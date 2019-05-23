Medtronic : Q4 FY19 Financial Schedules

Log in
0
05/23/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

MEDTRONIC PLC

WORLD WIDE REVENUE

(Unaudited)

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED

CONSTANT

REPORTED

COMPARABLE

CURRENCY

CONSTANT CURRENCY

(in millions)

FY19

FY18

Growth

Currency

FY19

Growth

FY19

FY18

Growth

Currency

Revised

Growth

Impact (2)

Impact (2)

FY18 (3)

Cardiac & Vascular Group

$

3,050

$

3,135

(2.7)%

$

(120)

$

3,170

1.1%

$11,505

$11,354

1.3%

$

(182)

$

11,354

2.9%

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure

1,554

1,633

(4.8)

(56)

1,610

(1.4)

5,849

5,947

(1.6)

(81)

5,947

(0.3)

Coronary & Structural Heart

994

1,005

(1.1)

(47)

1,041

3.6

3,730

3,562

4.7

(76)

3,562

6.9

Aortic, Peripheral & Venous

502

497

1.0

(17)

519

4.4

1,926

1,845

4.4

(25)

1,845

5.7

Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (1)

2,255

2,237

0.8

(96)

2,351

5.1

8,478

8,716

(2.7)

(164)

8,166

5.8

Surgical Innovations

1,529

1,513

1.1

(72)

1,601

5.8

5,753

5,630

2.2

(125)

5,537

6.2

Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal

726

724

0.3

(24)

750

3.6

2,725

3,086

(11.7)

(39)

2,629

5.1

Restorative Therapies Group

2,215

2,127

4.1

(50)

2,265

6.5

8,183

7,743

5.7

(73)

7,743

6.6

Spine

691

699

(1.1)

(13)

704

0.7

2,654

2,668

(0.5)

(18)

2,668

0.1

Brain Therapies

737

672

9.7

(21)

758

12.8

2,604

2,354

10.6

(34)

2,354

12.1

Specialty Therapies

445

424

5.0

(8)

453

6.8

1,641

1,556

5.5

(11)

1,556

6.2

Pain Therapies

342

332

3.0

(8)

350

5.4

1,284

1,165

10.2

(10)

1,165

11.1

Diabetes Group

626

645

(2.9)

(23)

649

0.6

2,391

2,140

11.7

(36)

2,140

13.4

TOTAL

$

8,146

$

8,144

- %

$

(289)

$

8,435

3.6%

$30,557

$29,953

2.0%

$

(455)

$

29,403

5.5%

  1. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company realigned its divisions within the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, which included a movement of revenue from certain product lines within Surgical Innovations to Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal. As a result, first quarter fiscal year 2018 results in theyear-to-date figures have been recast to adjust for this alignment.
  2. The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.
  3. Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

1

MEDTRONIC PLC

U.S.(1)REVENUE

(Unaudited)

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED

REPORTED

COMPARABLE

(in millions)

FY19

FY18

Growth

FY19

FY18

Growth

Revised

Growth

FY18 (3)

Cardiac & Vascular Group

$

1,510

$

1,530

(1.3)%

$

5,750

$

5,681

1.2%

$

5,681

1.2%

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure

840

877

(4.2)

3,174

3,272

(3.0)

3,272

(3.0)

Coronary & Structural Heart

396

382

3.7

1,492

1,368

9.1

1,368

9.1

Aortic, Peripheral & Venous

274

271

1.1

1,084

1,041

4.1

1,041

4.1

Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (2)

971

902

7.6

3,630

3,804

(4.6)

3,463

4.8

Surgical Innovations

609

577

5.5

2,315

2,245

3.1

2,222

4.2

Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal

362

325

11.4

1,315

1,559

(15.7)

1,241

6.0

Restorative Therapies Group

1,473

1,385

6.4

5,478

5,164

6.1

5,164

6.1

Spine

482

477

1.0

1,841

1,849

(0.4)

1,849

(0.4)

Brain Therapies

419

370

13.2

1,484

1,323

12.2

1,323

12.2

Specialty Therapies

329

306

7.5

1,224

1,160

5.5

1,160

5.5

Pain Therapies

243

232

4.7

929

832

11.7

832

11.7

Diabetes Group

330

370

(10.8)

