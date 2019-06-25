Log in
Medtronic Announces Pricing of 5 Billion of Senior Notes

06/25/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. (“Medtronic Luxco”), has priced an offering (the “Offering”) of €250,000,000 principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2021, €750,000,000 principal amount of 0.00% senior notes due 2022, €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 0.25% senior notes due 2025, €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 1.00% senior notes due 2031, €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 1.50% senior notes due 2039, and €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 1.75% senior notes due 2049(collectively, the “Notes”).The floating rate senior notes due 2021 are further issuances of, fully fungible with, rank equally in right of payment with and form a single series with the €500,000,000 principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2021 initially issued by Medtronic Luxco on March 7, 2019. All of Medtronic Luxco’s obligations under the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Medtronic plc (the “Company”) and Medtronic, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Medtronic Luxco, on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) for several series of outstanding notes issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Luxco and Covidien International Finance S.A., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, and to pay accrued and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses in connection with the Tenders Offers. Any remaining net proceeds of the Offering will be used for repayment of other indebtedness and general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on July 2, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The joint book-running managers for the Offering are Barclays Bank PLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Merrill Lynch International.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus dated February 3, 2017 and prospectus supplement (together, the “Prospectus”). You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the Prospectus for the Offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays Bank PLC, toll free at +1-888-603-5847, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, toll-free at +1-866-471-2526 and Merrill Lynch International, toll-free at +1-800-294-1322.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150countries. The Company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the Company’s future results that are subject to the safe harbor created under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but without limitation, statements relating to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, and the expected closing date of the offering.

You should pay particular attention to the important risk factors and cautionary statements referenced in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus related to the offering referenced above, as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements described in Medtronic plc’s filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in Medtronic plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Medtronic plc does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. 

-end-


Francesca DeMartino
Public Relations
+1-763-505-2029

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
