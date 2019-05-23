Medtronic : Q4 FY19 IR Presentation
05/23/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
MEDTRONIC PLC Q4 FY19
EARNINGS PRESENTATION MAY 23, 2019
FY19 SCORECARD
Q4 FY19 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
FY19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FREE CASH FLOW
FY20 GUIDANCE & OTHER ASSUMPTIONS
FY20 RTG STRUCTURE / REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES
MDT
FY19 SCORECARD -EXECUTED ON OUR COMMITMENTS
Initial
FY19
Guidance
Performance
ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
4.0 - 4.5%
5.5%
OP MARGIN IMPROVEMENT
1
+50 bps
+50 bps
REPORTED IMPROVEMENT
+60 bps
3
+120 bps
EARNINGS PER SHARE
$5.10 - $5.15
$5.22
GROWTH
2
9 - 10%
3
11.5%
FREE CASH FLOW
4
$4.7 - $5.1B
$5.9B
CONVERSIONRATIO
5
68 - 73%
3
83%
Operating margin improvement on a comparable, constant currency basis.
Comparable EPS Growth.
Implied FY19 Guidance.
4
Operating cash flow less property, plant, and equipment additions.
5
Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income.
Q4 FY19 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
MDT
Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue:
DIAB
EM
8%
16%
CVG
RTG
37%
U.S.
27%
Non-U.S.
52%
Dev
MITG
32%
28%
Revenue
As Rep
CC
1
$M
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
CVG
3,050
(2.7)
1.1
MITG
2,255
0.8
5.1
RTG
2,215
4.1
6.5
Diabetes
626
(2.9)
0.6
Total
$8,146
0.0%
3.6%
U.S.
4,284
2.3
2.3
Non-U.S. Dev
2,575
(5.3)
1.7
EM
1,287
3.9
12.0
Total
$8,146
0.0%
3.6%
SOLID FINISH TO A STRONG FISCAL YEAR;
REVENUE GROWTH, OPERATING MARGIN, EPS EXCEED EXPECTATIONS
REVENUE:+3.6% organic revenue growth; outperformance in RTG & MITG, and
strength in Emerging Markets, offset CVG challenges & tough Diabetes comparisons
• RTG growth of +6.5% driven by high-teens growth in Neurovascular and mid-teens growth in
Neurosurgery on strong Mazor X™ Stealth Edition sales; Recaptured #1 share position in spinal cord
stim for first time in 2.5 years
• MITG growth of +5.1%; Surgical Innovations division overcame sterilization supply chain challenges
• Emerging Markets grew +12.0%, driven by low-20's growth in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and
low-double digit growth in China and the Middle East & Africa
EPS:Delivered 8.5% non-GAAP EPS growth
OP MARGIN:Delivered +140 bps non-GAAP operating margin expansion
• Includes 20 basis point negative impact from sterilization supplier issue
FCF:Strong Free Cash Flow 2performance of $1.8B, versus $746M in prior year
PIPELINE:Significant pipeline progress; series of major product launches planned
over next 12 months
Other Financial Highlights:
Diluted
As Rep
CC
1
EPS
Y/Y
Y/Y%
GAAP
$0.87
(18.7%)
NC
Non-GAAP
$1.54
8.5%
9.2%
FY20 GUIDANCE:
• Organic Revenue Growth: 4.0% +/-
• EPS: $5.44 - $5.50
Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.
Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.
3 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income.