1,336

1,226

9.0

1,226

9.0

TOTAL

$

4,284

$

4,187

2.3 %

$

16,194

$

15,875

2.0%

$

15,534

4.2%

  1. U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories.
  2. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company realigned its divisions within the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, which included a movement of revenue from certain product lines within Surgical Innovations to Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal. As a result, first quarter fiscal year 2018 results in theyear-to-date figures have been recast to adjust for this alignment.
  3. Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

2

MEDTRONIC PLC

WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1)

(Unaudited)

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED

CONSTANT

REPORTED

COMPARABLE

CURRENCY

CONSTANT CURRENCY

(in millions)

FY19

FY18

Growth

Currency

FY19

Growth

FY19

FY18

Growth

Currency

Revised

Growth

Impact (2)

Impact (2)

FY18 (3)

U.S.

$

1,510

$

1,530

(1.3)%

$

-

$

1,510

(1.3)%

$

5,750

$

5,681

1.2%

$

-

$

5,681

1.2%

Non-U.S. Developed

1,001

1,074

(6.8)

(76)

1,077

0.3

3,767

3,790

(0.6)

(79)

3,790

1.5

Emerging Markets

539

531

1.5

(44)

583

9.8

1,988

1,883

5.6

(103)

1,883

11.0

Cardiac & Vascular Group

3,050

3,135

(2.7)

(120)

3,170

1.1

11,505

11,354

1.3

(182)

11,354

2.9

U.S.

971

902

7.6

-

971

7.6

3,630

3,804

(4.6)

-

3,394

7.0

Non-U.S. Developed

854

923

(7.5)

(60)

914

(1.0)

3,250

3,378

(3.8)

(66)

3,267

1.5

Emerging Markets

430

412

4.4

(36)

466

13.1

1,598

1,534

4.2

(98)

1,505

12.7

Minimally Invasive Therapies Group

2,255

2,237

0.8

(96)

2,351

5.1

8,478

8,716

(2.7)

(164)

8,166

5.8

U.S.

1,473

1,385

6.4

-

1,473

6.4

5,478

5,164

6.1

-

5,164

6.1

Non-U.S. Developed

484

503

(3.8)

(34)

518

3.0

1,759

1,720

2.3

(38)

1,720

4.5

Emerging Markets

258

239

7.9

(16)

274

14.6

946

859

10.1

(35)

859

14.2

Restorative Therapies Group

2,215

2,127

4.1

(50)

2,265

6.5

8,183

7,743

5.7

(73)

7,743

6.6

U.S.

330

370

(10.8)

-

330

(10.8)

1,336

1,226

9.0

-

1,226

9.0

Non-U.S. Developed

236

218

8.3

(18)

254

16.5

855

739

15.7

(22)

739

18.7

Emerging Markets

60

57

5.3

(5)

65

14.0

200

175

14.3

(14)

175

22.3

Diabetes Group

626

645

(2.9)

(23)

649

0.6

2,391

2,140

11.7

(36)

2,140

13.4

U.S.

4,284

4,187

2.3

-

4,284

2.3

16,194

15,875

2.0

-

15,465

4.7

Non-U.S. Developed

2,575

2,718

(5.3)

(188)

2,763

1.7

9,631

9,627

-

(205)

9,516

3.4

Emerging Markets

1,287

1,239

3.9

(101)

1,388

12.0

4,732

4,451

6.3

(250)

4,422

12.7

TOTAL

$

8,146

$

8,144

- %

$

(289)

$

8,435

3.6%

$

30,557

$

29,953

2.0%

$

(455)

$

29,403

5.5%

  1. U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories.Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries of Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined.
  2. The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.
  3. Revised revenue excludes revenue related to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

3

MEDTRONIC PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Fiscal year ended

(in millions, except per share data)

April 26, 2019

April 27, 2018

April 26, 2019

April 27, 2018

Net sales

$

8,146

$

8,144

$

30,557

$

29,953

Costs and expenses:

Cost of products sold

2,483

2,398

9,155

9,067

Research and development expense

594

592

2,330

2,256

Selling, general, and administrative expense

2,620

2,596

10,418

10,238

Amortization of intangible assets

437

448

1,764

1,823

Restructuring charges, net

86

7

198

30

Certain litigation charges

-

-

166

61

Gain on sale of businesses

-

-

-

(697)

