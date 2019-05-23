Log in
91.64 USD   +3.24%
05:28pMEDTRONIC : Q4 FY19 Earnings Commentary
PU
05:23pMEDTRONIC : Q4 FY19 Financial Schedules
PU
05:18pMEDTRONIC : Q4 FY19 IR Presentation
PU
Medtronic : Q4 FY19 IR Presentation

05/23/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

MEDTRONIC PLC Q4 FY19

EARNINGS PRESENTATION MAY 23, 2019

  • FY19 SCORECARD
  • Q4 FY19 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
  • FY19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  • FREE CASH FLOW
  • FY20 GUIDANCE & OTHER ASSUMPTIONS
  • FY20 RTG STRUCTURE / REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. They are based on current assumptions and expectations that involve uncertainties or risks. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Forward-looking statements are made as of today's date, and we undertake no duty to update them or any of the information contained in this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information in this presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences and such differences may be material. This presentation contains financial measures and guidance which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Medtronic calculates forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as material acquisitions or divestitures. Forward-looking diluted non- GAAP EPS projections exclude potential charges or gains that would be recorded as non-GAAP adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-lookingnon-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance, because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict, and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided on our website and can be accessed using this link.

Financial Comparisons

References to quarterly results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to Q4 FY18, and references to annual results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to FY18 . References to organic revenue growth exclude the impact of material acquisitions, divestitures, and currency. References to pro-forma or comparable exclude the impact of material divestitures and include the required accounting reclassifications described on slides 15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation. Unless stated otherwise, quarterly rates and ranges are given on a constant currency basis, which adjusts for the impact of currency and required accounting reclassifications. Unless stated otherwise, annual rates and ranges are giving on a comparable, constant currency basis, which adjusts for material divestitures, the impact of currency, and required accounting reclassifications.

Basis of Presentation of Comparable Full Year FY18 Financial Metrics

Previously disclosed full year FY18 financial metrics have been revised to adjust for (a) the estimated results of the portion of our Patient Monitoring & Recovery division, which was divested to Cardinal Health on July 29, 2017, and (b) the change in the presentation of revenue related to the Advanced Ablation and GI Solutions product lines, which were historically included within the Surgical Solutions division and which, effective Q2 FY18, are now included within the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, and Renal (RGR) division. The non-GAAP reconciling items remain the same as those presented in previous earnings release materials. The GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations are available with previous earnings release materials, available at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

The revised comparable financial metrics represent estimates based upon available information and certain assumptions which management believes are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may have differed materially from the assumptions used to prepare the revised financial metrics. The revised financial metrics are not necessarily indicative of the financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the divestiture occurred as of the dates or for the periods indicated, nor is it meant to be indicative of any financial position or results of operations that Medtronic plc may have experienced had the divestiture occurred in an earlier period.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 2

MDT

FY19 SCORECARD -EXECUTED ON OUR COMMITMENTS

Initial

FY19

Guidance

Performance

ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

4.0 - 4.5%

5.5%

OP MARGIN IMPROVEMENT1

+50 bps

+50 bps

REPORTED IMPROVEMENT

+60 bps3

+120 bps

EARNINGS PER SHARE

$5.10 - $5.15

$5.22

GROWTH2

9 - 10%3

11.5%

FREE CASH FLOW4

$4.7 - $5.1B

$5.9B

CONVERSIONRATIO5

68 - 73%3

83%

  1. Operating margin improvement on a comparable, constant currency basis.
  2. Comparable EPS Growth.
  3. Implied FY19 Guidance.

4

Operating cash flow less property, plant, and equipment additions.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 3

5

Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income.

Q4 FY19 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

MDT

Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue:

DIAB

EM

8%

16%

CVG

RTG

37%

U.S.

27%

Non-U.S.

52%

Dev

MITG

32%

28%

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

CVG

3,050

(2.7)

1.1

MITG

2,255

0.8

5.1

RTG

2,215

4.1

6.5

Diabetes

626

(2.9)

0.6

Total

$8,146

0.0%

3.6%

U.S.

4,284

2.3

2.3

Non-U.S. Dev

2,575

(5.3)

1.7

EM

1,287

3.9

12.0

Total

$8,146

0.0%

3.6%

SOLID FINISH TO A STRONG FISCAL YEAR;

REVENUE GROWTH, OPERATING MARGIN, EPS EXCEED EXPECTATIONS

REVENUE:+3.6% organic revenue growth; outperformance in RTG & MITG, and

strength in Emerging Markets, offset CVG challenges & tough Diabetes comparisons

• RTG growth of +6.5% driven by high-teens growth in Neurovascular and mid-teens growth in

Neurosurgery on strong Mazor X™ Stealth Edition sales; Recaptured #1 share position in spinal cord

stim for first time in 2.5 years

• MITG growth of +5.1%; Surgical Innovations division overcame sterilization supply chain challenges

• Emerging Markets grew +12.0%, driven by low-20's growth in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and

low-double digit growth in China and the Middle East & Africa

EPS:Delivered 8.5% non-GAAP EPS growth

OP MARGIN:Delivered +140 bps non-GAAP operating margin expansion

• Includes 20 basis point negative impact from sterilization supplier issue

FCF:Strong Free Cash Flow2performance of $1.8B, versus $746M in prior year

PIPELINE:Significant pipeline progress; series of major product launches planned

over next 12 months

Other Financial Highlights:

Diluted

As Rep

CC1

EPS

Y/Y

Y/Y%

GAAP

$0.87

(18.7%)

NC

Non-GAAP

$1.54

8.5%

9.2%

Cash Flow

$2.1B

from Ops

Free Cash

$1.8B

2

Flow

FY20 GUIDANCE:

• Organic Revenue Growth: 4.0% +/-

• EPS: $5.44 - $5.50

  1. Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.
  2. Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

3 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 5

MDT

Q4 FY19 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Q4 FY19

Gain/Loss on

Debt Tender

Q4 FY19

Amortization Restructuring

Acquisition-

IPR&D

Premium &

Certain Tax

GAAP

Related

Minority

Charges

Other

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Investments

Charges

Net Sales ($M)

8,146

8,146

Cost of Products Sold

2,483

(33)

(2)

2,448

Gross Margin

69.5%

69.9%

SG&A

2,620

(32)

(23)

2,565

% of Sales

32.2%

31.5%

R&D

594

594

% of Sales

7.3%

7.3%

Other Operating (Income) Expense, Net

(20)

(6)

(32)

28

(30)

% of Sales

-0.2%

-0.4%

Amortization of Intangible Assets

437

(437)

--

Restructuring Charges, Net

86

(86)

--

Operating Profit

1,946

437

151

31

--

32

(28)

--

2,569

Operating Margin

23.9%

31.5%

Other Non-Operating Income, Net

(64)

(30)

(94)

Interest Expense

718

(485)

233

Net Income Attributable to MDT ($M)

1,172

369

125

28

18

26

344

(5)

2,077

Diluted EPS ($)1

0.87

0.27

0.09

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.25

--

1.54

  1. The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
  2. Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 6

Q4 FY18

Y/Y

Growth /

Revised2

Change

8,144

0%

2,379

3%

70.8%

(90 bps)

2,533

1%

31.1%

(40 bps)

592

0%

7.3%

Flat

188

-116%

2.3%

270 bps

--

--

--

--

2,452

5%

30.1%

140 bps

(114)

-18%

279

-16%

1,942

7%

1.42

8.5%

CVG

Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS

CHALLENGES RESULT IN BELOW TREND GROWTH

HEADWINDS OFFSET BY TAVR, TAA, CARDIAC SURGERY AND AF

Growth Driven by

CSH, APV, Emerging Markets

APV

EM

16%

18%

U.S.

CRHF

49%

CSH

51%

Non-

33%

U.S. Dev

33%

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

CRHF

1,554

(4.8)

(1.4)

CSH

994

(1.1)

3.6

APV

502

1.0

4.4

Total

$3,050

-2.7%

1.1%

U.S.

1,510

(1.3)

(1.3)

Non-U.S. Dev

1,001

(6.8)

0.3

EM

539

1.5

9.8

Total

$3,050

-2.7%

1.1%

1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.

  • Coronary & Structural Heart:+3.6% growth driven by balanced strength across Structural Heart from TAVR and Cardiac Surgery product launches
    • TAVR:LDD WW growth, in-line with the market, driven by continued strong uptake of the Evolut™ PRO valve; positioned to lead as the market advances into younger, low risk patients
      • Landmark Evolut™Low-Risk trial hits primary endpoint of non-inferiority to SAVR, while demonstrating superiority on a number of key parameters
    • Cardiac Surgery:HSD growth driven by share gains in surgical valves and cannulae
  • Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure:-1.4% decline driven by Heart Failure and Services & Solutions, partially offset by strength in AF and Diagnostics
    • Arrhythmia Management:MSD growth driven by Diagnostics and AF
      • High-teensDiagnostics growth behind Reveal LINQ™'s strongest growth in two years
      • Mid-teensgrowth in AF, driven by continued uptake of the Arctic Front™ cryoballoon
      • MSD declines in ICDs; Slight Pacing decline, despite share gains from MicraTMgrowth
      • Accelerating,high-20's growth of TYRXTMabsorbable antibacterial envelope
        • WRAP-ITtrial hits primary endpoint, with TYRXTMshowing a 40% reduction in major CIED infections, 61% reduction in major CIED pocket infections
    • Heart Failure:As expected, declined LDD due to CRT-D replacement and LVAD headwinds, partially offset by HSD CRT-P growth; LVADs declined high-30's WW, mid-50's U.S.
  • Aortic, Peripheral & Venous:+4.4% growth driven by strength in TAA, partially offset by DCB headwind
    • Low-20'sgrowth in TAA behind continued successful launch of Valiant Navion™
    • HSD declines in DCBs on Paclitaxel uncertainty;mid-20's declines U.S., low-20's declines Western Europe, offset by Japan growth from ongoing launch

CoreValve ™ Evolut PRO

Bio-Medicus™

NextGen Cannulae

Micra ™

Transcatheter

Pacing System

Arctic Front

Advance Pro

Valiant Navion™

VenaSeal™

Closure System

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 7

MITG

Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS

DELIVERED IN THE FACE OF STERILIZATION CHALLENGE

GREW 5.1% ORGANIC

Broad-Based Strength from SI and RGR

EM

19%

U.S.

Surg.

RGR

43%

32%

Innov.

68%

Non-

U.S. Dev

38%

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

SI

1,529

1.1

5.8

RGR

726

0.3

3.6

Total

$2,255

0.8%

5.1%

U.S.

971

7.6

7.6

Non-U.S. Dev

854

(7.5)

(1.0)

EM

430

4.4

13.1

Total

$2,255

0.8%

5.1%

1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.

  • Surgical Innovations (SI):+5.8% growth driven by Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling; overcame significant sterilization supply chain challenge
  • Advanced Surgical:HSD growth, driven by conversion of surgical procedures from open to minimally invasive
    • Advanced Energy:HSD growth led by strength in:
      • LigaSure™ vessel sealing instruments withnano-coating
      • LigaSure™ Exact Dissector andL-Hook™ Laparoscopic Sealer/Divider
      • Valleylab™FT10 energy platform
    • Advanced Stapling:MSD growth driven by:
      • Tri-Staple™2.0 endo stapling specialty reloads
      • Signia™ powered stapler
  • General Surgical:LSD growth with strength in wound closure
  • Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal (RGR):+3.6% growth led by HSD strength in Respiratory and Patient Monitoring
  • Respiratory:Above-market LSD growth with continued strength in Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators and McGRATH™ MAC video laryngoscopes
  • Patient Monitoring: Strong MSD growth behind double-digit growth of Advanced Parameters & Informatics, including Microstream™ capnography and INVOS™ cerebral oximetry
  • GI Solutions:LSD growth on another solid performance in GI Diagnostics
  • Renal Care Solutions:MSD growth with strength from Clearum
  • Emerging Market momentum continued with strong,low-teens growth

Signia™

Stapling

System

LigaSure™

Exact

Dissector

Puritan

Bennett™

980

Capnostream™

35 Portable Respiratory

Monitor

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 8

RTG

Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS

ANOTHER QUARTER OF OUTPERFORMANCE

GREW 6.5% ORGANIC

Strength in Neurovascular, Neurosurgery,

Pain Therapies & Specialty Therapies

Pain

EM

Spine

12%

16%

31%

Non-US

Specialty

Dev

U.S. 66%

20%

22%

Brain

33%

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

Spine

691

(1.1)

0.7

Brain

737

9.7

12.8

Specialty

445

5.0

6.8

Pain

342

3.0

5.4

Total

$2,215

4.1%

6.5%

U.S.

1,473

6.4

6.4

Non-U.S. Dev

484

(3.8)

3.0

EM

258

7.9

14.6

Total

$2,215

4.1%

6.5%

  • Brain Therapies:+12.8% growth driven by Neurovascular & Neurosurgery
  • Neurovascular:High-teens growth, led by double-digit growth in stent retrievers, flow diverters, neuro access, and coil products
  • Neurosurgery:Mid-teens growth; 30% growth in capital equipment on continued demand for StealthStation®S8 navigation systems, Mazor X™ robotic guidance systems, and O- arm®imaging systems
    • Mazor X™ Stealth Edition launch is off to a strong start and building momentum; 26 Mazor system sales in Q4; MDT Spine attachment rate 63%
  • Spine:+0.7% growth, with strength in Core Spine, including cervical & other biologic products
  • Spine revenue combined with enabling technologies2grew 5.6%; U.S. Core Spine plus enabling tech grew 11.0%, driven by the ongoing success of the Surgical Synergy strategy
  • Core Spine:Recently launched products, including Infinity™ OCT and Solera®Voyager®5.5/6.0, and increasing Mazor X ™ attachment rates contributed to LSD growth
  • Specialty Therapies:+6.8% growth driven by strength in ENT and Transformative Solutions
  • ENT:HSD growth from powered systems, monitoring, and image-guided surgery products
  • Transformative Solutions:High-teens growth on strong Aquamantys™ Bipolar Sealers
  • Pain Therapies:+5.4% growth driven by above market growth in SCS
  • Pain Stim:Growth driven by Intellis™, EvolveSMworkflow, and Snapshot ™ reporting, reclaiming #1 share position in spinal cord stimulation market for first time in 2.5 years
  • TDD:SynchroMed™ II sales continue to perform well with growing adoption of the Control WorkflowSMand new Clinician and myPTM™ Patient Programmers

Enabling

Technologies

Intellis™

Spinal Cord

Stimulator

Infinity™ OCT

System

Aquamantys™ Bipolar Sealer

  1. Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.
  2. Spine-relatedenabling technologies revenue reflected in Neurosurgery business within Brain division.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 9

DIABETES

Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS

GROWTH IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

INTERNATIONAL PUMPS, WW CGM OFFSETTING DIFFICULT US COMPARISON

Strong Growth in CGM;

670G Installed Base Expands

EM

9%

Total Group

Revenue

Non-US

U.S. 53%

$626M

Dev

38%

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

AIM

--

(MSD)

(LSD)

Emerging Tech

--

>50

>60

Total

$626

(2.9%)

0.6%

U.S.

330

(10.8)

(10.8)

Non-U.S. Dev

236

8.3

16.5

EM

60

5.3

14.0

Total

$626

(2.9%)

0.6%

1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis.

