Medtronic : Q4 FY19 Financial Schedules

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company realigned its divisions within the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, which included a movement of revenue from certain product lines within Surgical Innovations to Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal. As a result, first quarter fiscal year 2018 results in theyear-to-date figures have been recast to adjust for this alignment.
The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.
Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.
MEDTRONIC PLC
U.S.(1)REVENUE
(Unaudited)
FOURTH QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
REPORTED
REPORTED
COMPARABLE
(in millions)
FY19
FY18
Growth
FY19
FY18
Growth
Revised
Growth
FY18 (3)
Cardiac & Vascular Group
$
1,510
$
1,530
(1.3)%
$
5,750
$
5,681
1.2%
$
5,681
1.2%
Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure
840
877
(4.2)
3,174
3,272
(3.0)
3,272
(3.0)
Coronary & Structural Heart
396
382
3.7
1,492
1,368
9.1
1,368
9.1
Aortic, Peripheral & Venous
274
271
1.1
1,084
1,041
4.1
1,041
4.1
Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (2)
971
902
7.6
3,630
3,804
(4.6)
3,463
4.8
Surgical Innovations
609
577
5.5
2,315
2,245
3.1
2,222
4.2
Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal
362
325
11.4
1,315
1,559
(15.7)
1,241
6.0
Restorative Therapies Group
1,473
1,385
6.4
5,478
5,164
6.1
5,164
6.1
Spine
482
477
1.0
1,841
1,849
(0.4)
1,849
(0.4)
Brain Therapies
419
370
13.2
1,484
1,323
12.2
1,323
12.2
Specialty Therapies
329
306
7.5
1,224
1,160
5.5
1,160
5.5
Pain Therapies
243
232
4.7
929
832
11.7
832
11.7
Diabetes Group
330
370
(10.8)
1,336
1,226
9.0
1,226
9.0
TOTAL
$
4,284
$
4,187
2.3 %
$
16,194
$
15,875
2.0%
$
15,534
4.2%
U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories.
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company realigned its divisions within the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, which included a movement of revenue from certain product lines within Surgical Innovations to Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal. As a result, first quarter fiscal year 2018 results in theyear-to-date figures have been recast to adjust for this alignment.
Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.
MEDTRONIC PLC
WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1)
(Unaudited)
FOURTH QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
REPORTED
CONSTANT
REPORTED
COMPARABLE
CURRENCY
CONSTANT CURRENCY
(in millions)
FY19
FY18
Growth
Currency
FY19
Growth
FY19
FY18
Growth
Currency
Revised
Growth
Impact (2)
Impact (2)
FY18 (3)
U.S.
$
1,510
$
1,530
(1.3)%
$
-
$
1,510
(1.3)%
$
5,750
$
5,681
1.2%
$
-
$
5,681
1.2%
Non-U.S. Developed
1,001
1,074
(6.8)
(76)
1,077
0.3
3,767
3,790
(0.6)
(79)
3,790
1.5
Emerging Markets
539
531
1.5
(44)
583
9.8
1,988
1,883
5.6
(103)
1,883
11.0
Cardiac & Vascular Group
3,050
3,135
(2.7)
(120)
3,170
1.1
11,505
11,354
1.3
(182)
11,354
2.9
U.S.
971
902
7.6
-
971
7.6
3,630
3,804
(4.6)
-
3,394
7.0
Non-U.S. Developed
854
923
(7.5)
(60)
914
(1.0)
3,250
3,378
(3.8)
(66)
3,267
1.5
Emerging Markets
430
412
4.4
(36)
466
13.1
1,598
1,534
4.2
(98)
1,505
12.7
Minimally Invasive Therapies Group
2,255
2,237
0.8
(96)
2,351
5.1
8,478
8,716
(2.7)
(164)
8,166
5.8
U.S.
1,473
1,385
6.4
-
1,473
6.4
5,478
5,164
6.1
-
5,164
6.1
Non-U.S. Developed
484
503
(3.8)
(34)
518
3.0
1,759
1,720
2.3
(38)
1,720
4.5
Emerging Markets
258
239
7.9
(16)
274
14.6
946
859
10.1
(35)
859
14.2
Restorative Therapies Group
2,215
2,127
4.1
(50)
2,265
6.5
8,183
7,743
5.7
(73)
7,743
6.6
U.S.