Other operating (income) expense, net

(20)

175

258

535

Operating profit

1,946

1,928

6,268

6,640

Other non-operating income, net

(64)

(114)

(373)

(181)

Interest expense

718

317

1,444

1,146

Income before income taxes

1,292

1,725

5,197

5,675

Income tax provision

110

260

547

2,580

Net income

1,182

1,465

4,650

3,095

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(10)

(5)

(19)

9

Net income attributable to Medtronic

$

1,172

$

1,460

$

4,631

$

3,104

Basic earnings per share

$

0.87

$

1.08

$

3.44

$

2.29

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.87

$

1.07

$

3.41

$

2.27

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

1,340.6

1,354.9

1,346.4

1,356.7

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,350.8

1,366.0

1,357.5

1,368.2

4

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended April 26, 2019

Cost of

Gross

Operating

Income

Net Income

Net

Operating

Before

attributable

Diluted

Effective

(in millions, except per share data)

Products

Margin

Profit

Income

to

Sales

Sold

Percent

Profit

Percent

Taxes

Medtronic

EPS (1)

Tax Rate

GAAP

$

8,146

$

2,483

69.5 %

$

1,946

23.9 %

$

1,292

$

1,172

$

0.87

8.5%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Restructuring and associated costs (2)

-

(33)

0.4

151

1.8

151

125

0.09

17.2

Acquisition-related items (3)

-

(2)

-

31

0.4

31

28

0.02

9.7

(Gain)/loss on minority investments (4)

-

-

-

-

-

30

18

0.01

40.0

Debt tender premium and other charges

-

-

-

(28)

(0.3)

457

344

0.25

24.7

(5)

IPR&D charges (6)

-

-

-

32

0.4

32

26

0.02

18.8

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

437

5.3

437

369

0.27

15.6

Certain tax adjustments, net (7)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5)

-

-

Non-GAAP

$

8,146

$

2,448

69.9 %

$

2,569

31.5 %

$

2,430

$

2,077

$

1.54

14.1%

Currency impact

289

49

0.5

9

(0.9)

0.01

Currency Adjusted

$

8,435

$

2,497

70.4 %

$

2,578

30.6 %

$

1.55

Three months ended April 27, 2018

Cost of

Gross

Operating

Income

Net Income

Net

Operating

Before

attributable

Diluted

Effective

(in millions, except per share data)

Products

Margin

Profit

Income

to

Sales

Sold

Percent

Profit

Percent

Taxes

Medtronic

EPS (1)

Tax Rate

GAAP

$

8,144

$

2,398

70.6 %

$

1,928

23.7 %

$

1,725

$

1,460

$

1.07

15.1%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Restructuring and associated costs (2)

-

(15)

0.2

45

0.6

45

35

0.03

22.2

Acquisition-related items (3)

-

(4)

-

31

0.4

31

24

0.02

22.6

Debt redemption premium (8)

-

-

-

-

-

38

26

0.02

31.6

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

448

5.4

448

367

0.27

18.1

Certain tax adjustments, net (9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

30

0.02

-

Non-GAAP

$

8,144

$

2,379

70.8 %

$

2,452

30.1 %

$

2,287

$

1,942

$

1.42

14.9%

See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release.

  1. The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
  2. Associatedcostsincludecostsincurredasadirectresultoftherestructuringprogram,suchassalariesforemployeessupporting the program and consulting expenses.
  3. The charges primarily includeintegration-related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
  4. Effective in fiscal year 2019, we exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.
  5. The net charge, which includes $485 million recognized ininterest expenseand ($28 million) recognized in other operating (income) expense, net, primarily relates to the early redemption of approximately $6.4 billion of Medtronic Inc. and CIFSA senior notes.
  6. The charges represent acquired IPR&D in connection with asset acquisitions and charges recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets.
  7. The net benefit is primarily associated with the finalization of state income tax calculations associated with the impacts of U.S. tax reform.
  8. The charge, included withininterest expensein our consolidated statements of income, was recognized in connection with the early redemption of approximately $1.2 billion of Medtronic, Inc. senior notes.