MDT
Q4 FY19 GAAP TO NON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Q4 FY19
Gain/Loss on
Debt Tender
Q4 FY19
Amortization Restructuring
Acquisition-
IPR&D
Premium &
Certain Tax
GAAP
Related
Minority
Charges
Other
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Investments
Charges
Net Sales ($M)
8,146
8,146
Cost of Products Sold
2,483
(33)
(2)
2,448
Gross Margin
69.5%
69.9%
SG&A
2,620
(32)
(23)
2,565
% of Sales
32.2%
31.5%
R&D
594
594
% of Sales
7.3%
7.3%
Other Operating (Income) Expense, Net
(20)
(6)
(32)
28
(30)
% of Sales
-0.2%
-0.4%
Amortization of Intangible Assets
437
(437)
--
Restructuring Charges, Net
86
(86)
--
Operating Profit
1,946
437
151
31
--
32
(28)
--
2,569
Operating Margin
23.9%
31.5%
Other Non-Operating Income, Net
(64)
(30)
(94)
Interest Expense
718
(485)
233
Net Income Attributable to MDT ($M)
1,172
369
125
28
18
26
344
(5)
2,077
Diluted EPS ($)
1
0.87
0.27
0.09
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.25
--
1.54
The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation.
Q4 FY18
Y/Y
Growth /
Revised
2
Change
8,144
0%
2,379
3%
70.8%
(90 bps)
2,533
1%
31.1%
(40 bps)
592
0%
7.3%
Flat
188
-116%
2.3%
270 bps
--
--
--
--
2,452
5%
30.1%
140 bps
(114)
-18%
279
-16%
1,942
7%
1.42
8.5%
CHALLENGES RESULT IN BELOW TREND GROWTH
HEADWINDS OFFSET BY TAVR, TAA, CARDIAC SURGERY AND AF
Growth Driven by
CSH, APV, Emerging Markets
APV
EM
16%
18%
U.S.
CRHF
49%
CSH
51%
Non-
33%
U.S. Dev
33%
Revenue
As Rep
CC
1
$M
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
CRHF
1,554
(4.8)
(1.4)
CSH
994
(1.1)
3.6
APV
502
1.0
4.4
Total
$3,050
-2.7%
1.1%
U.S.
1,510
(1.3)
(1.3)
Non-U.S. Dev
1,001
(6.8)
0.3
EM
539
1.5
9.8
Total
$3,050
-2.7%
1.1%
1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.
Coronary & Structural Heart:+3.6% growth driven by balanced strength across Structural Heart from TAVR and Cardiac Surgery product launches
TAVR:LDD WW growth, in-line with the market, driven by continued strong uptake of the Evolut™ PRO valve; positioned to lead as the market advances into younger, low risk patients
Landmark Evolut™Low-Risk trial hits primary endpoint of non-inferiority to SAVR, while demonstrating superiority on a number of key parameters
Cardiac Surgery:HSD growth driven by share gains in surgical valves and cannulae
Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure:-1.4% decline driven by Heart Failure and Services & Solutions, partially offset by strength in AF and Diagnostics
Arrhythmia Management:MSD growth driven by Diagnostics and AF
High-teensDiagnostics growth behind Reveal LINQ™'s strongest growth in two years
Mid-teensgrowth in AF, driven by continued uptake of the Arctic Front™ cryoballoon
MSD declines in ICDs; Slight Pacing decline, despite share gains from Micra TMgrowth
Accelerating,high-20's growth of TYRX TMabsorbable antibacterial envelope
WRAP-ITtrial hits primary endpoint, with TYRX TMshowing a 40% reduction in major CIED infections, 61% reduction in major CIED pocket infections
Heart Failure:As expected, declined LDD due to CRT-D replacement and LVAD headwinds, partially offset by HSD CRT-P growth; LVADs declined high-30's WW, mid-50's U.S.
Aortic, Peripheral & Venous:+4.4% growth driven by strength in TAA, partially offset by DCB headwind
Low-20'sgrowth in TAA behind continued successful launch of Valiant Navion™
HSD declines in DCBs on Paclitaxel uncertainty;mid-20's declines U.S., low-20's declines Western Europe, offset by Japan growth from ongoing launch
CoreValve ™ Evolut
™PRO
Bio-Medicus™
NextGen Cannulae
Micra ™
Transcatheter
Pacing System
Arctic Front
Advance Pro
™
Valiant Navion™
VenaSeal™
Closure System
DELIVERED IN THE FACE OF STERILIZATION CHALLENGE
GREW 5.1% ORGANIC
Broad-Based Strength from SI and RGR
EM
19%
U.S.