330
370
(10.8)
-
330
(10.8)
1,336
1,226
9.0
-
1,226
9.0
Non-U.S. Developed
236
218
8.3
(18)
254
16.5
855
739
15.7
(22)
739
18.7
Emerging Markets
60
57
5.3
(5)
65
14.0
200
175
14.3
(14)
175
22.3
Diabetes Group
626
645
(2.9)
(23)
649
0.6
2,391
2,140
11.7
(36)
2,140
13.4
U.S.
4,284
4,187
2.3
-
4,284
2.3
16,194
15,875
2.0
-
15,465
4.7
Non-U.S. Developed
2,575
2,718
(5.3)
(188)
2,763
1.7
9,631
9,627
-
(205)
9,516
3.4
Emerging Markets
1,287
1,239
3.9
(101)
1,388
12.0
4,732
4,451
6.3
(250)
4,422
12.7
TOTAL
$
8,146
$
8,144
- %
$
(289)
$
8,435
3.6%
$
30,557
$
29,953
2.0%
$
(455)
$
29,403
5.5%
U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories.Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries of Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined.
The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.
Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.
MEDTRONIC PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Fiscal year ended
(in millions, except per share data)
April 26, 2019
April 27, 2018
April 26, 2019
April 27, 2018
Net sales
$
8,146
$
8,144
$
30,557
$
29,953
Costs and expenses:
Cost of products sold
2,483
2,398
9,155
9,067
Research and development expense
594
592
2,330
2,256
Selling, general, and administrative expense
2,620
2,596
10,418
10,238
Amortization of intangible assets
437
448
1,764
1,823
Restructuring charges, net
86
7
198
30
Certain litigation charges
-
-
166
61
Gain on sale of businesses
-
-
-
(697)
Other operating (income) expense, net
(20)
175
258
535
Operating profit
1,946
1,928
6,268
6,640
Other non-operating income, net
(64)
(114)
(373)
(181)
Interest expense
718
317
1,444
1,146
Income before income taxes
1,292
1,725
5,197
5,675
Income tax provision
110
260
547
2,580
Net income
1,182
1,465
4,650
3,095
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(10)
(5)
(19)
9
Net income attributable to Medtronic
$
1,172
$
1,460
$
4,631
$
3,104
Basic earnings per share
$
0.87
$
1.08
$
3.44
$
2.29
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.87
$
1.07
$
3.41
$
2.27
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
1,340.6
1,354.9
1,346.4
1,356.7
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,350.8
1,366.0
1,357.5
1,368.2
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended April 26, 2019
Cost of
Gross
Operating
Income
Net Income
Net
Operating
Before
attributable
Diluted
Effective
(in millions, except per share data)
Products
Margin
Profit
Income
to
Sales
Sold
Percent
Profit
Percent
Taxes
Medtronic
EPS (1)
Tax Rate
GAAP
$
8,146
$
2,483
69.5 %
$
1,946
23.9 %
$
1,292
$
1,172
$
0.87
8.5%
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring and associated costs (2)
-
(33)
0.4
151
1.8
151
125
0.09
17.2
Acquisition-related items (3)
-
(2)
-
31
0.4
31
28
0.02
9.7
(Gain)/loss on minority investments (4)
-
-
-
-
-
30
18
0.01
40.0
Debt tender premium and other charges
-
-
-
(28)
(0.3)
457
344
0.25
24.7
(5)
IPR&D charges (6)
-
-
-
32
0.4
32
26
0.02
18.8
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
437
5.3
437
369
0.27
15.6
Certain tax adjustments, net (7)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
-
-
Non-GAAP
$
8,146
$
2,448
69.9 %
$
2,569
31.5 %
$
2,430
$
2,077
$
1.54
14.1%
Currency impact
289
49
0.5
9
(0.9)
0.01
Currency Adjusted
$
8,435
$
2,497
70.4 %
$
2,578
30.6 %
$
1.55
Three months ended April 27, 2018
Cost of
Gross
Operating
Income
Net Income
Net
Operating
Before
attributable
Diluted
Effective
(in millions, except per share data)
Products
Margin
Profit
Income
to
Sales
Sold
Percent
Profit
Percent
Taxes
Medtronic
EPS (1)
Tax Rate
GAAP
$
8,144
$
2,398
70.6 %
$
1,928
23.7 %
$
1,725
$
1,460
$
1.07
15.1%
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring and associated costs (2)
-
(15)
0.2
45
0.6
45
35
0.03
22.2
Acquisition-related items (3)
-
(4)
-
31
0.4
31
24
0.02
22.6
Debt redemption premium (8)
-
-
-
-
-
38
26
0.02
31.6
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
448
5.4
448
367
0.27
18.1
Certain tax adjustments, net (9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
30
0.02
-
Non-GAAP
$
8,144
$
2,379
70.8 %
$
2,452
30.1 %
$
2,287
$
1,942
$
1.42
14.9%
See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release.
