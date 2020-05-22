Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medtronic plc    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medtronic Guardian™ Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for Diabetes Now Compatible with Android Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 09:01am EDT

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Android™ version of its Guardian™ Connect continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. The Guardian Connect system is a standalone CGM system that alerts patients of potential high or low sensor glucose events up to 60 minutes in advance and provides confidence to people living with diabetes who worry about fluctuating glucose levels and dangerous low glucose events. The Guardian Connect app will include several enhancements to further improve user experience. These include easier product setup through the in-app Startup Wizard, and personalized volume adjustments, including the ability to mute alerts when individuals do not want to be disturbed for a period of time.

“An analysis of real-world data has shown patients using low predictive alerts avoided 65% of low excursions, a 44% improvement from patients not using low predictive alerts,1” said Amit Bhargava, M.D., assistant professor of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine and division chief, Division of Endocrinology, Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills, Pa. “This low detection is incredibly important for my patients that experience hypoglycemic unawareness, meaning they can go low without having any warning signs or symptoms. I am pleased to now be able to offer this technology to patients regardless of if they use an iOS or Android device.”

The Guardian Connect system leverages the Guardian™ Sensor 3, the most advanced glucose sensor from Medtronic, to accurately alert users of lows more than 90% of the time,2 so users can feel confident in the numbers they are seeing. Through the company’s latest predictive algorithms, the Guardian Connect system is also the only standalone CGM system that can alert patients of potential high or low sensor glucose events up to 60 minutes in advance, allowing individuals time to plan and take action if necessary.

“Android compatibility for our Guardian Connect system allows even more users to check their glucose levels seamlessly and discreetly right on their smartphone and to take action if needed,” said Mike Hill, vice president and general manager of the Multiple Daily Injection Solutions team at Medtronic. “We’re committed to enhancing the user experience for our customers, so we’ve taken valuable feedback to make updates to the alert functions. Now users can adjust alert volume and mute alerts as needed in certain situations that would require this. Care partners can also continue to use the system to track glucose in real-time or receive text alerts for their loved ones with diabetes.”

The updated Guardian Connect system with Android compatibility is expected to begin shipping in summer of this year. Existing Guardian Connect customers will also be contacted this summer about the update and how they can update their app to receive the latest functionality.

About Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
A CGM system provides continuous, real-time glucose value and trend information about glucose levels for people with diabetes. In addition, a smart CGM system predicts future high and low glucose events and provides access to additional algorithms and insights that can inform users of clinically relevant glucose patterns. This allows for appropriate intervention (after verifying with a blood fingerstick test) to mitigate hyperglycemia (high blood glucose) or hypoglycemia (low blood glucose), increasing the patient's time in the optimal glucose target range. To use a CGM system, the person with diabetes inserts a tiny sensor beneath the skin, in the abdomen or upper arm. The sensor, which measures glucose levels from the interstitial fluid under the skin, is attached to a transmitter that sends readings to an app, wearable monitor or insulin pump every five minutes. Alerts can be customized to notify patients up to 60 minutes before they reach personal preset low or high sensor glucose limits. CGM provides a more complete picture because it reveals high and low glucose levels that periodic blood fingerstick testing might miss.

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.com)
Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

-end-



1 Arunachalam S, et al. Poster presented at ADA 2019. 79th Scientific Sessions. June 7th-11th. San Francisco, California. #939-P; 802 matched subjects with alerts enabled in Sugar.IQTM app vs. without Sugar.IQ™ app, TIR with/without Sugar.IQ™ app: 63.4%/59.3%; avoidance of low with/without predictive alerts: 65%/36%; avoidance of high with/without predictive alerts: 44%/11%.
2 Guardian Connect SSED, page 20, table 6: Glucose Missed Detection Alert Performance Calibrating Every 12 Hours

 

Kendra Cassillo
Public Relations
+1-818-576-5611

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDTRONIC PLC
09:01aMedtronic Guardian™ Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System ..
GL
05/21BJ's, AstraZeneca rise; Hormel Foods, Medtronic fall
AQ
05/21Work-From-Home Tech, Service Providers Excel Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a G..
DJ
05/21MEDTRONIC : Q4FY20 Earnings Commentary
PU
05/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple and Google unveil their Covid-19 contact tracing s..
05/21MEDTRONIC : Q4 FY20 Presentation
PU
05/21MEDTRONIC : 4Q Profit, Sales Fall as Medical Procedures Delayed Amid Pandemic
DJ
05/21MEDTRONIC : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21MEDTRONIC : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 7.4% to 58 Cents
DJ
05/21MEDTRONIC PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 932 M
EBIT 2020 7 882 M
Net income 2020 4 625 M
Debt 2020 19 953 M
Yield 2020 2,24%
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
P/E ratio 2021 37,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,11x
EV / Sales2021 5,23x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 113,56 $
Last Close Price 95,41 $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Executive Chairman
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Scientific, Clinical & Regulatory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.90%127 865
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.3.52%44 045
DEXCOM, INC.82.66%36 880
HOYA CORPORATION-7.28%33 714
TERUMO CORPORATION1.03%27 402
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-18.49%25 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group