5

  1. The net charge primarily relates to the impact of U.S. tax reform and the tax cost associated with an internal reorganization, partially offset by the tax effects from the intercompany sale of intellectual property and the impacts from the divestiture of the Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses.

6

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in millions)

GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Restructuring and associated costs (1) Acquisition-related items (2) (Gain)/loss on minority investments (3)

Debt tender premium and other charges

(4)

Three months ended April 26, 2019

SG&A

R&D

Other

Other

Operating

Operating

Other Non-

SG&A

Expense

R&D

Expense

(Income)

(Inc./Exp.),

Net Sales

as a % of

as a % of

Expense,

net as a % of

Operating

Expense

Net Sales

Expense

Net Sales

net

Net Sales

Income, net

$ 8,146

$ 2,620

32.2%

$ 594

7.3%

$

(20)

(0.2)%

$

(64)

-

(32)

(0.4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23)

(0.3)

-

-

(6)

(0.1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30)

-

-

-

-

-

28

0.3

-

IPR&D charges (5)

-

-

-

-

-

(32)

(0.4)

-

Non-GAAP

$

8,146

$

2,565

31.5%

$

594

7.3%

$

(30)

(0.4)%

$

(94)

Currency impact

289

86

(0.1)

5

(0.2)

140

1.7

-

Currency Adjusted

$

8,435

$

2,651

31.4%

$

599

7.1%

$

110

1.3 %

$

(94)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release.

  1. Associatedcostsincludecostsincurredasadirectresultoftherestructuringprogram,suchassalariesforemployeessupporting the program and consulting expenses.
  2. The charges primarily includeintegration-related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
  3. Effective in fiscal year 2019, we exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.
  4. The net charge, which includes $485 million recognized ininterest expenseand ($28 million) recognized in other operating (income) expense, net, primarily relates to the early redemption of approximately $6.4 billion of Medtronic Inc. and CIFSA senior notes.
  5. The charges represent acquired IPR&D in connection with asset acquisitions and charges recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets.

7

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

Fiscal year ended April 26, 2019

Cost of

Gross

Operating

Income

Net Income

Net

Operating

Before

attributable

Diluted

Effective

(in millions, except per share data)

Products

Margin

Profit

Income

to

Sales

Sold

Percent

Profit

Percent

Taxes

Medtronic

EPS (1)

Tax Rate

GAAP

$ 30,557

$

9,155

70.0%

$

6,268

20.5%

$

5,197

$

4,631

$

3.41

10.5%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Restructuring and associated costs (2)

-

(91)

0.4

407

1.3

407

341

0.25

16.2

Acquisition-related items (3)

-

(7)

-

88

0.3

88

72

0.05

18.2

Certain litigation charges

-

-

-

166

0.5

166

142

0.10

14.5

(Gain)/loss on minority investments (4)

-

-

-

-

-

(62)

(65)

(0.05)

(4.8)

Debt tender premium and other charges

-

-

-

(28)

(0.1)

457

344

0.25

24.7

(5)

IPR&D charges (6)

-

-

-

58

0.2

58

49

0.04

15.5

Exit of businesses (7)

-

-

-

149

0.5

149

118

0.09

20.8

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

1,764

5.8

1,764

1,497

1.10

15.1

Certain tax adjustments, net (8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(40)

(0.03)

-

Non-GAAP

$ 30,557

$

9,057

70.4%

$

8,872

29.0%

$

8,224

$

7,089

$

5.22

13.6%

Currency impact

455

181

(0.2)

(108)

(0.7)

(0.07)

Currency Adjusted

$ 31,012

$

9,238

70.2%

$

8,764

28.3%

$

5.15

Fiscal year ended April 27, 2018

Cost of

Gross

Operating

Income

Net Income

Net

Operating

Before

attributable

Diluted

Effective

(in millions, except per share data)

Products

Margin

Profit

Income

to

Sales

Sold

Percent

Profit

Percent

Taxes

Medtronic

EPS (1)

Tax Rate

GAAP

$ 29,953

$

9,067

69.7%

$

6,640

22.2%

$

5,675

$

3,104

$

2.27

45.5%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Restructuring and associated costs (2)

-

(40)