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in millions)
GAAP
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring and associated costs (1) Acquisition-related items (2) (Gain)/loss on minority investments (3)
Debt tender premium and other charges
(4)
Three months ended April 26, 2019
SG&A
R&D
Other
Other
Operating
Operating
Other Non-
SG&A
Expense
R&D
Expense
(Income)
(Inc./Exp.),
Net Sales
as a % of
as a % of
Expense,
net as a % of
Operating
Expense
Net Sales
Expense
Net Sales
net
Net Sales
Income, net
$ 8,146
$ 2,620
32.2%
$ 594
7.3%
$
(20)
(0.2)%
$
(64)
-
(32)
(0.4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
(0.3)
-
-
(6)
(0.1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(30)
-
-
-
-
-
28
0.3
-
IPR&D charges (5)
-
-
-
-
-
(32)
(0.4)
-
Non-GAAP
$
8,146
$
2,565
31.5%
$
594
7.3%
$
(30)
(0.4)%
$
(94)
Currency impact
289
86
(0.1)
5
(0.2)
140
1.7
-
Currency Adjusted
$
8,435
$
2,651
31.4%
$
599
7.1%
$
110
1.3 %
$
(94)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release.
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Unaudited)
Fiscal year ended April 26, 2019
Cost of
Gross
Operating
Income
Net Income
Net
Operating
Before
attributable
Diluted
Effective
(in millions, except per share data)
Products
Margin
Profit
Income
to
Sales
Sold
Percent
Profit
Percent
Taxes
Medtronic
EPS (1)
Tax Rate
GAAP
$ 30,557
$
9,155
70.0%
$
6,268
20.5%
$
5,197
$
4,631
$
3.41
10.5%
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring and associated costs (2)
-
(91)
0.4
407
1.3
407
341
0.25
16.2
Acquisition-related items (3)
-
(7)
-
88
0.3
88
72
0.05
18.2
Certain litigation charges
-
-
-
166
0.5
166
142
0.10
14.5
(Gain)/loss on minority investments (4)
-
-
-
-
-
(62)
(65)
(0.05)
(4.8)
Debt tender premium and other charges
-
-
-
(28)
(0.1)
457
344
0.25
24.7
(5)
IPR&D charges (6)
-
-
-
58
0.2
58
49
0.04
15.5
Exit of businesses (7)
-
-
-
149
0.5
149
118
0.09
20.8
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
1,764
5.8
1,764
1,497
1.10
15.1
Certain tax adjustments, net (8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
(0.03)
-
Non-GAAP
$ 30,557
$
9,057
70.4%
$
8,872
29.0%
$
8,224
$
7,089
$
5.22
13.6%
Currency impact
455
181
(0.2)
(108)
(0.7)
(0.07)
Currency Adjusted
$ 31,012
$
9,238
70.2%
$
8,764
28.3%
$
5.15
Fiscal year ended April 27, 2018
Cost of
Gross
Operating
Income
Net Income
Net
Operating
Before
attributable
Diluted
Effective
(in millions, except per share data)
Products
Margin
Profit
Income
to
Sales
Sold
Percent
Profit
Percent
Taxes
Medtronic
EPS (1)
Tax Rate
GAAP
$ 29,953
$
9,067
69.7%
$
6,640
22.2%
$
5,675
$
3,104
$
2.27
45.5%
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring and associated costs (2)
-
(40)
0.1
107
0.4
107
87
0.06
18.7
Acquisition-related items (9)
-
(28)
0.1
115
0.4
132
90
0.07
31.8
Debt redemption premium (10)
-
-
-
-
-
38
26
0.02
31.6
Divestiture-related items (11)
-
-
-
115
0.4
115
103
0.08
10.4
Certain litigation charges
-
-
-
61
0.2
61
53
0.04
13.1
Investment loss (12)
-
-
-
-
-
227
228
0.17
(0.4)
IPR&D charges (13)
-
-
-
46
0.2
46
41
0.03
10.9
Gain on sale of businesses (14)
-
-
-
(697)
(2.3)
(697)
(697)
(0.51)
-
Hurricane Maria (15)
-
(17)
0.1
34
0.1
34
33
0.02
2.9
Contribution to Medtronic Foundation
-
-
-
80
0.3
80
54
0.04
32.5
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
1,823
5.9
1,823
1,501
1.10
17.7
Certain tax adjustments, net (16)
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,907
1.39
-
Non-GAAP
$ 29,953
$
8,982
70.0%
$
8,324
27.8%
$
7,641
$
6,530
$
4.77
14.7%
See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Unaudited)
Fiscal year ended April 26, 2019
SG&A
R&D
Other
Other
Operating
Other Non-
SG&A
Expense
R&D
Expense
Operating
Expense, net
(in millions)
Net Sales
as a % of
as a % of
Expense,
as a % of
Operating
Expense
Net Sales
Expense
Net Sales
net
Net Sales
Income, net
GAAP
$
30,557
$
10,418
34.1%
$
2,330
7.6%
$
258
0.8%
$
(373)
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring and associated costs (1)
-
(118)
(0.4)
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition-related items (2)
-
(143)
(0.5)
-
-
62
0.3
-