Surg.
RGR
43%
32%
Innov.
68%
Non-
U.S. Dev
38%
Revenue
As Rep
CC
1
$M
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
SI
1,529
1.1
5.8
RGR
726
0.3
3.6
Total
$2,255
0.8%
5.1%
U.S.
971
7.6
7.6
Non-U.S. Dev
854
(7.5)
(1.0)
EM
430
4.4
13.1
Total
$2,255
0.8%
5.1%
1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.
Surgical Innovations (SI):+5.8% growth driven by Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling; overcame significant sterilization supply chain challenge
Advanced Surgical:HSD growth, driven by conversion of surgical procedures from open to minimally invasive
Advanced Energy:HSD growth led by strength in:
LigaSure™ vessel sealing instruments withnano-coating
LigaSure™ Exact Dissector andL-Hook™ Laparoscopic Sealer/Divider
Valleylab™FT10 energy platform
Advanced Stapling:MSD growth driven by:
Tri-Staple™2.0 endo stapling specialty reloads
Signia™ powered stapler
General Surgical:LSD growth with strength in wound closure
Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal (RGR):+3.6% growth led by HSD strength in Respiratory and Patient Monitoring
Respiratory:Above-market LSD growth with continued strength in Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators and McGRATH™ MAC video laryngoscopes
Patient Monitoring: Strong MSD growth behind double-digit growth of Advanced Parameters & Informatics, including Microstream™ capnography and INVOS™ cerebral oximetry
GI Solutions:LSD growth on another solid performance in GI Diagnostics
Renal Care Solutions:MSD growth with strength from Clearum
Emerging Market momentum continued with strong,low-teens growth
Signia™
Stapling
System
LigaSure™
Exact
Dissector
Puritan
Bennett™
980
Capnostream™
35 Portable Respiratory
Monitor
ANOTHER QUARTER OF OUTPERFORMANCE
GREW 6.5% ORGANIC
Strength in Neurovascular, Neurosurgery,
Pain Therapies & Specialty Therapies
Pain
EM
Spine
12%
16%
31%
Non-US
Specialty
Dev
U.S. 66%
20%
22%
Brain
33%
Revenue
As Rep
CC
1
$M
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
Spine
691
(1.1)
0.7
Brain
737
9.7
12.8
Specialty
445
5.0
6.8
Pain
342
3.0
5.4
Total
$2,215
4.1%
6.5%
U.S.
1,473
6.4
6.4
Non-U.S. Dev
484
(3.8)
3.0
EM
258
7.9
14.6
Total
$2,215
4.1%
6.5%
Brain Therapies:+12.8% growth driven by Neurovascular & Neurosurgery
Neurovascular:High-teens growth, led by double-digit growth in stent retrievers, flow diverters, neuro access, and coil products
Neurosurgery:Mid-teens growth; 30% growth in capital equipment on continued demand for StealthStation ®S8 navigation systems, Mazor X™ robotic guidance systems, and O- arm ®imaging systems
Mazor X™ Stealth Edition launch is off to a strong start and building momentum; 26 Mazor system sales in Q4; MDT Spine attachment rate 63%
Spine:+0.7% growth, with strength in Core Spine, including cervical & other biologic products
Spine revenue combined with enabling technologies 2grew 5.6% ; U.S. Core Spine plus enabling tech grew 11.0%, driven by the ongoing success of the Surgical Synergy strategy
Core Spine:Recently launched products, including Infinity™ OCT and Solera ®Voyager ®5.5/6.0, and increasing Mazor X ™ attachment rates contributed to LSD growth
Specialty Therapies:+6.8% growth driven by strength in ENT and Transformative Solutions
ENT:HSD growth from powered systems, monitoring, and image-guided surgery products
Transformative Solutions:High-teens growth on strong Aquamantys™ Bipolar Sealers
Pain Therapies:+5.4% growth driven by above market growth in SCS
Pain Stim:Growth driven by Intellis™, Evolve SMworkflow, and Snapshot ™ reporting, reclaiming #1 share position in spinal cord stimulation market for first time in 2.5 years
TDD:SynchroMed™ II sales continue to perform well with growing adoption of the Control Workflow SMand new Clinician and myPTM™ Patient Programmers
Enabling
Technologies
Intellis™
Spinal Cord
Stimulator
Infinity™ OCT
System
Aquamantys™ Bipolar Sealer
Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.