0.1

107

0.4

107

87

0.06

18.7

Acquisition-related items (9)

-

(28)

0.1

115

0.4

132

90

0.07

31.8

Debt redemption premium (10)

-

-

-

-

-

38

26

0.02

31.6

Divestiture-related items (11)

-

-

-

115

0.4

115

103

0.08

10.4

Certain litigation charges

-

-

-

61

0.2

61

53

0.04

13.1

Investment loss (12)

-

-

-

-

-

227

228

0.17

(0.4)

IPR&D charges (13)

-

-

-

46

0.2

46

41

0.03

10.9

Gain on sale of businesses (14)

-

-

-

(697)

(2.3)

(697)

(697)

(0.51)

-

Hurricane Maria (15)

-

(17)

0.1

34

0.1

34

33

0.02

2.9

Contribution to Medtronic Foundation

-

-

-

80

0.3

80

54

0.04

32.5

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

1,823

5.9

1,823

1,501

1.10

17.7

Certain tax adjustments, net (16)

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,907

1.39

-

Non-GAAP

$ 29,953

$

8,982

70.0%

$

8,324

27.8%

$

7,641

$

6,530

$

4.77

14.7%

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

  1. The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
  2. Associatedcostsincludecostsincurredasadirectresultoftherestructuringprogram,suchassalariesforemployeessupporting the program and consulting expenses.
  3. The charges include unvested stock option payouts and investment banker and other transaction fees, along with integration- related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
  4. Effective in fiscal year 2019, we exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.
  5. The net charge, which includes $485 million recognized ininterest expenseand ($28 million) recognized in other operating expense, net, primarily relates to the early redemption of approximately $6.4 billion of Medtronic Inc. and CIFSA senior notes.

8

  1. The charges represent acquired IPR&D in connection with asset acquisitions and charges recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets.
  2. The net charge relates to business exits and is primarily comprised of intangible asset impairments.
  3. The net benefit relates to the impacts of U.S. tax reform, along with intercompany legal entity restructuring, and the finalization of certain income tax aspects of the divestiture of the Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses within the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group on July 29, 2017.
  4. The charges primarily includeintegration-related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
  5. The charge, included withininterest expensein our consolidated statements of income, was recognized in connection with the early redemption of approximately $1.2 billion of Medtronic Inc. senior notes.
  6. ThetransactionexpensesincurredinconnectionwiththedivestitureofthePatientCare,DeepVeinThrombosis,andNutritional Insufficiency businesses.
  7. The charge was recognized in connection with the impairment of certain cost and equity method investments.
  8. The charge was recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets.
  9. The gain on the divestiture of the Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses.
  10. The charges represent idle facility costs, assetwrite-downs, and humanitarian efforts related to Hurricane Maria.
  11. The net charge primarily relates to the impact of U.S. tax reform, inclusive of the transition tax, remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities, and the decrease in the U.S. statutory tax rate. Additionally, the net charge includes the impacts from the divestiture of our Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses, and the net tax cost associated with an internal reorganization, which were partially offset by the tax effects from the intercompany sale of intellectual property.

9

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

Fiscal year ended April 26, 2019

SG&A

R&D

Other

Other

Operating

Other Non-

SG&A

Expense

R&D

Expense

Operating

Expense, net

(in millions)

Net Sales

as a % of

as a % of

Expense,

as a % of

Operating

Expense

Net Sales

Expense

Net Sales

net

Net Sales

Income, net

GAAP

$

30,557

$

10,418

34.1%

$

2,330

7.6%

$

258

0.8%

$

(373)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Restructuring and associated costs (1)

-

(118)

(0.4)

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition-related items (2)

-

(143)

(0.5)

-

-

62

0.3

-

(Gain)/loss on minority investments (3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

62

Debt tender premium and other costs

-

-

-

-

-

28

0.1

-

(4)

IPR&D charges (5)

-

-

-

-

-

(58)

(0.2)

-

Exit of businesses (6)

-

-

-

-

-

(149)

(0.5)

-

Non-GAAP

$

30,557

$

10,157

33.2%

$

2,330

7.6%

$

141

0.5%

$

(311)

Currency impact

455

148

-

5

(0.1)

229

0.7

-

Currency Adjusted

$

31,012

$

10,305

33.2%

$

2,335

7.5%

$

370

1.2%

$

(311)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release.

