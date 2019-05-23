Medtronic : Q4 FY19 IR Presentation 0 05/23/2019 | 05:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Q4 FY19 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

FY19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FREE CASH FLOW

FY20 GUIDANCE & OTHER ASSUMPTIONS

FY20 RTG STRUCTURE / REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements. They are based on current assumptions and expectations that involve uncertainties or risks. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Forward-looking statements are made as of today's date, and we undertake no duty to update them or any of the information contained in this presentation. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain information in this presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences and such differences may be material. This presentation contains financial measures and guidance which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Medtronic calculates forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as material acquisitions or divestitures. Forward-looking diluted non- GAAP EPS projections exclude potential charges or gains that would be recorded as non-GAAP adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-lookingnon-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance, because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict, and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided on our website and can be accessed using this link. Financial Comparisons References to quarterly results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to Q4 FY18, and references to annual results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to FY18 . References to organic revenue growth exclude the impact of material acquisitions, divestitures, and currency. References to pro-forma or comparable exclude the impact of material divestitures and include the required accounting reclassifications described on slides 15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation. Unless stated otherwise, quarterly rates and ranges are given on a constant currency basis, which adjusts for the impact of currency and required accounting reclassifications. Unless stated otherwise, annual rates and ranges are giving on a comparable, constant currency basis, which adjusts for material divestitures, the impact of currency, and required accounting reclassifications. Basis of Presentation of Comparable Full Year FY18 Financial Metrics Previously disclosed full year FY18 financial metrics have been revised to adjust for (a) the estimated results of the portion of our Patient Monitoring & Recovery division, which was divested to Cardinal Health on July 29, 2017, and (b) the change in the presentation of revenue related to the Advanced Ablation and GI Solutions product lines, which were historically included within the Surgical Solutions division and which, effective Q2 FY18, are now included within the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, and Renal (RGR) division. The non-GAAP reconciling items remain the same as those presented in previous earnings release materials. The GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations are available with previous earnings release materials, available at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. The revised comparable financial metrics represent estimates based upon available information and certain assumptions which management believes are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may have differed materially from the assumptions used to prepare the revised financial metrics. The revised financial metrics are not necessarily indicative of the financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the divestiture occurred as of the dates or for the periods indicated, nor is it meant to be indicative of any financial position or results of operations that Medtronic plc may have experienced had the divestiture occurred in an earlier period. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 2 MDT FY19 SCORECARD -EXECUTED ON OUR COMMITMENTS Initial FY19 Guidance Performance ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH 4.0 - 4.5% 5.5% OP MARGIN IMPROVEMENT1 +50 bps +50 bps REPORTED IMPROVEMENT +60 bps3 +120 bps EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.10 - $5.15 $5.22 GROWTH2 9 - 10%3 11.5% FREE CASH FLOW4 $4.7 - $5.1B $5.9B CONVERSIONRATIO5 68 - 73%3 83% Operating margin improvement on a comparable, constant currency basis. Comparable EPS Growth. Implied FY19 Guidance. 4 Operating cash flow less property, plant, and equipment additions. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 3 5 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income. Q4 FY19 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS MDT Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS Revenue: DIAB EM 8% 16% CVG RTG 37% U.S. 27% Non-U.S. 52% Dev MITG 32% 28% Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % CVG 3,050 (2.7) 1.1 MITG 2,255 0.8 5.1 RTG 2,215 4.1 6.5 Diabetes 626 (2.9) 0.6 Total $8,146 0.0% 3.6% U.S. 4,284 2.3 2.3 Non-U.S. Dev 2,575 (5.3) 1.7 EM 1,287 3.9 12.0 Total $8,146 0.0% 3.6% SOLID FINISH TO A STRONG FISCAL YEAR; REVENUE GROWTH, OPERATING MARGIN, EPS EXCEED EXPECTATIONS REVENUE:+3.6% organic revenue growth; outperformance in RTG & MITG, and strength in Emerging Markets, offset CVG challenges & tough Diabetes comparisons • RTG growth of +6.5% driven by high-teens growth in Neurovascular and mid-teens growth in Neurosurgery on strong Mazor X™ Stealth Edition sales; Recaptured #1 share position in spinal cord stim for first time in 2.5 years • MITG growth of +5.1%; Surgical Innovations division overcame sterilization supply chain challenges • Emerging Markets grew +12.0%, driven by low-20's growth in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and low-double digit growth in China and the Middle East & Africa EPS:Delivered 8.5% non-GAAP EPS growth OP MARGIN:Delivered +140 bps non-GAAP operating margin expansion • Includes 20 basis point negative impact from sterilization supplier issue FCF:Strong Free Cash Flow2performance of $1.8B, versus $746M in prior year PIPELINE:Significant pipeline progress; series of major product launches planned over next 12 months Other Financial Highlights: Diluted As Rep CC1 EPS Y/Y Y/Y% GAAP $0.87 (18.7%) NC Non-GAAP $1.54 8.5% 9.2% Cash Flow $2.1B from Ops Free Cash $1.8B 2 Flow FY20 GUIDANCE: • Organic Revenue Growth: 4.0% +/- • EPS: $5.44 - $5.50 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis. Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions. 3 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 5 MDT Q4 FY19 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION Non-GAAP Adjustments Q4 FY19 Gain/Loss on Debt Tender Q4 FY19 Amortization Restructuring Acquisition- IPR&D Premium & Certain Tax GAAP Related Minority Charges Other Adjustments Non-GAAP Investments Charges Net Sales ($M) 8,146 8,146 Cost of Products Sold 2,483 (33) (2) 2,448 Gross Margin 69.5% 69.9% SG&A 2,620 (32) (23) 2,565 % of Sales 32.2% 31.5% R&D 594 594 % of Sales 7.3% 7.3% Other Operating (Income) Expense, Net (20) (6) (32) 28 (30) % of Sales -0.2% -0.4% Amortization of Intangible Assets 437 (437) -- Restructuring Charges, Net 86 (86) -- Operating Profit 1,946 437 151 31 -- 32 (28) -- 2,569 Operating Margin 23.9% 31.5% Other Non-Operating Income, Net (64) (30) (94) Interest Expense 718 (485) 233 Net Income Attributable to MDT ($M) 1,172 369 125 28 18 26 344 (5) 2,077 Diluted EPS ($)1 0.87 0.27 0.09 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.25 -- 1.54 The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum. Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides 15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 6 Q4 FY18 Y/Y Growth / Revised2 Change 8,144 0% 2,379 3% 70.8% (90 bps) 2,533 1% 31.1% (40 bps) 592 0% 7.3% Flat 188 -116% 2.3% 270 bps -- -- -- -- 2,452 5% 30.1% 140 bps (114) -18% 279 -16% 1,942 7% 1.42 8.5% CVG Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS CHALLENGES RESULT IN BELOW TREND GROWTH HEADWINDS OFFSET BY TAVR, TAA, CARDIAC SURGERY AND AF Growth Driven by CSH, APV, Emerging Markets APV EM 16% 18% U.S. CRHF 49% CSH 51% Non- 33% U.S. Dev 33% Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % CRHF 1,554 (4.8) (1.4) CSH 994 (1.1) 3.6 APV 502 1.0 4.4 Total $3,050 -2.7% 1.1% U.S. 1,510 (1.3) (1.3) Non-U.S. Dev 1,001 (6.8) 0.3 EM 539 1.5 9.8 Total $3,050 -2.7% 1.1% 1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis. Coronary & Structural Heart: +3.6% growth driven by balanced strength across Structural Heart from TAVR and Cardiac Surgery product launches