Spine-relatedenabling technologies revenue reflected in Neurosurgery business within Brain division.
DIABETES
Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS
GROWTH IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS
INTERNATIONAL PUMPS, WW CGM OFFSETTING DIFFICULT US COMPARISON
Strong Growth in CGM;
670G Installed Base Expands
EM
9%
Total Group
Revenue
Non-US
U.S. 53%
$626M
Dev
38%
Revenue
As Rep
CC
1
$M
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
AIM
--
(MSD)
(LSD)
Emerging Tech
--
>50
>60
Total
$626
(2.9%)
0.6%
U.S.
330
(10.8)
(10.8)
Non-U.S. Dev
236
8.3
16.5
EM
60
5.3
14.0
Total
$626
(2.9%)
0.6%
1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.
Advanced Insulin Management:Growth driven by integrated CGM and the ongoing MiniMed™ 670G system launch in international markets, offset by difficult comparisons and competitive pressure in the U.S.
Integrated CGM:
Strong global growth driven by increased CGM penetration within installed base and new patient acquisitions
Launched Guardian ®Sensor 3 in EMEA for MiniMed™ 640G pump patients
Insulin Pumps:
Solid growth from MiniMed™ 670G international sales; preparing to introduce in additional regions in early FY20
As expected, faced difficult comparisons on pump sales in the U.S. given the sales backlog addressed in the prior year upon reaching full sensor manufacturing capacity
MiniMed™ 670G installed base increased >10% sequentially, with now over 175,000 trained, active users benefiting from SmartGuard™ technology
Real-worlddata continues to showcase time-in-range exceeding 70%, delivering unsurpassed glucose control
Emerging Technologies:>60% growth driven by worldwide demand of the Guardian ®Connect CGM system
Fourth consecutive quarter of Guardian ®Connect triple digit sales growth
CGM (Integrated, Professional, &Stand-alone) grew over 20%
ADA Conference:Hosting Investor & Analyst Briefing on June 9 thto provide update on pipeline and product launches over the next 24 months
MiniMed
®
670G
MiniMed
®
640G
Guardian
®
Sensor 3
Guardian
Connect w/
Sugar.IQ™
FY19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
MDT
FY19HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue:
DIAB
EM
8%
15%
CVG
RTG
37%
U.S.
27%
Non-U.S.
53%
Dev
32%
MITG
28%
Revenue
As Rep
CCC
1
$M
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
CVG
11,505
1.3
2.9
MITG
8,478
(2.7)
5.8
RTG
8,183
5.7
6.6
Diabetes
2,391
11.7
13.4
Total
$30,557
2.0%
5.5%
U.S.
