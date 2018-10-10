Medtronic : Gets Regulatory Approval for Insulin Pump

By Nick Kostov



Medtronic of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Medtronic PLC (MDT), said Wednesday it has received a license from regulator Health Canada for a new insulin pump system.

The system, dubbed the MiniMed 670G, helps patients stabilize glucose levels 24 hours a day by automatically adjusting insulin delivery based on real-time needs, the company said.

The new pump is aimed at Canadians seven years of age and older with type 1 diabetes, the company said. It is expecting to start selling the MiniMed 670G system in Canada this fall.

Shares of Medtronic were down 0.9% to $95.32 on Wednesday afternoon.

