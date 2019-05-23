Medtronic : Q4 FY19 Financial Schedules 0 05/23/2019 | 05:23pm EDT Send by mail :

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE (Unaudited) FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED CONSTANT REPORTED COMPARABLE CURRENCY CONSTANT CURRENCY (in millions) FY19 FY18 Growth Currency FY19 Growth FY19 FY18 Growth Currency Revised Growth Impact (2) Impact (2) FY18 (3) Cardiac & Vascular Group $ 3,050 $ 3,135 (2.7)% $ (120) $ 3,170 1.1% $11,505 $11,354 1.3% $ (182) $ 11,354 2.9% Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,554 1,633 (4.8) (56) 1,610 (1.4) 5,849 5,947 (1.6) (81) 5,947 (0.3) Coronary & Structural Heart 994 1,005 (1.1) (47) 1,041 3.6 3,730 3,562 4.7 (76) 3,562 6.9 Aortic, Peripheral & Venous 502 497 1.0 (17) 519 4.4 1,926 1,845 4.4 (25) 1,845 5.7 Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (1) 2,255 2,237 0.8 (96) 2,351 5.1 8,478 8,716 (2.7) (164) 8,166 5.8 Surgical Innovations 1,529 1,513 1.1 (72) 1,601 5.8 5,753 5,630 2.2 (125) 5,537 6.2 Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal 726 724 0.3 (24) 750 3.6 2,725 3,086 (11.7) (39) 2,629 5.1 Restorative Therapies Group 2,215 2,127 4.1 (50) 2,265 6.5 8,183 7,743 5.7 (73) 7,743 6.6 Spine 691 699 (1.1) (13) 704 0.7 2,654 2,668 (0.5) (18) 2,668 0.1 Brain Therapies 737 672 9.7 (21) 758 12.8 2,604 2,354 10.6 (34) 2,354 12.1 Specialty Therapies 445 424 5.0 (8) 453 6.8 1,641 1,556 5.5 (11) 1,556 6.2 Pain Therapies 342 332 3.0 (8) 350 5.4 1,284 1,165 10.2 (10) 1,165 11.1 Diabetes Group 626 645 (2.9) (23) 649 0.6 2,391 2,140 11.7 (36) 2,140 13.4 TOTAL $ 8,146 $ 8,144 - % $ (289) $ 8,435 3.6% $30,557 $29,953 2.0% $ (455) $ 29,403 5.5% In the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company realigned its divisions within the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, which included a movement of revenue from certain product lines within Surgical Innovations to Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal. As a result, first quarter fiscal year 2018 results in the year-to-date figures have been recast to adjust for this alignment. The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. As a result, first quarter fiscal year 2018 results in the year-to-date figures have been recast to adjust for this alignment. The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. 1 MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)REVENUE (Unaudited) FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED REPORTED COMPARABLE (in millions) FY19 FY18 Growth FY19 FY18 Growth Revised Growth FY18 (3) Cardiac & Vascular Group $ 1,510 $ 1,530 (1.3)% $ 5,750 $ 5,681 1.2% $ 5,681 1.2% Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 840 877 (4.2) 3,174 3,272 (3.0) 3,272 (3.0) Coronary & Structural Heart 396 382 3.7 1,492 1,368 9.1 1,368 9.1 Aortic, Peripheral & Venous 274 271 1.1 1,084 1,041 4.1 1,041 4.1 Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (2) 971 902 7.6 3,630 3,804 (4.6) 3,463 4.8 Surgical Innovations 609 577 5.5 2,315 2,245 3.1 2,222 4.2 Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal 362 325 11.4 1,315 1,559 (15.7) 1,241 6.0 Restorative Therapies Group 1,473 1,385 6.4 5,478 5,164 6.1 5,164 6.1 Spine 482 477 1.0 1,841 1,849 (0.4) 1,849 (0.4) Brain Therapies 419 370 13.2 1,484 1,323 12.2 1,323 12.2 Specialty Therapies 329 306 7.5 1,224 1,160 5.5 1,160 5.5 Pain Therapies 243 232 4.7 929 832 11.7 832 11.7 Diabetes Group 330 370 (10.8) 1,336 1,226 9.0 1,226 9.0 TOTAL $ 4,284 $ 4,187 2.3 % $ 16,194 $ 15,875 2.0% $ 15,534 4.2% U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company realigned its divisions within the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, which included a movement of revenue from certain product lines within Surgical Innovations to Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal. As a result, first quarter fiscal year 2018 results in the year-to-date figures have been recast to adjust for this alignment. Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. 