Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medtronic plc    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medtronic Announces Scientific Data Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 80th Scientific Sessions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Medtronic to Release New Data on Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems and Extended-Wear Infusion Set

DUBLIN, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation at the American Diabetes Association 80th scientific sessions virtual meeting, June 12-16, 2020. Medtronic will be participating in this year’s ADA virtual sessions with 16 data presentations, a symposium, a product theater, and a virtual exhibit. Though its diverse ADA offerings, Medtronic will showcase the company’s automated insulin pump systems, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, and extended-wear infusion set technology; meaningful outcomes and differentiated support offerings, such as telehealth capabilities and the company response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual Exhibit
With the theme of “Innovation Beyond”, Medtronic will host a virtual exhibit booth featuring interactive components focused on diabetes technology, clinical outcomes, and support offerings for healthcare professionals and patients. The exhibit will showcase current product demonstrations, examples of real-world success with current diabetes technologies, and an overview of Medtronic telehealth support.

Key Events
The data from three trials using the next generation advanced hybrid closed loop system from Medtronic will be presented in a symposium. Medtronic will be participating in a product theater at this year’s conference. Details are as follows:

Bruce W. Bode, M.D.U.S. Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) Pivotal Safety Study
Richard M. Bergenstal, M.D.FLAIR—An NIDDK Sponsored International, Multi-Site Randomized Crossover Trial of AHCL vs. 670G
Martin de Bock, FRACP, Ph.D.New Zealand AHCL Randomized Crossover Trial (CE Mark Dataset)
Sean Salmon, president for the Diabetes Group at MedtronicWelcome & Overview
Amit Bhargava, M.D.The Next Generation of Guardian™ Connect CGM: Accuracy When it Matters Most with Real-World Outcomes
Jason Baker, M.D. & his patient, Sam Talbot, celebrity chef, author and entrepreneurVirtual Visit

Scientific Presentations 
The following 16 poster and oral scientific data presentations represent the work of Medtronic employees and independent investigators using Medtronic devices in their research:
Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL)

Extended Wear Infusion Set

Insulin Pump Therapy

Multiple Daily Injections

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Analyst and Investor Briefing
Medtronic will host a webcast to highlight its Diabetes Group on Friday, June 12, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT. The webcast will feature remarks from Medtronic management, including comments on Medtronic's clinical data, product pipelines, and market outlooks. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on June 12. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available on the same webpage. This event is not part of the official ADA Scientific Sessions.

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.com)
Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health. 

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-



Kendra Cassillo
Public Relations
+1-818-576-5611

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDTRONIC PLC
03:01pMedtronic Announces Scientific Data Presentations at the American Diabetes As..
GL
06/08MEDTRONIC : Resolute Onyx DES Receives First and Only One-Month DAPT Indication ..
AQ
06/05Medtronic Resolute Onyx™ DES Receives First and Only One-Month DAPT Ind..
GL
06/03Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Confer..
GL
06/02MEDTRONIC : Canada Named to the 2020 List of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness
AQ
06/01MEDTRONIC : EVP and CFO Karen L. Parkhill to Participate in the Jefferies 2020 G..
AQ
05/29Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen L. Parkhill to Participate in the Jefferies 2020 Gl..
GL
05/25MEDTRONIC : CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conferenc..
AQ
05/25MEDTRONIC : Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for Diabetes N..
AQ
05/22MEDTRONIC : CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conferenc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 932 M - -
Net income 2020 4 625 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 111,70 $
Last Close Price 101,33 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Executive Chairman
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-10.68%135 891
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.6.17%45 174
HOYA CORPORATION-5.19%34 785
DEXCOM, INC.68.52%34 040
TERUMO CORPORATION6.64%28 410
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-8.81%28 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group