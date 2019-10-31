Log in
MEDTRONIC PLC

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report  
News 
News

Medtronic Announces Shonin Approval and Launch of the Valiant Navion™ Thoracic Stent Graft System in Japan

10/31/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Lower-Profile Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) Device Continues to Broaden Global Treatable Patient Population with Thoracic Aortic Disease

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced Shonin approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) and the launch of the Valiant Navion™ thoracic stent graft system in Japan for the minimally invasive repair of thoracic descending aortic aneurysms (TAA) and complicated type B aortic dissections (TBAD). The news marks the third major geographical launch of the Valiant Navion, following FDA and CE Mark approvals in late 2018.

The low-profile Valiant Navion system is built to further improve upon the performance of the market-leading Valiant™ Captivia™ thoracic stent graft system, which has treated more than 100,000 patients globally, while also broadening patient applicability. With the Valiant Navion system, physicians now have two graft options for the management of challenging thoracic aorta pathologies, including fragile aortas. The system features the CoveredSeal (proximal covered) and FreeFlo (proximal bare metal) stent configurations - both with tip capture accuracy.

Hideyuki Shimizu, M.D., Ph.D, director of the Japanese Society for Vascular Surgery, served on the team of physicians treating the first patients in Japan to undergo a procedure with the Valiant Navion system at the Keio University of Medicine, where he is also a professor of surgery and cardiovascular surgery.

“In Japan, patients experience greater aortic fragility in acute dissection compared to North America and Europe. In my experience, Valiant Navion’s 18F profile allows physicians to treat smaller and more torturous anatomy while managing patient populations with increased inflammatory states, risks of hypertension, and aortic wall stress – all attributes and conditions that are particularly relevant to the Japanese patient population,” said Dr. Shimizu. “This device allows Japanese physicians to more precisely treat a variety of patient anatomies and pathologies with narrow vessel access.”

“In just one year, the Valiant Navion system has achieved significant impact in expanding minimally invasive treatment options to patients globally,” said John Farquhar, vice president and general manager of the Aortic business, which is part of the Cardiac and Vascular Group at Medtronic. “TEVAR is not one size fits all. By designing a device with a global patient population in mind, we have ultimately broadened patient applicability and allowed for more patients to receive endovascular repair. The success of Valiant Navion is indicative of our drive and commitment to go further, together and deliver the best outcomes to the most patients.”

In collaboration with leading clinicians, researchers, and scientists worldwide, Medtronic offers the broadest range of innovative medical technology for the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrhythmias. The company strives to offer products and services of the highest quality that deliver clinical and economic value to healthcare consumers and providers around the world.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-


Julia Fuller
Public Relations
+1-707-210-2069

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 486 M
EBIT 2020 9 275 M
Net income 2020 5 496 M
Debt 2020 17 573 M
Yield 2020 1,94%
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,18x
EV / Sales2021 4,87x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 118,46  $
Last Close Price 108,55  $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,13%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Omar S. Ishrak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. W. ten Hoedt President-Europe, Middle East & Africa Region
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC19.34%145 638
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.16.80%39 252
HOYA CORPORATION50.61%33 682
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS33.12%28 348
TERUMO CORPORATION-41.85%24 113
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY20.67%20 184