2 MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1) (Unaudited) FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED CONSTANT REPORTED COMPARABLE CURRENCY CONSTANT CURRENCY (in millions) FY19 FY18 Growth Currency FY19 Growth FY19 FY18 Growth Currency Revised Growth Impact (2) Impact (2) FY18 (3) U.S. $ 1,510 $ 1,530 (1.3)% $ - $ 1,510 (1.3)% $ 5,750 $ 5,681 1.2% $ - $ 5,681 1.2% Non-U.S. Developed 1,001 1,074 (6.8) (76) 1,077 0.3 3,767 3,790 (0.6) (79) 3,790 1.5 Emerging Markets 539 531 1.5 (44) 583 9.8 1,988 1,883 5.6 (103) 1,883 11.0 Cardiac & Vascular Group 3,050 3,135 (2.7) (120) 3,170 1.1 11,505 11,354 1.3 (182) 11,354 2.9 U.S. 971 902 7.6 - 971 7.6 3,630 3,804 (4.6) - 3,394 7.0 Non-U.S. Developed 854 923 (7.5) (60) 914 (1.0) 3,250 3,378 (3.8) (66) 3,267 1.5 Emerging Markets 430 412 4.4 (36) 466 13.1 1,598 1,534 4.2 (98) 1,505 12.7 Minimally Invasive Therapies Group 2,255 2,237 0.8 (96) 2,351 5.1 8,478 8,716 (2.7) (164) 8,166 5.8 U.S. 1,473 1,385 6.4 - 1,473 6.4 5,478 5,164 6.1 - 5,164 6.1 Non-U.S. Developed 484 503 (3.8) (34) 518 3.0 1,759 1,720 2.3 (38) 1,720 4.5 Emerging Markets 258 239 7.9 (16) 274 14.6 946 859 10.1 (35) 859 14.2 Restorative Therapies Group 2,215 2,127 4.1 (50) 2,265 6.5 8,183 7,743 5.7 (73) 7,743 6.6 U.S. 330 370 (10.8) - 330 (10.8) 1,336 1,226 9.0 - 1,226 9.0 Non-U.S. Developed 236 218 8.3 (18) 254 16.5 855 739 15.7 (22) 739 18.7 Emerging Markets 60 57 5.3 (5) 65 14.0 200 175 14.3 (14) 175 22.3 Diabetes Group 626 645 (2.9) (23) 649 0.6 2,391 2,140 11.7 (36) 2,140 13.4 U.S. 4,284 4,187 2.3 - 4,284 2.3 16,194 15,875 2.0 - 15,465 4.7 Non-U.S. Developed 2,575 2,718 (5.3) (188) 2,763 1.7 9,631 9,627 - (205) 9,516 3.4 Emerging Markets 1,287 1,239 3.9 (101) 1,388 12.0 4,732 4,451 6.3 (250) 4,422 12.7 TOTAL $ 8,146 $ 8,144 - % $ (289) $ 8,435 3.6% $ 30,557 $ 29,953 2.0% $ (455) $ 29,403 5.5% U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries of Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined. The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. 3 MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three months ended Fiscal year ended (in millions, except per share data) April 26, 2019 April 27, 2018 April 26, 2019 April 27, 2018 Net sales $ 8,146 $ 8,144 $ 30,557 $ 29,953 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold 2,483 2,398 9,155 9,067 Research and development expense 594 592 2,330 2,256 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,620 2,596 10,418 10,238 Amortization of intangible assets 437 448 1,764 1,823 Restructuring charges, net 86 7 198 30 Certain litigation charges - - 166 61 Gain on sale of businesses - - - (697) Other operating (income) expense, net (20) 175 258 535 Operating profit 1,946 1,928 6,268 6,640 Other non-operating income, net (64) (114) (373) (181) Interest expense 718 317 1,444 1,146 Income before income taxes 1,292 1,725 5,197 5,675 Income tax provision 110 260 547 2,580 Net income 1,182 1,465 4,650 3,095 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (10) (5) (19) 9 Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 1,172 $ 1,460 $ 4,631 $ 3,104 Basic earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 1.08 $ 3.44 $ 2.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 1.07 $ 3.41 $ 2.27 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,340.6 1,354.9 1,346.4 1,356.7 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,350.8 1,366.0 1,357.5 1,368.2 4 MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended April 26, 2019 Cost of Gross Operating Income Net Income Net Operating Before attributable Diluted Effective (in millions, except per share data) Products Margin Profit Income to Sales Sold Percent Profit Percent Taxes Medtronic EPS (1) Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,146 $ 2,483 69.5 % $ 1,946 23.9 % $ 1,292 $ 1,172 $ 0.87 8.5% Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs (2) - (33) 0.4 151 1.8 151 125 0.09 17.2 Acquisition-related items (3) - (2) - 31 0.4 31 28 0.02 9.7 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) - - - - - 30 18 0.01 40.0 Debt tender premium and other charges - - - (28) (0.3) 457 344 0.25 24.7 (5) IPR&D charges (6) - - - 32 0.4 32 26 0.02 18.8 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 437 5.3 437 369 0.27 15.6 Certain tax adjustments, net (7) - - - - - - (5) - - Non-GAAP $ 8,146 $ 2,448 69.9 % $ 2,569 31.5 % $ 2,430 $ 2,077 $ 1.54 14.1% Currency impact 289 49 0.5 9 (0.9) 0.01 Currency Adjusted $ 8,435 $ 2,497 70.4 % $ 2,578 30.6 % $ 1.55 Three months ended April 27, 2018 Cost of Gross Operating Income Net Income Net Operating Before attributable Diluted Effective (in millions, except per share data) Products Margin Profit Income to Sales Sold Percent Profit Percent Taxes Medtronic EPS (1) Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,144 $ 2,398 70.6 % $ 1,928 23.7 % $ 1,725 $ 1,460 $ 1.07 15.1% Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs (2) - (15) 0.2 45 0.6 45 35 0.03 22.2 Acquisition-related items (3) - (4) - 31 0.4 31 24 0.02 22.6 Debt redemption premium (8) - - - - - 38 26 0.02 31.6 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 448 5.4 448 367 0.27 18.1 Certain tax adjustments, net (9) - - - - - - 30 0.02 - Non-GAAP $ 8,144 $ 2,379 70.8 % $ 2,452 30.1 % $ 