+3.6% growth driven by balanced strength across Structural Heart from TAVR and Cardiac Surgery product launches TAVR: LDD WW growth, in-line with the market, driven by continued strong uptake of the Evolut™ PRO valve; positioned to lead as the market advances into younger, low risk patients Landmark Evolut™ Low-Risk trial hits primary endpoint of non-inferiority to SAVR, while demonstrating superiority on a number of key parameters Cardiac Surgery: HSD growth driven by share gains in surgical valves and cannulae

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure: -1.4% decline driven by Heart Failure and Services & Solutions, partially offset by strength in AF and Diagnostics

-1.4% decline driven by Heart Failure and Services & Solutions, partially offset by strength in AF and Diagnostics Arrhythmia Management: MSD growth driven by Diagnostics and AF High-teens Diagnostics growth behind Reveal LINQ™'s strongest growth in two years Mid-teens growth in AF, driven by continued uptake of the Arctic Front™ cryoballoon MSD declines in ICDs; Slight Pacing decline, despite share gains from Micra TM growth Accelerating, high-20's growth of TYRX TM absorbable antibacterial envelope WRAP-IT trial hits primary endpoint, with TYRX TM showing a 40% reduction in major CIED infections, 61% reduction in major CIED pocket infections Heart Failure: As expected, declined LDD due to CRT-D replacement and LVAD headwinds, partially offset by HSD CRT-P growth; LVADs declined high-30's WW, mid-50's U.S.