  • Advanced Insulin Management:Growth driven by integrated CGM and the ongoing MiniMed™ 670G system launch in international markets, offset by difficult comparisons and competitive pressure in the U.S.
  • Integrated CGM:
    • Strong global growth driven by increased CGM penetration within installed base and new patient acquisitions
    • Launched Guardian®Sensor 3 in EMEA for MiniMed™ 640G pump patients
  • Insulin Pumps:
    • Solid growth from MiniMed™ 670G international sales; preparing to introduce in additional regions in early FY20
    • As expected, faced difficult comparisons on pump sales in the U.S. given the sales backlog addressed in the prior year upon reaching full sensor manufacturing capacity
    • MiniMed™ 670G installed base increased >10% sequentially, with now over 175,000 trained, active users benefiting from SmartGuard™ technology
      • Real-worlddata continues to showcase time-in-range exceeding 70%, delivering unsurpassed glucose control
  • Emerging Technologies:>60% growth driven by worldwide demand of the Guardian®Connect CGM system
  • Fourth consecutive quarter of Guardian®Connect triple digit sales growth
  • CGM (Integrated, Professional, &Stand-alone)grew over 20%
  • ADA Conference:Hosting Investor & Analyst Briefing on June 9thto provide update on pipeline and product launches over the next 24 months

MiniMed®

670G

MiniMed®

640G

Guardian ®

Sensor 3

Guardian

Connect w/

Sugar.IQ™

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 10

FY19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

MDT

FY19HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue:

DIAB

EM

8%

15%

CVG

RTG

37%

U.S.

27%

Non-U.S.

53%

Dev

32%

MITG

28%

Revenue

As Rep

CCC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

CVG

11,505

1.3

2.9

MITG

8,478

(2.7)

5.8

RTG

8,183

5.7

6.6

Diabetes

2,391

11.7

13.4

Total

$30,557

2.0%

5.5%

U.S.

16,194

2.0

4.7

Non-U.S. Dev

9,631

Flat

3.4

EM

4,732

6.3

12.7

Total

$30,557

2.0%

5.5%

5.5% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH;

SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW; >80% FCF CONVERSION

REVENUE GROWTH:Executed on our broad, sustainable growth strategy, driving

therapy innovation and global market penetration

• 5.5% organic revenue growth, with strong, diversified performance in all groups and regions

• Steady cadence of innovative, new product launches driving continued growth

• Double-digit Emerging Market growth; FY19 revenue of ~$4.7B

OPERATING MARGINS:Delivered margin expansion by executing on Enterprise

Excellence programs

• Operating Margin: +120 bps improvement Y/Y; +50 bps constant currency

EPS:$5.22; 11.5% comparable growth

FCF:Free cash flow2of $5.9B, up 62% versus FY18

• FCF Conversion: 83%, achieved long-range plan of 80% 1-2 years ahead of schedule

Other Financial Highlights:

Diluted

As Rep

CCC1

EPS

Y/Y

Y/Y%

GAAP

$3.41

50.2%

NC

Non-GAAP

$5.22

9.4%

10.0%

Cash Flow

$7.0B

from Ops

Free Cash

$5.9B

2

Flow

CAPITAL ALLOCATION:Strategically executed balanced capital deployment

Invested in future growth through disciplined investment in R&D and tuck-in acquisitions, including

Mazor Robotics and EPIX Therapeutics

Return to Shareholders: $2,693M in dividends and $1,885M in net share repurchases; representing

78% of FCF2and 65% of Non-GAAP Net Income

  1. Figures represent comparison to FY18 on a comparable, constant currency basis.
  2. Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 12

MDT

FY19NON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FY18

Y/Y

FX

FY19

FY19

FY19

Growth /

Impact

Constant

CCC Growth

Revised1

Change

/ Change

Currency

/ Change3

Net Sales ($M)

29,403

30,557

3.9%

(455)

31,012

5.5%

Operating Profit2

8,184

8,872

8.4%

108

8,764

7.1%

Operating Margin2

27.8%

29.0%

1.2%

0.7%

28.3%

50 bps

Diluted EPS2($)

4.68

5.22

11.5%

0.07

5.15

10.0%

OperatingLeverage3160 bps

EPS

460 bps

Leverage3

  1. Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation.
  2. Non-GAAP.

