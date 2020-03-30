Log in
MEDTRONIC PLC

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
Medtronic : Publishes Design Specs for Ventilator to Combat Coronavirus

03/30/2020 | 09:02am EDT

By Peter Loftus

Medtronic Plc said it would publicly share the design specifications for a ventilator product to allow other companies to explore producing it rapidly to help meet demand driven by the new coronavirus.

The company posted online the design documents, service manuals and other information for its Puritan Bennett 560, which is sold in 35 countries. The company plans to post software code and other information shortly.

Medtronic has ramped up production of another of its ventilators in recent weeks, the Puritan Bennett 980.

"By openly sharing the PB 560 design information, we hope to increase global production of ventilator solutions for the fight against Covid-19," said Bob White, executive vice president and president of the minimally invasive therapies group at Medtronic.

Ventilators are needed for people severely ill with coronavirus who have trouble breathing on their own. Hospitals and state officials have increased orders of the machines, and manufacturers have boosted production, but some health experts say there may not be enough to meet a surge in cases in coming weeks.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com

