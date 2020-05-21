Medtronic : Q4 FY20 Presentation

Q4 FY20 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
FY20 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FREE CASH FLOW
FY21 RTG REPORTING STRUCTURE
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact COVID-19 has had and is expected to continue to have on our business, operations and production, as well as demand for our offerings, and on our employees, medical professional and healthcare system, communities in which we operate, and our financial results and condition, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation and general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this presentation, including to reflect future events or circumstances.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain information in this presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences and such differences may be material. This presentation contains financial measures and guidance which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided on our website and can be accessed using this link.
Financial Comparisons
References to quarterly results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to Q4 FY19, and references to annual results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to FY19. References to organic revenue growth exclude the impact of significant acquisitions or divestitures and currency. Unless stated otherwise, quarterly and annual rates and ranges are given on a constant currency basis, which adjusts for the impact of currency.
Monetary Assistance and Aid:Financial support and awards granted through programs and policies developed for employees significantly impacted byCOVID-19;instituted measures to help protect field employees from significant impacts to their incentive compensation
Facility Sanitization:Facilities regularly cleaned and sanitized while utilizing personal protection equipment and social distancing best practices for employees
Telehealth:Employees and their family members provided with access to a free, virtual COVID-19 evaluation and monitoring tool
Ventilator Capacity:Significantly expanded production of ventilators and on track to increase production five-fold from pre-pandemic levels by the end of June
Collaboration and Partnership:Partnered with technology and manufacturing companies, such as Intel, SpaceX, and Foxconn, to create significant capacity and add remote monitoring features; released Puritan Bennett™ 560 ventilator design specifications publicly, resulting in over 125,000 registrations
Remote Monitoring Solutions:Developed and deployed remote monitoring solutions to reduce exposure toCOVID-19for employees, customers and patients
Donations & Matching:Pledged over $36 million in monetary and product donations since February to support health systems and global communities while offering a 2:1 match on monetary donations made by employees and retirees
External News Hub:Launched platform to provide latest updates to company's response to the pandemic: Medtronic.com/covid19
Expansion of Medtronic Assurance Program:Provides support to diabetes customers who have lost their health insurance due toCOVID-19-related job loss; current, eligible, U.S. customers can receive a3-monthsupply of glucose sensors, infusion sets and reservoirs at no cost
Q4 FY20 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
MDT
Q4 FY20 HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue:
DIAB
EM
10%
CVG
15%
U.S.
RTG
33%
48%
25%
Non-U.S.
Dev
MITG
37%
32%
Revenue
As Rep
CC2
Organic
$M1
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
CVG
2,004
(34.3)
(32.8)
--
MITG
1,934
(14.2)
(12.2)
--
RTG
1,490
(32.7)
(31.8)
(32.5)
Diabetes
570
(8.9)
(6.7)
--
Total
$5,998
(26.4%)
(24.8%)
(25.0%)
U.S.
2,852
(33.4)
(33.4)
Non-U.S. Dev
2,218
(13.9)
(11.0)
EM
929
(27.8)
(23.5)
Total
$5,998
(26.4%)
(24.8%)
PROCEDURE DEFERRALS DUE TO COVID-19 CONSISTENT WITH INTRA- QUARTER UPDATE; CONTINUING TO INVEST IN PEOPLE & PIPELINE
COVID-19:Healthcare resources being diverted to respond to the pandemic resulted in
deferral of procedures and a decline in customer capital equipment and bulk purchases,
offset by increased demand for products used in the fight against COVID-19
REVENUE:-24.8% constant currency, -25.0% organic, consistent with intra-quarter
update and MedTech industry
• CVG:Declined -32.8% reflecting deferred procedures and reduction in typical end of year customer bulk
purchases
• MITG:Declined -12.2% driven by broad global deferral of surgical procedures, partially offset by increased
demand for Respiratory and Renal Care Solutions products
• RTG:Declined -32.5% organic, reflecting deferrable procedure mix and higher proportion of capital
equipment
• Diabetes:Declined -6.7% driven by delays in new patient starts due to closing of physician offices, partially
offset by stocking of supplies, primarily in International markets
• Geographies:China experienced full quarter impact, while U.S. and WE impact began mid-March
• Americas:Declined -32%; U.S. tracking with expectations until mid-March
• EMEA:Declined -10%; tracking with expectations until mid-March; WE declined 32% in April
• Asia Pacific:Declined -13%;COVID-19 cases peaked in Korea and ANZ within the quarter
•China:
Other Financial Highlights:
Diluted
As Rep
CC2
EPS
Y/Y
Y/Y%
GAAP
$0.48
(44.8%)
NC
Non-GAAP
$0.58
(62.3%)
(62.3%)
Cash Flow
$1.5B
from Ops
Free Cash
$1.1B
2
Flow
Declined -38%; sequential revenue improvement from mid-March
EPS:Non-GAAP EPS declined 62.3%; deleveraging consistent with intra-quarter update
DIVIDEND:Announced quarterly increase to $0.58; Annual $2.32 from prior $2.16; 43rd
consecutive year of dividend increases
Data has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.
Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis.
3 Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.
MDT
Q4 FY20 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Q4 FY20
Acquisition-
Gain/Loss on
Medical
Exit of
Contribution
IPR&D
Certain Tax
Q4 FY20
Q4 FY19
Y/Y
Amortization Restructuring
Litigation
Growth /
GAAP
Related
Minority
Device
Business
to MDT
Charges
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Investments
Regulations
Foundation
Change
Net Sales ($M)
5,998
5,998
8,146
-26.4%
Cost of Products Sold
2,264
(38)
(2)
(7)
2,217
2,448
-9%
Gross Margin
62.3%
63.0%
69.9%
-690 bps
SG&A
2,360
(57)
(37)
2,266
2,565
-12%
% of Sales
39.3%
37.8%
31.5%
-630 bps
R&D
567
(10)
557
594
-6%
% of Sales
9.5%
9.3%
7.3%
-200 bps
Other (Income) Expense, Net
(17)
48
(11)
(25)
(5)
(30)
-83%
% of Sales
-0.3%
-0.1%
-0.4%
-30 bps
Amortization of Intangible Assets
439
(439)
0
0
0
Restructuring Charges, Net
31
(31)
0
0
0
Certain Litigation Charges
37
(37)
0
0
0
Operating Profit
317
439
126
37
(9)
--
17
11
--
25
--
963
2,569
-63%
Operating Margin
5.3%
16.1%
31.5%
-1,540 bps
Other Non-Operating Income, Net
(51)
(30)
(81)
(94)
-14%
Net Income attributable to MDT ($M)
646
358
105
12
(12)
30
14
5
--
22
(403)
777
2,077
-63%
Diluted EPS ($)
0.48
0.27
0.08
0.01
(0.01)
0.02
0.01
0.00
--
0.02
(0.30)
0.58
1.54
-62.3%
1 The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.
MITG
Q4 FY20 RESULTS
VENTILATOR & AIRWAY DEMAND DRIVES RGR GROWTH
DEFERRABLE PROCEDURE MIX IMPACTS SI GROWTH IN LATE MARCH & APRIL
RGR Growth Offset by
COVID-19 Impact on SI Volumes
EM
U.S.
19%
RGR
39%
40%
SI
60%
Non-
U.S. Dev
42%
Revenue
As Rep
CC1
$M
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
SI
1,168
(23.6)
(21.6)
RGR
766
5.5
7.7
Total
$1,934
(14.2%)
(12.2%)
U.S.
763
(21.4)
(21.4)
Non-U.S. Dev
805
(5.7)
(2.7)
EM
366
(14.9)
(10.0)
Total
$1,934
(14.2%)
(12.2%)
1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis.
Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal (RGR):+7.7% growth behind increased demand for Respiratory and Renal Care Solutions products
Respiratory:Mid-40's growth as MITG seeks to meet ventilator needs globally; low-20's growth in Airway products
On track to increase ventilator production 5x by end of June
Received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the PB560 ventilator in the U.S.
MDT ventilators are designed for acute care settings(in-hospital patients in intensive care units, emergency departments or on the general care floors) and sub-acute segment (out of hospital, long-term care facilities or home-ventilated patients)
Ventilator portfolio primarily includes the PB980, PB840, PB560, and HT70 models
Patient Monitoring: Flat performance as deferrable procedure mix offset regional spikes in demand for Nellcor™ pulse oximetry and Microstream™ capnography products
Capnography had strong DD growth fromCOVID-19 demand
Renal Care Solutions:HSD growth due to strong demand for Renal Access Catheters and Acute/Chronic Bellco™ consumables
FDA grants marketing authorization for Carpediem™, first dialysis for pediatric use U.S.; in Europe Carpediem™ available since 2012
GI Solutions:Low-20's declines, reflecting deferrable procedure mix
Surgical Innovations (SI):-21.6% declines due to broad global COVID-19 impact on surgical procedures, particularly Bariatric, Colorectal, GYN, Hernia and Thoracic
Advanced Surgical:Low-20's declines from April halting of deferrable procedures; low-20's declines in both Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling
General Surgical:Low-20's declines due to procedure volume reduction
Puritan
Bennett™
980
Puritan
Bennett™
560
Nellcor™
Pulse
Oximetry
Microstream™ Capnography
CVG
Q4 FY20 RESULTS
DEFERRED PROCEDURES & BULK ORDERS DRIVE DECLINES
STRONG RDN AND TAVR DATA AT ACC.20; MICRA™ AV LAUNCHED IN U.S.
Declines Driven by Procedure Volumes across Businesses and Geographies, and Reduction in Bulk Purchases
APV
EM
18%
17%
U.S.
CRHF
44%
47%
CSH
Non-
35%
U.S. Dev
39%
Revenue
As Rep
CC1
$M
Y/Y %
Y/Y %
CRHF
940
(39.5)
(38.1)
CSH
697
(29.9)
(28.1)
APV
367
(26.9)
(25.5)
Total
$2,004
(34.3%)
(32.8%)
U.S.
880
(41.7)
(41.7)
Non-U.S. Dev
785
(21.6)
(19.0)
EM
340
(36.9)
(33.2)
Total
$2,004
(34.3%)
(32.8%)
1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis.
Coronary & Structural Heart:-28.1% decline, driven by COVID-19 procedure impact; mid-20's declines in Structural Heart, low-30's declines in Coronary
Renal Denervation:OFF-MED pivotal data demonstrated RDN works; magnitude of effect is clinically relevant, and may be understated; RDN is 'always on'