Correction: Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen L. Parkhill to Speak at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

09/03/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

The press release published today at 11:00 a.m. EDT contained the incorrect presentation time. The correct version is below.

DUBLIN, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in New York City.

Karen Parkhill, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Medtronic, will answer questions about the company beginning at 10:35 a.m. EDT (9:35 a.m. CDT).

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on September 10, 2019, by clicking on the Investors Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Erika Winkels
Public Relations
+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

