largest Maltese listed company in terms of global presence.
The combined entity will offer 4 core products line, End-2-EndLogistics, strong Shore Base Logistics and OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) management. This will develop synergies across the energy and oil and gas supply chain, creating a Unique Selling Proposition (USP). In addition, the group will develop Non-O&GLogistics in key markets.
"Our goal is to further grow our footprint in African Energy and non O&G sectors, to become the undisputed leader in the Mediterranean O&G Logistics and be the company of choice for supply chain management of OCTG", said Michel Dubois, CEO of AMT.
AMT will provide further details on the transaction once the conditions in the agreement are satisfied."
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