Aortic, Peripheral & Venous: +4.4% growth driven by strength in TAA, partially offset by DCB headwind

+4.4% growth driven by strength in TAA, partially offset by DCB headwind Low-20's growth in TAA behind continued successful launch of Valiant Navion™ HSD declines in DCBs on Paclitaxel uncertainty; mid-20's declines U.S., low-20's declines Western Europe, offset by Japan growth from ongoing launch

CoreValve ™ Evolut ™PRO Bio-Medicus™ NextGen Cannulae Micra ™ Transcatheter Pacing System Arctic Front Advance Pro™ Valiant Navion™ VenaSeal™ Closure System Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 7 MITG Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS DELIVERED IN THE FACE OF STERILIZATION CHALLENGE GREW 5.1% ORGANIC Broad-Based Strength from SI and RGR EM 19% U.S. Surg. RGR 43% 32% Innov. 68% Non- U.S. Dev 38% Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % SI 1,529 1.1 5.8 RGR 726 0.3 3.6 Total $2,255 0.8% 5.1% U.S. 971 7.6 7.6 Non-U.S. Dev 854 (7.5) (1.0) EM 430 4.4 13.1 Total $2,255 0.8% 5.1% 1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis. Surgical Innovations (SI): +5.8% growth driven by Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling; overcame significant sterilization supply chain challenge

+5.8% growth driven by Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling; overcame significant sterilization supply chain challenge Advanced Surgical: HSD growth, driven by conversion of surgical procedures from open to minimally invasive

HSD growth, driven by conversion of surgical procedures from open to minimally invasive Advanced Energy: HSD growth led by strength in: LigaSure™ vessel sealing instruments with nano-coating LigaSure™ Exact Dissector and L-Hook™ Laparoscopic Sealer/Divider Valleylab™FT10 energy platform Advanced Stapling: MSD growth driven by: Tri-Staple™ 2.0 endo stapling specialty reloads Signia™ powered stapler

General Surgical: LSD growth with strength in wound closure

LSD growth with strength in wound closure Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal (RGR): +3.6% growth led by HSD strength in Respiratory and Patient Monitoring

+3.6% growth led by HSD strength in Respiratory and Patient Monitoring Respiratory: Above-market LSD growth with continued strength in Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators and McGRATH™ MAC video laryngoscopes

Above-market LSD growth with continued strength in Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators and McGRATH™ MAC video laryngoscopes Patient Monitoring : Strong MSD growth behind double-digit growth of Advanced Parameters & Informatics, including Microstream™ capnography and INVOS™ cerebral oximetry

: Strong MSD growth behind double-digit growth of Advanced Parameters & Informatics, including Microstream™ capnography and INVOS™ cerebral oximetry GI Solutions: LSD growth on another solid performance in GI Diagnostics

LSD growth on another solid performance in GI Diagnostics Renal Care Solutions: MSD growth with strength from Clearum

MSD growth with strength from Clearum Emerging Market momentum continued with strong, low-teens growth Signia™ Stapling System LigaSure™ Exact Dissector Puritan Bennett™ 980 Capnostream™ 35 Portable Respiratory Monitor Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 8 RTG Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS ANOTHER QUARTER OF OUTPERFORMANCE GREW 6.5% ORGANIC Strength in Neurovascular, Neurosurgery, Pain Therapies & Specialty Therapies Pain EM Spine 12% 16% 31% Non-US Specialty Dev U.S. 66% 20% 22% Brain 33% Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % Spine 691 (1.1) 0.7 Brain 737 9.7 12.8 Specialty 445 5.0 6.8 Pain 342 3.0 5.4 Total $2,215 4.1% 6.5% U.S. 1,473 6.4 6.4 Non-U.S. Dev 484 (3.8) 3.0 EM 258 7.9 14.6 Total $2,215 4.1% 6.5% Brain Therapies: +12.8% growth driven by Neurovascular & Neurosurgery

+12.8% growth driven by Neurovascular & Neurosurgery Neurovascular: High-teens growth, led by double-digit growth in stent retrievers, flow diverters, neuro access, and coil products

