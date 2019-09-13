Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that it has been recognized as one of the world's leading companies for sustainability with its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the twelfth consecutive year. The DJSI North America includes a select group of companies based on their performance across a variety of sustainability criteria, including economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. This adds to the recognition Medtronic received earlier this year through its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Medtronic is committed to global corporate citizenship, centered on creating value and working responsibly in all facets where its business intersects with society, and this commitment aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategies of therapy innovation, globalization, and economic value. The company focuses on issues identified as most material to long-term success, including access to healthcare, product quality and patient safety, ethical business practices, responsible supply management, employee engagement and development, human rights, and environmental stewardship.

"Our focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) reflects our deep dedication to the tenets of our Medtronic mission. That mission, set forward by our founder Earl Bakken in 1960, establishes an abiding commitment to contribute to human welfare and maintain good citizenship as a company,” said Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Not only are ESG practices aligned with our mission, but we also believe that they are directly linked to our long-term business performance and resulting value creation for our shareholders."

One example of Medtronic’s commitment to ESG is the company’s focus on Human Rights and Labor Practices. As a purpose-driven organization, Medtronic strives to conduct its business in a manner that demonstrates a respect for internationally-recognized human rights and the dignity of all people. The company’s Global Human Rights Program sits within Medtronic’s Human Resources function to ensure a consistent approach to human rights issues that may arise across its operations and supply chain. As part of the program, Medtronic conducts annual assessments of internal operations facilities for issues related to child labor, fair treatment, forced labor, freedom of association, health and safety, and remuneration.

Medtronic takes a multifaceted approach to ensuring the company’s work environment is free from discrimination based on race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion, and other identities. Nondiscrimination is addressed in its companywide policies, including the company’s Code of Conduct and Global Human Rights and Labor Standards Policy, which also addresses workforce equality and fair employment. In FY19, Medtronic supported the Equality Act, U.S. legislation to expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to protect LGBTQ people against discrimination. To further demonstrate its support, Medtronic joined the Human Rights Campaign Business Coalition for the Equality Act along with more than 235 other companies.

Medtronic also continues to be recognized by the FTSE4Good Index and Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, both announced earlier this year. Companies in the FTSE4Good Index Series have met stringent environmental, social and governance criteria, and are positioned to capitalize on the benefits of responsible business practices. More information can be found at https://www.ftse.com/products/indices/FTSE4Good .

For information about Medtronic's comprehensive sustainability efforts, please visit http://www.medtronic.com/us-en/about/citizenship.html and access the company’s Integrated Performance Report.

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. The family was launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. More information about the DJSI can be found at http://www.sustainability-indices.com .

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-505-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626