(Gain)/loss on minority investments (3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
62
Debt tender premium and other costs
-
-
-
-
-
28
0.1
-
(4)
IPR&D charges (5)
-
-
-
-
-
(58)
(0.2)
-
Exit of businesses (6)
-
-
-
-
-
(149)
(0.5)
-
Non-GAAP
$
30,557
$
10,157
33.2%
$
2,330
7.6%
$
141
0.5%
$
(311)
Currency impact
455
148
-
5
(0.1)
229
0.7
-
Currency Adjusted
$
31,012
$
10,305
33.2%
$
2,335
7.5%
$
370
1.2%
$
(311)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release.
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year
(in millions)
2019
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
7,007
$
4,684
$
6,880
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(1,134)
(1,068)
(1,254)
Free Cash Flow (1)
$
5,873
$
3,616
$
5,626
See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release.
(1) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.
MEDTRONIC PLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in millions)
April 26, 2019
April 27, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,393
$
3,669
Investments
5,455
7,558
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $190 and $193, respectively
6,222
5,987
Inventories, net
3,753
3,579
Other current assets
2,144
2,187
Total current assets
21,967
22,980
Property, plant, and equipment
10,920
10,259
Accumulated depreciation
(6,245)
(5,655)
Property, plant, and equipment, net
4,675
4,604
Goodwill
39,959
39,543
Other intangible assets, net
20,560
21,723
Tax assets
1,519
1,465
Other assets
1,014
1,078
Total assets
$
89,694
$
91,393
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current debt obligations
$
838
$
2,058
Accounts payable
1,953
1,628
Accrued compensation
2,189
1,988
Accrued income taxes
567
979
Other accrued expenses
2,925
3,431
Total current liabilities
8,472
10,084
Long-term debt
24,486
23,699
Accrued compensation and retirement benefits
1,651
1,425
Accrued income taxes
2,838
3,051
Deferred tax liabilities
1,278
1,423
Other liabilities
757
889
Total liabilities
39,482
40,571
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares- par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,340,697,595
and 1,354,218,154 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
26,532
28,127
Retained earnings
26,270
24,379
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,711)
(1,786)
Total shareholders' equity
50,091
50,720
Noncontrolling interests
121
102
Total equity
50,212
50,822
Total liabilities and equity
$
89,694
$
91,393
MEDTRONIC PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year
(in millions)
2019
2018
2017
Operating Activities:
Net income
$
4,650
$
3,095
$
4,024
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,659
2,644
2,917
Provision for doubtful accounts
78
52
39
Deferred income taxes
(304)
(919)
(459)
Stock-based compensation
290
344
348
Loss on debt extinguishment
457
38
-
Gain on sale of businesses
-
(697)
-
Investment loss
-
227
-
Other, net
257
73
(128)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
(581)
(275)
(75)
Inventories, net
(274)
(192)
(227)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
399
65
356
Other operating assets and liabilities
(624)
229
85
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,007
4,684
6,880
Investing Activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,827)
(137)
(1,324)
Proceeds from sale of businesses
-
6,058
-
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(1,134)
(1,068)
(1,254)
Purchases of investments
(2,532)
(3,200)
(4,371)
Sales and maturities of investments
4,683
4,227
5,356
Other investing activities, net
36
(22)
22
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(774)
5,858
(1,571)
Financing Activities:
Change in current debt obligations, net
(713)
(249)
906
Issuance of long-term debt
7,794
21
2,140
Payments on long-term debt
(7,948)
(7,370)
(863)
Dividends to shareholders
(2,693)
(2,494)
(2,376)
Issuance of ordinary shares
992
403
428
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(2,877)
(2,171)
(3,544)
Other financing activities
14
(94)
26
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,431)
(11,954)
(3,283)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents