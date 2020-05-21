Log in
MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
95.505 USD   -2.63%
08:20aMEDTRONIC : Q4 FY20 Presentation
PU
07:20aMEDTRONIC : 4Q Profit, Sales Fall as Medical Procedures Delayed Amid Pandemic
DJ
07:12aMEDTRONIC : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Medtronic : Q4 FY20 Presentation

05/21/2020

MEDTRONIC PLC Q4 FY20

EARNINGS PRESENTATION MAY 21, 2020

  • COVID-19RESPONSE
  • Q4 FY20 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
  • FY20 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  • FREE CASH FLOW
  • FY21 RTG REPORTING STRUCTURE

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact COVID-19 has had and is expected to continue to have on our business, operations and production, as well as demand for our offerings, and on our employees, medical professional and healthcare system, communities in which we operate, and our financial results and condition, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation and general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this presentation, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information in this presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences and such differences may be material. This presentation contains financial measures and guidance which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided on our website and can be accessed using this link.

Financial Comparisons

References to quarterly results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to Q4 FY19, and references to annual results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to FY19. References to organic revenue growth exclude the impact of significant acquisitions or divestitures and currency. Unless stated otherwise, quarterly and annual rates and ranges are given on a constant currency basis, which adjusts for the impact of currency.

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 2

MDT

COVID-19 RESPONSE

UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED RESPONSE

TO SUPPORT EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES

EMPLOYEE SAFETY AND

CUSTOMER SUPPORT AND

COMMUNITY

PROTECTION

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

CITIZENSHIP

  • Monetary Assistance and Aid:Financial support and awards granted through programs and policies developed for employees significantly impacted byCOVID-19;instituted measures to help protect field employees from significant impacts to their incentive compensation
  • Facility Sanitization:Facilities regularly cleaned and sanitized while utilizing personal protection equipment and social distancing best practices for employees
  • Telehealth:Employees and their family members provided with access to a free, virtual COVID-19 evaluation and monitoring tool
  • Ventilator Capacity:Significantly expanded production of ventilators and on track to increase production five-fold from pre-pandemic levels by the end of June
  • Collaboration and Partnership:Partnered with technology and manufacturing companies, such as Intel, SpaceX, and Foxconn, to create significant capacity and add remote monitoring features; released Puritan Bennett™ 560 ventilator design specifications publicly, resulting in over 125,000 registrations
  • Remote Monitoring Solutions:Developed and deployed remote monitoring solutions to reduce exposure toCOVID-19for employees, customers and patients

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 3

  • Donations & Matching:Pledged over $36 million in monetary and product donations since February to support health systems and global communities while offering a 2:1 match on monetary donations made by employees and retirees
  • External News Hub:Launched platform to provide latest updates to company's response to the pandemic: Medtronic.com/covid19
  • Expansion of Medtronic Assurance Program:Provides support to diabetes customers who have lost their health insurance due toCOVID-19-related job loss; current, eligible, U.S. customers can receive a3-monthsupply of glucose sensors, infusion sets and reservoirs at no cost

Q4 FY20 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

MDT

Q4 FY20 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue:

DIAB

EM

10%

CVG

15%

U.S.

RTG

33%

48%

25%

Non-U.S.

Dev

MITG

37%

32%

Revenue

As Rep

CC2

Organic

$M1

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

CVG

2,004

(34.3)

(32.8)

--

MITG

1,934

(14.2)

(12.2)

--

RTG

1,490

(32.7)

(31.8)

(32.5)

Diabetes

570

(8.9)

(6.7)

--

Total

$5,998

(26.4%)

(24.8%)

(25.0%)

U.S.

2,852

(33.4)

(33.4)

Non-U.S. Dev

2,218

(13.9)

(11.0)

EM

929

(27.8)

(23.5)

Total

$5,998

(26.4%)

(24.8%)

PROCEDURE DEFERRALS DUE TO COVID-19 CONSISTENT WITH INTRA- QUARTER UPDATE; CONTINUING TO INVEST IN PEOPLE & PIPELINE

COVID-19:Healthcare resources being diverted to respond to the pandemic resulted in

deferral of procedures and a decline in customer capital equipment and bulk purchases,

offset by increased demand for products used in the fight against COVID-19

REVENUE:-24.8% constant currency, -25.0% organic, consistent with intra-quarter

update and MedTech industry

CVG:Declined -32.8% reflecting deferred procedures and reduction in typical end of year customer bulk

purchases

MITG:Declined -12.2% driven by broad global deferral of surgical procedures, partially offset by increased

demand for Respiratory and Renal Care Solutions products

RTG:Declined -32.5% organic, reflecting deferrable procedure mix and higher proportion of capital

equipment

Diabetes:Declined -6.7% driven by delays in new patient starts due to closing of physician offices, partially

offset by stocking of supplies, primarily in International markets

Geographies:China experienced full quarter impact, while U.S. and WE impact began mid-March