16,194
2.0
4.7
Non-U.S. Dev
9,631
Flat
3.4
EM
4,732
6.3
12.7
Total
$30,557
2.0%
5.5%
5.5% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH;
SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW; >80% FCF CONVERSION
REVENUE GROWTH:Executed on our broad, sustainable growth strategy, driving
therapy innovation and global market penetration
• 5.5% organic revenue growth, with strong, diversified performance in all groups and regions
• Steady cadence of innovative, new product launches driving continued growth
• Double-digit Emerging Market growth; FY19 revenue of ~$4.7B
OPERATING MARGINS:Delivered margin expansion by executing on Enterprise
Excellence programs
• Operating Margin: +120 bps improvement Y/Y; +50 bps constant currency
EPS:$5.22; 11.5% comparable growth
FCF:Free cash flow 2of $5.9B, up 62% versus FY18
• FCF Conversion: 83%, achieved long-range plan of 80% 1-2 years ahead of schedule
Other Financial Highlights:
Diluted
As Rep
CCC
1
EPS
Y/Y
Y/Y%
GAAP
$3.41
50.2%
NC
Non-GAAP
$5.22
9.4%
10.0%
CAPITAL ALLOCATION:Strategically executed balanced capital deployment
•
Invested in future growth through disciplined investment in R&D and tuck-in acquisitions, including
Mazor Robotics and EPIX Therapeutics
•
Return to Shareholders: $2,693M in dividends and $1,885M in net share repurchases; representing
78% of FCF
2and 65% of Non-GAAP Net Income
Figures represent comparison to FY18 on a comparable, constant currency basis.
Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.
MDT
FY19 NON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FY18
Y/Y
FX
FY19
FY19
FY19
Growth /
Impact
Constant
CCC Growth
Revised
1
Change
/ Change
Currency
/ Change
3
Net Sales ($M)
29,403
30,557
3.9%
(455)
31,012
5.5%
Operating Profit
2
8,184
8,872
8.4%
108
8,764
7.1%
Operating Margin
2
27.8%
29.0%
1.2%
0.7%
28.3%
50 bps
Diluted EPS
2($)
4.68
5.22
11.5%
0.07
5.15
10.0%
Operating
Leverage 3 160 bps
Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation.
Non-GAAP.
3 Figures represent comparison to FY18 Revised Baseline on a comparable, constant currency basis.
MDT
FY19 GAAP TO NON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Gain/Loss on
Debt Tender
FY19
Acquisition-
IPR&D
Exit of
Certain Tax
FY19
GAAP
Amortization Restructuring
Litigation
Related
Minority
Charges
Business
Premium &
Adjustments
Non -GAAP
Investment
Related Costs
Net Sales ($M)
30,557
30,557
Cost of Products Sold
9,155
(91)
(7)
9,057
Gross Margin
70.0%
70.4%
SG&A
10,418
(118)
(143)
10,157
% of Sales
34.1%
33.2%
R&D
2,330
2,330
% of Sales
7.6%
7.6%
Other Operating Expense, Net
258
62
(58)
(149)
28
141
% of Sales
0.8%
0.5%
Amortization of Intangible Assets
1,764
(1,764)
--
Restructuring Charges, Net
198
(198)
--
Certain Litigation Charges
166
(166)
--
Operating Profit
6,268
1,764
407
166
88
--
58
149
(28)
--
8,872
Operating Margin
20.5%
29.0%
Other Non-Operating Income, Net
(373)
62
(311)
Interest Expense
1,444
(485)
959
Net Income Attributable to MDT ($M)
4,631
1,497
341
142
72
(65)
49
118
344
(40)
7,089
Diluted EPS ($)
1
3.41
1.10
0.25
0.10
0.05
(0.05)
0.04
0.09
0.25
(0.03)
5.22
The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation.