High-teens growth, led by double-digit growth in stent retrievers, flow diverters, neuro access, and coil products Neurosurgery: Mid-teens growth; 30% growth in capital equipment on continued demand for StealthStation ® S8 navigation systems, Mazor X™ robotic guidance systems, and O- arm ® imaging systems

Mid-teens growth; 30% growth in capital equipment on continued demand for StealthStation S8 navigation systems, Mazor X™ robotic guidance systems, and O- arm imaging systems Mazor X™ Stealth Edition launch is off to a strong start and building momentum; 26 Mazor system sales in Q4; MDT Spine attachment rate 63%

Spine: +0.7% growth, with strength in Core Spine, including cervical & other biologic products

+0.7% growth, with strength in Core Spine, including cervical & other biologic products Spine revenue combined with enabling technologies 2 grew 5.6% ; U.S. Core Spine plus enabling tech grew 11.0%, driven by the ongoing success of the Surgical Synergy strategy

grew 5.6% Core Spine: Recently launched products, including Infinity™ OCT and Solera ® Voyager ® 5.5/6.0, and increasing Mazor X ™ attachment rates contributed to LSD growth

Recently launched products, including Infinity™ OCT and Solera Voyager 5.5/6.0, and increasing Mazor X ™ attachment rates contributed to LSD growth Specialty Therapies: +6.8% growth driven by strength in ENT and Transformative Solutions

+6.8% growth driven by strength in ENT and Transformative Solutions ENT: HSD growth from powered systems, monitoring, and image-guided surgery products

HSD growth from powered systems, monitoring, and image-guided surgery products Transformative Solutions: High-teens growth on strong Aquamantys™ Bipolar Sealers

High-teens growth on strong Aquamantys™ Bipolar Sealers Pain Therapies: +5.4% growth driven by above market growth in SCS

+5.4% growth driven by above market growth in SCS Pain Stim: Growth driven by Intellis™, Evolve SM workflow, and Snapshot ™ reporting, reclaiming #1 share position in spinal cord stimulation market for first time in 2.5 years

Growth driven by Intellis™, Evolve workflow, and Snapshot ™ reporting, reclaiming #1 share position in spinal cord stimulation market for first time in 2.5 years TDD: SynchroMed™ II sales continue to perform well with growing adoption of the Control Workflow SM and new Clinician and myPTM™ Patient Programmers Enabling Technologies Intellis™ Spinal Cord Stimulator Infinity™ OCT System Aquamantys™ Bipolar Sealer Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis. Spine-related enabling technologies revenue reflected in Neurosurgery business within Brain division. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 9 DIABETES Q4 FY19HIGHLIGHTS GROWTH IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS INTERNATIONAL PUMPS, WW CGM OFFSETTING DIFFICULT US COMPARISON Strong Growth in CGM; 670G Installed Base Expands EM 9% Total Group Revenue Non-US U.S. 53% $626M Dev 38% Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % AIM -- (MSD) (LSD) Emerging Tech -- >50 >60 Total $626 (2.9%) 0.6% U.S. 330 (10.8) (10.8) Non-U.S. Dev 236 8.3 16.5 EM 60 5.3 14.0 Total $626 (2.9%) 0.6% 1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY18 on a constant currency basis. Advanced Insulin Management: Growth driven by integrated CGM and the ongoing MiniMed™ 670G system launch in international markets, offset by difficult comparisons and competitive pressure in the U.S.

Growth driven by integrated CGM and the ongoing MiniMed™ 670G system launch in international markets, offset by difficult comparisons and competitive pressure in the U.S. Integrated CGM:

Strong global growth driven by increased CGM penetration within installed base and new patient acquisitions Launched Guardian ® Sensor 3 in EMEA for MiniMed™ 640G pump patients

Insulin Pumps:

Solid growth from MiniMed™ 670G international sales; preparing to introduce in additional regions in early FY20 As expected, faced difficult comparisons on pump sales in the U.S. given the sales backlog addressed in the prior year upon reaching full sensor manufacturing capacity MiniMed™ 670G installed base increased >10% sequentially, with now over 175,000 trained, active users benefiting from SmartGuard™ technology Real-world data continues to showcase time-in-range exceeding 70%, delivering unsurpassed glucose control

Emerging Technologies: >60% growth driven by worldwide demand of the Guardian ® Connect CGM system

>60% growth driven by worldwide demand of the Guardian Connect CGM system Fourth consecutive quarter of Guardian ® Connect triple digit sales growth