2,287 $ 1,942 $ 1.42 14.9% See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release. The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum. Associatedcostsincludecostsincurredasadirectresultoftherestructuringprogram,suchassalariesforemployeessupporting the program and consulting expenses. The charges primarily include integration-related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Effective in fiscal year 2019, we exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. The net charge, which includes $485 million recognized in interest expense and ($28 million) recognized in other operating (income) expense, net , primarily relates to the early redemption of approximately $6.4 billion of Medtronic Inc. and CIFSA senior notes. The charges represent acquired IPR&D in connection with asset acquisitions and charges recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets. The net benefit is primarily associated with the finalization of state income tax calculations associated with the impacts of U.S. tax reform. The charge, included within interest expense in our consolidated statements of income, was recognized in connection with the early redemption of approximately $1.2 billion of Medtronic, Inc. senior notes. 5 The net charge primarily relates to the impact of U.S. tax reform and the tax cost associated with an internal reorganization, partially offset by the tax effects from the intercompany sale of intellectual property and the impacts from the divestiture of the Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses. 6 MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs (1) Acquisition-related items (2) (Gain)/loss on minority investments (3) Debt tender premium and other charges (4) Three months ended April 26, 2019 SG&A R&D Other Other Operating Operating Other Non- SG&A Expense R&D Expense (Income) (Inc./Exp.), Net Sales as a % of as a % of Expense, net as a % of Operating Expense Net Sales Expense Net Sales net Net Sales Income, net $ 8,146 $ 2,620 32.2% $ 594 7.3% $ (20) (0.2)% $ (64) - (32) (0.4) - - - - - - (23) (0.3) - - (6) (0.1) - - - - - - - - (30) - - - - - 28 0.3 - IPR&D charges (5) - - - - - (32) (0.4) - Non-GAAP $ 8,146 $ 2,565 31.5% $ 594 7.3% $ (30) (0.4)% $ (94) Currency impact 289 86 (0.1) 5 (0.2) 140 1.7 - Currency Adjusted $ 8,435 $ 2,651 31.4% $ 599 7.1% $ 110 1.3 % $ (94) See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release. Associatedcostsincludecostsincurredasadirectresultoftherestructuringprogram,suchassalariesforemployeessupporting the program and consulting expenses. The charges primarily include integration-related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Effective in fiscal year 2019, we exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. The net charge, which includes $485 million recognized in interest expense and ($28 million) recognized in other operating (income) expense, net , primarily relates to the early redemption of approximately $6.4 billion of Medtronic Inc. and CIFSA senior notes. The charges represent acquired IPR&D in connection with asset acquisitions and charges recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets. 7 MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) Fiscal year ended April 26, 2019 Cost of Gross Operating Income Net Income Net Operating Before attributable Diluted Effective (in millions, except per share data) Products Margin Profit Income to Sales Sold Percent Profit Percent Taxes Medtronic EPS (1) Tax Rate GAAP $ 30,557 $ 9,155 70.0% $ 6,268 20.5% $ 5,197 $ 4,631 $ 3.41 10.5% Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs (2) - (91) 0.4 407 1.3 407 341 0.25 16.2 Acquisition-related items (3) - (7) - 88 0.3 88 72 0.05 18.2 Certain litigation charges - - - 166 0.5 166 142 0.10 14.5 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) - - - - - (62) (65) (0.05) (4.8) Debt tender premium and other charges - - - (28) (0.1) 457 344 0.25 24.7 (5) IPR&D charges (6) - - - 58 0.2 58 49 0.04 15.5 Exit of businesses (7) - - - 149 0.5 149 118 0.09 20.8 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 1,764 5.8 1,764 1,497 1.10 15.1 Certain tax adjustments, net (8) - - - - - - (40) (0.03) - Non-GAAP $ 30,557 $ 9,057 70.4% $ 8,872 29.0% $ 8,224 $ 7,089 $ 5.22 13.6% Currency impact 455 181 (0.2) (108) (0.7) (0.07) Currency Adjusted $ 31,012 $ 9,238 70.2% $ 8,764 28.3% $ 5.15 Fiscal year ended April 27, 2018 Cost of Gross Operating Income Net Income Net Operating Before attributable Diluted Effective (in millions, except per share data) Products Margin Profit Income to Sales Sold Percent Profit Percent Taxes Medtronic EPS (1) Tax Rate GAAP $ 29,953 $ 9,067 69.7% $ 6,640 22.2% $ 