FY18
Y/Y
Growth /
Revised
2
Change
29,403
3.9%
8,676
4%
70.5%
(10 bps)
9,876
3%
33.6%
40 bps
2,247
4%
7.6%
Flat
420
-66%
1.4%
90 bps
--
--
--
--
--
--
8,184
8%
27.8%
120 bps
(425)
-27%
1,108
-13%
6,409
11%
4.68
11.5%
MDT
COMPONENTS OF FREE CASH FLOW
$ Billions
Operating Cash Flow
CAPEX
Free Cash Flow
Non-GAAP Net Income
Conversion Ratio
4
Conversion Ratio adjusted to include post-tax amortization
Included in Operating Cash Flow:
-Tax
Certain Litigation Payments, net
1,2
Restructuring Payments
1
Pre
Other Payments
1,3
Puerto Rico IRS Pre-Payment
Certain Other Tax Payments
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
$5.2
$6.9
$4.7
$7.0
($1.0)
($1.3)
($1.1)
($1.1)
$4.2
$5.6
$3.6
$5.9
$6.2
$6.4
$6.5
$7.1
67%
88%
55%
83%
88%
114%
72%
105%
$0.2
$0.3
$0.3
$0.5
$0.2
$0.2
$0.2
$0.4
$0.2
$0.3
$0.3
$0.2
--
--
$1.1
--
$0.8
$0.4
$0.4
$0.4
1
Cash flow impact does not reflect associated tax cost / benefit, as timing and amount are difficult to estimate.
2
Includes payments accrued as "Non-GAAP" charges, as well as COV acquisition opening balance sheet adjustments.
3
Includes acquisition-related and divestiture-related charges, as well as contributions to the Medtronic Foundation.
4
Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income.
FY20 GUIDANCE &
OTHER ASSUMPTIONS
MDT
FY20GUIDANCE & OTHER ASSUMPTIONS
FY19 Base
Organic Growth
FX
1
Implied Revenue
Guidance
Range
REVENUE
$30,557M
4.0% +/-
(1.0%) - (1.5%)
$31.3 - $31.5B +/-
FY19 Base
Constant Currency
FX
1
Implied Operating
Guidance
Margin
OPERATING MARGIN
29.0%
+40 bps
Neutral
29.4%
FY19 Base
Implied Constant
FX
1
EPS Guidance
Currency
EPS
$5.22
6 - 7%
(-$0.10)
$5.44 - $5.50
1 While FX rates are fluid, assumptions above are based on recent rates.
FY20 RTG STRUCTURE / REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES
MDT
FY20REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - BRAIN & SPECIALTY THERAPIES
Moving
Transformative Solutions 1out of Specialties Therapies
to a product line under
Neurosurgery
See following slide for restated historical revenue
PRIOR REPORTING
Division
Business Unit
(Reporting Level)
Brain Therapies
•
Neurovascular
•
Brain Modulation
•
Neurosurgery
Specialty Therapies
•
Pelvic Health
• Ear, Nose, & Throat
•
Transformative
Solutions
NEW FY20 REPORTING
Division
Business Unit
(Reporting Level)
Brain Therapies
•
Neurovascular
•
Brain Modulation
•
Neurosurgery
-Transformative
Solutions
Specialty Therapies
•
Pelvic Health
• Ear, Nose, & Throat
1 Formerly known as Advanced Energy. Includes PlasmaBlade™ soft tissue dissection device and Aquamantys™ bipolar sealer.
MDT
FY20REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - RESTATED HISTORICAL REVENUE
Recast to reflect new RTG reporting structure
All figures in $millions
Business Unit
Q1 FY19
Q2 FY19
Q3 FY19
Q4 FY19
FY19
Unit
Spine
652
656
655
691
2,654
Brain Therapies
674
701
732
831
2,938
Specialty Therapies
309
322
325
351
1,307
Pain Therapies
314
314
314
342
1,284
Restorative Therapies Group
1,949
1,993
2,026
2,215
8,183
Q1 FY19
Q2 FY19
Q3 FY19
Q4 FY19
FY19
Spine
444
456
459
482
1,841
U.S.
Brain Therapies
403
436
440
502
1,781
Specialty Therapies
218
233
230
246
927
Pain Therapies
229
232
225
243
929
Restorative Therapies Group
1,294
1,357
1,354
1,473
5,478
No impact to consolidated RTG revenue, and no change to Spine and Pain Therapies revenue.
APPENDIX