3 Figures represent comparison to FY18 Revised Baseline on a comparable, constant currency basis.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 13

MDT

FY19 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Gain/Loss on

Debt Tender

FY19

Acquisition-

IPR&D

Exit of

Certain Tax

FY19

GAAP

Amortization Restructuring

Litigation

Related

Minority

Charges

Business

Premium &

Adjustments

Non -GAAP

Investment

Related Costs

Net Sales ($M)

30,557

30,557

Cost of Products Sold

9,155

(91)

(7)

9,057

Gross Margin

70.0%

70.4%

SG&A

10,418

(118)

(143)

10,157

% of Sales

34.1%

33.2%

R&D

2,330

2,330

% of Sales

7.6%

7.6%

Other Operating Expense, Net

258

62

(58)

(149)

28

141

% of Sales

0.8%

0.5%

Amortization of Intangible Assets

1,764

(1,764)

--

Restructuring Charges, Net

198

(198)

--

Certain Litigation Charges

166

(166)

--

Operating Profit

6,268

1,764

407

166

88

--

58

149

(28)

--

8,872

Operating Margin

20.5%

29.0%

Other Non-Operating Income, Net

(373)

62

(311)

Interest Expense

1,444

(485)

959

Net Income Attributable to MDT ($M)

4,631

1,497

341

142

72

(65)

49

118

344

(40)

7,089

Diluted EPS ($)1

3.41

1.10

0.25

0.10

0.05

(0.05)

0.04

0.09

0.25

(0.03)

5.22

  1. The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
  2. Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 14

FY18

Y/Y

Growth /

Revised2

Change

29,403

3.9%

8,676

4%

70.5%

(10 bps)

9,876

3%

33.6%

40 bps

2,247

4%

7.6%

Flat

420

-66%

1.4%

90 bps

--

--

--

--

--

--

8,184

8%

27.8%

120 bps

(425)

-27%

1,108

-13%

6,409

11%

4.68

11.5%

FREE CASH FLOW

MDT

COMPONENTS OF FREE CASH FLOW

$ Billions

Operating Cash Flow

CAPEX

Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP Net Income

Conversion Ratio4

Conversion Ratio adjusted to include post-tax amortization

Included in Operating Cash Flow:

-Tax

Certain Litigation Payments, net1,2

Restructuring Payments1

Pre

Other Payments1,3

Puerto Rico IRS Pre-Payment

Certain Other Tax Payments

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

$5.2

$6.9

$4.7

$7.0

($1.0)

($1.3)

($1.1)

($1.1)

$4.2

$5.6

$3.6

$5.9

$6.2

$6.4

$6.5

$7.1

67%

88%

55%

83%

88%

114%

72%

105%

$0.2

$0.3

$0.3

$0.5

$0.2

$0.2

$0.2

$0.4

$0.2

$0.3

$0.3

$0.2

--

--

$1.1

--

$0.8

$0.4

$0.4

$0.4

1

Cash flow impact does not reflect associated tax cost / benefit, as timing and amount are difficult to estimate.

2

Includes payments accrued as "Non-GAAP" charges, as well as COV acquisition opening balance sheet adjustments.

3

Includes acquisition-related and divestiture-related charges, as well as contributions to the Medtronic Foundation.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 16

4

Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income.

FY20 GUIDANCE &

OTHER ASSUMPTIONS

MDT

FY20GUIDANCE & OTHER ASSUMPTIONS

FY19 Base

Organic Growth

FX1

Implied Revenue

Guidance

Range

REVENUE

$30,557M

4.0% +/-

(1.0%) - (1.5%)

$31.3 - $31.5B +/-

FY19 Base

Constant Currency

FX1

Implied Operating

Guidance

Margin

OPERATING MARGIN

29.0%

+40 bps

Neutral

29.4%

FY19 Base

Implied Constant

FX1

EPS Guidance

Currency

EPS

$5.22

6 - 7%

(-$0.10)

