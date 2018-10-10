Medtronic : Gets Regulatory Approval for Insulin Pump

Log in
10/10/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

By Nick Kostov

Medtronic of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Medtronic PLC (MDT), said Wednesday it has received a license from regulator Health Canada for a new insulin pump system.

The system, dubbed the MiniMed 670G, helps patients stabilize glucose levels 24 hours a day by automatically adjusting insulin delivery based on real-time needs, the company said.

The new pump is aimed at Canadians seven years of age and older with type 1 diabetes, the company said. It is expecting to start selling the MiniMed 670G system in Canada this fall.

Shares of Medtronic were down 0.9% to $95.32 on Wednesday afternoon.

Write to Nick Kostov at nick.kostov@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 471 M
EBIT 2019 8 785 M
Net income 2019 5 223 M
Debt 2019 11 624 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 25,40
P/E ratio 2020 23,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,64x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Omar S. Ishrak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Ploof Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Richard H. Anderson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC18.85%129 906
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL13.44%38 991
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY53.46%27 387
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS5.17%25 824
TERUMO CORP28.81%23 286
HOYA CORPORATION13.38%21 968