5,675 $ 3,104 $ 2.27 45.5% Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs (2) - (40) 0.1 107 0.4 107 87 0.06 18.7 Acquisition-related items (9) - (28) 0.1 115 0.4 132 90 0.07 31.8 Debt redemption premium (10) - - - - - 38 26 0.02 31.6 Divestiture-related items (11) - - - 115 0.4 115 103 0.08 10.4 Certain litigation charges - - - 61 0.2 61 53 0.04 13.1 Investment loss (12) - - - - - 227 228 0.17 (0.4) IPR&D charges (13) - - - 46 0.2 46 41 0.03 10.9 Gain on sale of businesses (14) - - - (697) (2.3) (697) (697) (0.51) - Hurricane Maria (15) - (17) 0.1 34 0.1 34 33 0.02 2.9 Contribution to Medtronic Foundation - - - 80 0.3 80 54 0.04 32.5 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 1,823 5.9 1,823 1,501 1.10 17.7 Certain tax adjustments, net (16) - - - - - - 1,907 1.39 - Non-GAAP $ 29,953 $ 8,982 70.0% $ 8,324 27.8% $ 7,641 $ 6,530 $ 4.77 14.7% See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release. The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum. Associatedcostsincludecostsincurredasadirectresultoftherestructuringprogram,suchassalariesforemployeessupporting the program and consulting expenses. The charges include unvested stock option payouts and investment banker and other transaction fees, along with integration- related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Effective in fiscal year 2019, we exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. The net charge, which includes $485 million recognized in interest expense and ($28 million) recognized in other operating expense, net , primarily relates to the early redemption of approximately $6.4 billion of Medtronic Inc. and CIFSA senior notes. 8 The charges represent acquired IPR&D in connection with asset acquisitions and charges recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets. The net charge relates to business exits and is primarily comprised of intangible asset impairments. The net benefit relates to the impacts of U.S. tax reform, along with intercompany legal entity restructuring, and the finalization of certain income tax aspects of the divestiture of the Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses within the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group on July 29, 2017. The charges primarily include integration-related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. The charge, included within interest expense in our consolidated statements of income, was recognized in connection with the early redemption of approximately $1.2 billion of Medtronic Inc. senior notes. ThetransactionexpensesincurredinconnectionwiththedivestitureofthePatientCare,DeepVeinThrombosis,andNutritional Insufficiency businesses. The charge was recognized in connection with the impairment of certain cost and equity method investments. The charge was recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets. The gain on the divestiture of the Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses. The charges represent idle facility costs, asset write-downs, and humanitarian efforts related to Hurricane Maria. The net charge primarily relates to the impact of U.S. tax reform, inclusive of the transition tax, remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities, and the decrease in the U.S. statutory tax rate. Additionally, the net charge includes the impacts from the divestiture of our Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses, and the net tax cost associated with an internal reorganization, which were partially offset by the tax effects from the intercompany sale of intellectual property. 9 MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) Fiscal year ended April 26, 2019 SG&A R&D Other Other Operating Other Non- SG&A Expense R&D Expense Operating Expense, net (in millions) Net Sales as a % of as a % of Expense, as a % of Operating Expense Net Sales Expense Net Sales net Net Sales Income, net GAAP $ 30,557 $ 10,418 34.1% $ 2,330 7.6% $ 258 0.8% $ (373) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs (1) - (118) (0.4) - - - - - Acquisition-related items (2) - (143) (0.5) - - 62 0.3 - (Gain)/loss on minority investments (3) - - - - - - - 62 Debt tender premium and other costs - - - - - 28 0.1 - (4) IPR&D charges (5) - - - - - (58) (0.2) - Exit of businesses (6) - - - - - (149) (0.5) - Non-GAAP $ 30,557 $ 10,157 33.2% $ 2,330 7.6% $ 141 0.5% $ (311) Currency impact 455 148 - 5 (0.1) 229 0.7 - Currency Adjusted $ 31,012 $ 10,305 33.2% $ 2,335 7.5% $ 370 1.2% $ (311) See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release. Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. The charges include unvested stock option payouts and investment banker and other transaction fees, along with integration- related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Effective in fiscal year 2019, we exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. The net charge, which includes $485 million recognized in interest expense and ($28 million) recognized in other operating expense, net , primarily relates to the early redemption of approximately $6.4 billion of Medtronic Inc. and CIFSAsenior notes. The charges represent acquired IPR&D in connection with asset acquisitions and charges recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets. The net charge relates to business exits and is primarily comprised of intangible asset impairments. 10 MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) Fiscal Year (in millions) 2019 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,007 $ 4,684 $ 6,880 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,134) (1,068) (1,254) Free Cash Flow (1) $ 5,873 $ 3,616 $ 5,626 See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release. (1) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions. 11 MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions) April 26, 2019 April 27, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,393 $ 3,669 Investments 5,455 7,558 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $190 and $193, respectively 6,222 5,987 Inventories, net 3,753 3,579 Other current assets 2,144 2,187 Total current assets 21,967 22,980 Property, plant, and equipment 10,920 10,259 Accumulated depreciation (6,245) (5,655) Property, plant, and equipment, net 4,675 4,604 Goodwill 39,959 39,543 Other intangible assets, net 20,560 21,723 Tax assets 1,519 1,465 Other assets 1,014 1,078 Total assets $ 89,694 $ 91,393 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt obligations $ 838 $ 2,058 Accounts payable 1,953 1,628 Accrued compensation 2,189 1,988 Accrued income taxes 567 979 Other accrued expenses 2,925 3,431 Total current liabilities 8,472 10,084 Long-term debt 24,486 23,699 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits 1,651 1,425 Accrued income taxes 2,838 3,051 Deferred tax liabilities 1,278 1,423 Other liabilities 757 889 Total liabilities 39,482 40,571 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares- par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,340,697,595 and 1,354,218,154 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 26,532 28,127 Retained earnings 26,270 24,379 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,711) (1,786) Total shareholders' equity 50,091 50,720 Noncontrolling interests 121 102 Total equity 50,212 50,822 Total liabilities and equity $ 89,694 $ 91,393 12 MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Fiscal Year (in millions) 2019 2018 2017 Operating Activities: Net income $ 4,650 $ 3,095 $ 4,024 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,659 2,644 2,917 Provision for doubtful accounts 78 52 39 Deferred income taxes (304) (919) (459) Stock-based compensation 290 344 348 Loss on debt extinguishment 457 38 - Gain on sale of businesses - (697) - Investment loss - 227 - Other, net 257 73 (128) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (581) (275) (75) Inventories, net (274) (192) (227) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 399 65 356 Other operating assets and liabilities (624) 229 85 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,007 4,684 6,880 Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,827) (137) (1,324) Proceeds from sale of businesses - 6,058 - Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,134) (1,068) (1,254) Purchases of investments (2,532) (3,200) (4,371) Sales and maturities of investments 4,683 4,227 5,356 Other investing activities, net 36 (22) 22 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (774) 5,858 (1,571) Financing Activities: Change in current debt obligations, net (713) (249) 906 Issuance of long-term debt 7,794 21 2,140 Payments on long-term debt (7,948) (7,370) (863) Dividends to shareholders (2,693) (2,494) (2,376) Issuance of ordinary shares 992 403 428 Repurchase of ordinary shares (2,877) (2,171) (3,544) Other financing activities 14 (94) 26 Net cash used in financing activities (5,431) (11,954) (3,283) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (78) 114 65 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 724 (1,298) 2,091 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,669 4,967 2,876 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,393 $ 3,669 $ 4,967 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for: Income taxes $ 1,588 $ 2,542 $ 1,029 Interest 973 1,147 1,134 13 Attachments Original document

