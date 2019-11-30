Medserv p l c : Statements by Majority Shareholders and AMT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Statements by Majority Shareholders and AMT

Date of Announcement 30 November 2019 Reference 197/2019 Listing Rule LR 5.16

Further to the announcement issued earlier on today (Ref: 196/2019), the Company announces that the majority shareholders and AMT S.A. Advanced Maritime Transports have issued the following press statements:

Press Statements by Anthony S Diacono and Anthony J. Duncan:

"As the majority shareholders in Medserv plc, we have agreed to sell our majority shareholding in Medserv plc to AMT S.A. (Advanced Maritime Transports). This Swiss registered company is an integrated transport and logistics provider with a global reach and strong prominence in the oil and gas sector.

On 30th April 2018 we informed the directors of Medserv of our intention to seek a strategic investor with the financial strength and expansionist outlook to drive the company forward. We believe that in AMT we have found the right partner to achieve this.

AMT SA is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, along with global operational hubs in the United Kingdom and Singapore, and representation offices in France, India, Portugal and Houston, in support of their core logistics activities within Africa.

Subject to the transaction being successfully concluded, the new entity will have an operational presence in 26 countries on 4 continents. It will bring a workforce of approximately 900 employees and a global network of preferred partners. AMT, Medserv and METS will become the largest Maltese listed company in terms of global presence.

The combined entity will offer 4 core products line, End-2-End Logistics, strong Shore Base Logistics and OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) management. This will