  1. Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses.
  2. The charges include unvested stock option payouts and investment banker and other transaction fees, along with integration- related costs incurred in connection with the Covidien acquisition and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
  3. Effective in fiscal year 2019, we exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.
  4. The net charge, which includes $485 million recognized ininterest expenseand ($28 million) recognized in other operating expense, net, primarily relates to the early redemption of approximately $6.4 billion of Medtronic Inc. and CIFSAsenior notes.
  5. The charges represent acquired IPR&D in connection with asset acquisitions and charges recognized in connection with the impairment of IPR&D assets.
  6. The net charge relates to business exits and is primarily comprised of intangible asset impairments.

10

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year

(in millions)

2019

2018

2017

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

7,007

$

4,684

$

6,880

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(1,134)

(1,068)

(1,254)

Free Cash Flow (1)

$

5,873

$

3,616

$

5,626

See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release.

(1) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

11

MEDTRONIC PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in millions)

April 26, 2019

April 27, 2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,393

$

3,669

Investments

5,455

7,558

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $190 and $193, respectively

6,222

5,987

Inventories, net

3,753

3,579

Other current assets

2,144

2,187

Total current assets

21,967

22,980

Property, plant, and equipment

10,920

10,259

Accumulated depreciation

(6,245)

(5,655)

Property, plant, and equipment, net

4,675

4,604

Goodwill

39,959

39,543

Other intangible assets, net

20,560

21,723

Tax assets

1,519

1,465

Other assets

1,014

1,078

Total assets

$

89,694

$

91,393

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current debt obligations

$

838

$

2,058

Accounts payable

1,953

1,628

Accrued compensation

2,189

1,988

Accrued income taxes

567

979

Other accrued expenses

2,925

3,431

Total current liabilities

8,472

10,084

Long-term debt

24,486

23,699

Accrued compensation and retirement benefits

1,651

1,425

Accrued income taxes

2,838

3,051

Deferred tax liabilities

1,278

1,423

Other liabilities

757

889

Total liabilities

39,482

40,571

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Ordinary shares- par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,340,697,595

and 1,354,218,154 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

26,532

28,127

Retained earnings

26,270

24,379

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,711)

(1,786)

Total shareholders' equity

50,091

50,720

Noncontrolling interests

121

102

Total equity

50,212

50,822

Total liabilities and equity

$

89,694

$

91,393

12

MEDTRONIC PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year

(in millions)

2019

2018

2017

Operating Activities:

Net income

$

4,650

$

3,095

$

4,024

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

2,659

2,644

2,917

Provision for doubtful accounts

78

52

39

Deferred income taxes

(304)

(919)

(459)

Stock-based compensation

290

344

348

Loss on debt extinguishment

457

38

-

Gain on sale of businesses

-

(697)

-

Investment loss

-

227

-

Other, net

257

73

(128)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

Accounts receivable, net

(581)

(275)

(75)

Inventories, net

(274)

(192)

(227)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

399

65

356

Other operating assets and liabilities

(624)

229

85

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,007

4,684

6,880

Investing Activities:

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,827)

(137)

(1,324)

Proceeds from sale of businesses

-

6,058

-

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(1,134)

(1,068)

(1,254)

Purchases of investments

(2,532)

(3,200)

(4,371)

Sales and maturities of investments

4,683

4,227

5,356

Other investing activities, net

36

(22)

22

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(774)

5,858

(1,571)

Financing Activities:

Change in current debt obligations, net

(713)

(249)

906

Issuance of long-term debt

7,794

21

2,140

Payments on long-term debt

(7,948)

(7,370)

(863)

Dividends to shareholders

(2,693)

(2,494)

(2,376)

Issuance of ordinary shares

992

403

428

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(2,877)

(2,171)

(3,544)

Other financing activities

14

(94)

26

Net cash used in financing activities

(5,431)

(11,954)

(3,283)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(78)

114

65

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

724

(1,298)

2,091

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,669

4,967

2,876

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

4,393

$

3,669

$

4,967

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Cash paid for:

Income taxes

$

1,588

$

2,542

$

1,029

Interest

973

1,147

1,134

13