Connect triple digit sales growth CGM (Integrated, Professional, & Stand-alone) grew over 20%

Stand-alone) ADA Conference: Hosting Investor & Analyst Briefing on June 9 th to provide update on pipeline and product launches over the next 24 months MiniMed® 670G MiniMed® 640G Guardian ® Sensor 3 Guardian Connect w/ Sugar.IQ™ Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 10 FY19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS MDT FY19HIGHLIGHTS Revenue: DIAB EM 8% 15% CVG RTG 37% U.S. 27% Non-U.S. 53% Dev 32% MITG 28% Revenue As Rep CCC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % CVG 11,505 1.3 2.9 MITG 8,478 (2.7) 5.8 RTG 8,183 5.7 6.6 Diabetes 2,391 11.7 13.4 Total $30,557 2.0% 5.5% U.S. 16,194 2.0 4.7 Non-U.S. Dev 9,631 Flat 3.4 EM 4,732 6.3 12.7 Total $30,557 2.0% 5.5% 5.5% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW; >80% FCF CONVERSION REVENUE GROWTH:Executed on our broad, sustainable growth strategy, driving therapy innovation and global market penetration • 5.5% organic revenue growth, with strong, diversified performance in all groups and regions • Steady cadence of innovative, new product launches driving continued growth • Double-digit Emerging Market growth; FY19 revenue of ~$4.7B OPERATING MARGINS:Delivered margin expansion by executing on Enterprise Excellence programs • Operating Margin: +120 bps improvement Y/Y; +50 bps constant currency EPS:$5.22; 11.5% comparable growth FCF:Free cash flow2of $5.9B, up 62% versus FY18 • FCF Conversion: 83%, achieved long-range plan of 80% 1-2 years ahead of schedule Other Financial Highlights: Diluted As Rep CCC1 EPS Y/Y Y/Y% GAAP $3.41 50.2% NC Non-GAAP $5.22 9.4% 10.0% Cash Flow $7.0B from Ops Free Cash $5.9B 2 Flow CAPITAL ALLOCATION:Strategically executed balanced capital deployment • Invested in future growth through disciplined investment in R&D and tuck-in acquisitions, including Mazor Robotics and EPIX Therapeutics • Return to Shareholders: $2,693M in dividends and $1,885M in net share repurchases; representing 78% of FCF2and 65% of Non-GAAP Net Income Figures represent comparison to FY18 on a comparable, constant currency basis. Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 12 MDT FY19NON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION FY18 Y/Y FX FY19 FY19 FY19 Growth / Impact Constant CCC Growth Revised1 Change / Change Currency / Change3 Net Sales ($M) 29,403 30,557 3.9% (455) 31,012 5.5% Operating Profit2 8,184 8,872 8.4% 108 8,764 7.1% Operating Margin2 27.8% 29.0% 1.2% 0.7% 28.3% 50 bps Diluted EPS2($) 4.68 5.22 11.5% 0.07 5.15 10.0% OperatingLeverage3160 bps EPS 460 bps Leverage3 Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides 15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation. Non-GAAP. 3 Figures represent comparison to FY18 Revised Baseline on a comparable, constant currency basis. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 13 MDT FY19 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION Non-GAAP Adjustments Gain/Loss on Debt Tender FY19 Acquisition- IPR&D Exit of Certain Tax FY19 GAAP Amortization Restructuring Litigation Related Minority Charges Business Premium & Adjustments Non -GAAP Investment Related Costs Net Sales ($M) 30,557 30,557 Cost of Products Sold 9,155 (91) (7) 9,057 Gross Margin 70.0% 70.4% SG&A 10,418 (118) (143) 10,157 % of Sales 34.1% 33.2% R&D 2,330 2,330 % of Sales 7.6% 7.6% Other Operating Expense, Net 258 62 (58) (149) 28 141 % of Sales 0.8% 0.5% Amortization of Intangible Assets 1,764 (1,764) -- Restructuring Charges, Net 198 (198) -- Certain Litigation Charges 166 (166) -- Operating Profit 6,268 1,764 407 166 88 -- 58 149 (28) -- 8,872 Operating Margin 20.5% 29.0% Other Non-Operating Income, Net (373) 62 (311) Interest Expense 1,444 (485) 959 Net Income Attributable to MDT ($M) 4,631 1,497 341 142 72 (65) 49 118 344 (40) 7,089 Diluted EPS ($)1 3.41 1.10 0.25 0.10 0.05 (0.05) 0.04 0.09 0.25 (0.03) 5.22 The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum. Revised Baseline includes the required accounting reclassifications described on slides 15-16 in the Q1 FY19 Earnings Presentation. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 14 FY18 Y/Y Growth / Revised2 Change 29,403 3.9% 8,676 4% 70.5% (10 bps) 9,876 3% 33.6% 40 bps 2,247 4% 7.6% Flat 420 -66% 1.4% 90 bps -- -- -- -- -- -- 8,184 8% 27.8% 120 bps (425) -27% 1,108 -13% 6,409 11% 4.68 11.5% FREE CASH FLOW MDT COMPONENTS OF FREE CASH FLOW $ Billions Operating Cash Flow CAPEX Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Net Income Conversion Ratio4 Conversion Ratio adjusted to include post-tax amortization Included in Operating Cash Flow: -Tax Certain Litigation Payments, net1,2 Restructuring Payments1 Pre Other Payments1,3 Puerto Rico IRS Pre-Payment Certain Other Tax Payments FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 $5.2 $6.9 $4.7 $7.0 ($1.0) ($1.3) ($1.1) ($1.1) $4.2 $5.6 $3.6 $5.9 $6.2 $6.4 $6.5 $7.1 67% 88% 55% 83% 88% 114% 72% 105% $0.2 $0.3 $0.3 $0.5 $0.2 $0.2 $0.2 $0.4 $0.2 $0.3 $0.3 $0.2 -- -- $1.1 -- $0.8 $0.4 $0.4 $0.4 1 Cash flow impact does not reflect associated tax cost / benefit, as timing and amount are difficult to estimate. 2 Includes payments accrued as "Non-GAAP" charges, as well as COV acquisition opening balance sheet adjustments. 3 Includes acquisition-related and divestiture-related charges, as well as contributions to the Medtronic Foundation. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 16 4 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income. FY20 GUIDANCE & OTHER ASSUMPTIONS MDT FY20GUIDANCE & OTHER ASSUMPTIONS FY19 Base Organic Growth FX1 Implied Revenue Guidance Range REVENUE $30,557M 4.0% +/- (1.0%) - (1.5%) $31.3 - $31.5B +/- FY19 Base Constant Currency FX1 Implied Operating Guidance Margin OPERATING MARGIN 29.0% +40 bps Neutral 29.4% FY19 Base Implied Constant FX1 EPS Guidance Currency EPS $5.22 6 - 7% (-$0.10) $5.44 - $5.50 1 While FX rates are fluid, assumptions above are based on recent rates. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 18 FY20 RTG STRUCTURE / REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES MDT FY20REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - BRAIN & SPECIALTY THERAPIES Moving Transformative Solutions1out of Specialties Therapies to a product line under Neurosurgery See following slide for restated historical revenue PRIOR REPORTING Division Business Unit (Reporting Level) Brain Therapies • Neurovascular • Brain Modulation • Neurosurgery Specialty Therapies • Pelvic Health • Ear, Nose, & Throat • Transformative Solutions NEW FY20 REPORTING Division Business Unit (Reporting Level) Brain Therapies • Neurovascular • Brain Modulation • Neurosurgery -Transformative Solutions Specialty Therapies • Pelvic Health • Ear, Nose, & Throat 1 Formerly known as Advanced Energy. Includes PlasmaBlade™ soft tissue dissection device and Aquamantys™ bipolar sealer. Q4 FY19 Earnings Results | May 23, 2019 | 20 MDT FY20REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - RESTATED HISTORICAL REVENUE Recast to reflect new RTG reporting structure All figures in $millions World Wide Business Unit Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 FY19 Unit Spine 652 656 655 691 2,654 Brain Therapies 674 701 732 831 2,938 Specialty Therapies 309 322 325 351 1,307 Pain Therapies 314 314 314 342 1,284 Restorative Therapies Group 1,949 1,993 2,026 2,215 8,183 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 FY19 Spine 444 456 459 482 1,841 U.S. Brain Therapies 403 436 440 502 1,781 Specialty Therapies 218 233 230 246 927 Pain Therapies 229 232 225 243 929 Restorative Therapies Group 1,294 1,357 1,354 1,473 5,478 No impact to consolidated RTG revenue, and no change to Spine and Pain Therapies revenue. 