$5.44 - $5.50

1 While FX rates are fluid, assumptions above are based on recent rates.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 18

FY20 RTG STRUCTURE / REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES

MDT

FY20REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - BRAIN & SPECIALTY THERAPIES

Moving Transformative Solutions1out of Specialties Therapies

to a product line under Neurosurgery

See following slide for restated historical revenue

PRIOR REPORTING

Division

Business Unit

(Reporting Level)

Brain Therapies

Neurovascular

Brain Modulation

Neurosurgery

Specialty Therapies

Pelvic Health

• Ear, Nose, & Throat

Transformative

Solutions

NEW FY20 REPORTING

Division

Business Unit

(Reporting Level)

Brain Therapies

Neurovascular

Brain Modulation

Neurosurgery

-Transformative

Solutions

Specialty Therapies

Pelvic Health

• Ear, Nose, & Throat

1 Formerly known as Advanced Energy. Includes PlasmaBlade™ soft tissue dissection device and Aquamantys™ bipolar sealer.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 20

MDT

FY20REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - RESTATED HISTORICAL REVENUE

Recast to reflect new RTG reporting structure

All figures in $millions

World Wide

Business Unit

Q1 FY19

Q2 FY19

Q3 FY19

Q4 FY19

FY19

Unit

Spine

652

656

655

691

2,654

Brain Therapies

674

701

732

831

2,938

Specialty Therapies

309

322

325

351

1,307

Pain Therapies

314

314

314

342

1,284

Restorative Therapies Group

1,949

1,993

2,026

2,215

8,183

Q1 FY19

Q2 FY19

Q3 FY19

Q4 FY19

FY19

Spine

444

456

459

482

1,841

U.S.

Brain Therapies

403

436

440

502

1,781

Specialty Therapies

218

233

230

246

927

Pain Therapies

229

232

225

243

929

Restorative Therapies Group

1,294

1,357

1,354

1,473

5,478

No impact to consolidated RTG revenue, and no change to Spine and Pain Therapies revenue.

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 21

APPENDIX

ACRONYMS / ABBREVIATIONS

Growth

HSD

High-Single Digit

LDD

Low-Double Digit

LSD

Low-Single Digit

MSD

Mid-Single Digit

Other

ADA

American Diabetes Association

bps

Basis Points

CAPEX

Capital Expenditures

CC

Constant Currency

COV

Covidien

Dev

Developed

EM

Emerging Markets

EMEA

Europe, Middle East & Africa

EPS

Earnings Per Share

FCF

Free Cash Flow

FX

Foreign Exchange

Other

FY

Fiscal Year

GAAP

Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles

GM

Gross Margin

IPR&D

In-process Research & Development

IRS

Internal Revenue Service

Op

Operating

NC

Not Comparable

Q

Quarter

R&D

Research & Development

Rep

Reported

SEC

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

SG&A

Selling, General & Administrative

U.S.

United States

WW

Worldwide

YTD

Year to Date

Y/Y

Year-over-Year

$M

Millions of Dollars

Business Specific

AF

Atrial Fibrillation

AIM

Advanced Insulin Management

APV

Aortic, Peripheral & Venous

CGM

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

CRHF

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure

CRT-D

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy -

Defibrillator

CRT-P

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy -

Pacemaker

CSH

Coronary & Structural Heart

CVG

Cardiac & Vascular Group

DIAB

Diabetes

DCB

Drug Coated Balloon

ENT

Ear, Nose, & Throat

GI

Gastrointestinal

ICD

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Business Specific

LVAD

Left Ventricular Assist Device

MDT

Medtronic

MITG

Minimally Invasive Therapies Group

OCT

Occipitocervical-Upper Thoracic

RGR

Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal

RTG

Restorative Therapies Group

SAVR

Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement

SCS

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Stim

Stimulation

Surg

Surgical Innovations

Innov / SI

TAA

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

TAVR

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Tech

Technology

Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 22

Disclaimer

Medtronic plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 21:17:04 UTC