Americas:Declined -32%; U.S. tracking with expectations until mid-March

EMEA:Declined -10%; tracking with expectations until mid-March; WE declined 32% in April

Asia Pacific:Declined -13%;COVID-19 cases peaked in Korea and ANZ within the quarter

China:

Other Financial Highlights:

Diluted

As Rep

CC2

EPS

Y/Y

Y/Y%

GAAP

$0.48

(44.8%)

NC

Non-GAAP

$0.58

(62.3%)

(62.3%)

Cash Flow

$1.5B

from Ops

Free Cash

$1.1B

2

Flow

Declined -38%; sequential revenue improvement from mid-March

EPS:Non-GAAP EPS declined 62.3%; deleveraging consistent with intra-quarter update

DIVIDEND:Announced quarterly increase to $0.58; Annual $2.32 from prior $2.16; 43rd

consecutive year of dividend increases

  1. Data has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.
  2. Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis.

3 Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 5

MDT

Q4 FY20 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Q4 FY20

Acquisition-

Gain/Loss on

Medical

Exit of

Contribution

IPR&D

Certain Tax

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

Y/Y

Amortization Restructuring

Litigation

Growth /

GAAP

Related

Minority

Device

Business

to MDT

Charges

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Investments

Regulations

Foundation

Change

Net Sales ($M)

5,998

5,998

8,146

-26.4%

Cost of Products Sold

2,264

(38)

(2)

(7)

2,217

2,448

-9%

Gross Margin

62.3%

63.0%

69.9%

-690 bps

SG&A

2,360

(57)

(37)

2,266

2,565

-12%

% of Sales

39.3%

37.8%

31.5%

-630 bps

R&D

567

(10)

557

594

-6%

% of Sales

9.5%

9.3%

7.3%

-200 bps

Other (Income) Expense, Net

(17)

48

(11)

(25)

(5)

(30)

-83%

% of Sales

-0.3%

-0.1%

-0.4%

-30 bps

Amortization of Intangible Assets

439

(439)

0

0

0

Restructuring Charges, Net

31

(31)

0

0

0

Certain Litigation Charges

37

(37)

0

0

0

Operating Profit

317

439

126

37

(9)

--

17

11

--

25

--

963

2,569

-63%

Operating Margin

5.3%

16.1%

31.5%

-1,540 bps

Other Non-Operating Income, Net

(51)

(30)

(81)

(94)

-14%

Net Income attributable to MDT ($M)

646

358

105

12

(12)

30

14

5

--

22

(403)

777

2,077

-63%

Diluted EPS ($)

0.48

0.27

0.08

0.01

(0.01)

0.02

0.01

0.00

--

0.02

(0.30)

0.58

1.54

-62.3%

1 The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum.

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 6

MITG

Q4 FY20 RESULTS

VENTILATOR & AIRWAY DEMAND DRIVES RGR GROWTH

DEFERRABLE PROCEDURE MIX IMPACTS SI GROWTH IN LATE MARCH & APRIL

RGR Growth Offset by

COVID-19 Impact on SI Volumes

EM

U.S.

19%

RGR

39%

40%

SI

60%

Non-

U.S. Dev

42%

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

SI

1,168

(23.6)

(21.6)

RGR

766

5.5

7.7

Total

$1,934

(14.2%)

(12.2%)

U.S.

763

(21.4)

(21.4)

Non-U.S. Dev

805

(5.7)

(2.7)

EM

366

(14.9)

(10.0)

Total

$1,934

(14.2%)

(12.2%)

1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis.

  • Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal (RGR):+7.7% growth behind increased demand for Respiratory and Renal Care Solutions products
  • Respiratory:Mid-40's growth as MITG seeks to meet ventilator needs globally; low-20's growth in Airway products
    • On track to increase ventilator production 5x by end of June
    • Received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the PB560 ventilator in the U.S.
    • MDT ventilators are designed for acute care settings(in-hospital patients in intensive care units, emergency departments or on the general care floors) and sub-acute segment (out of hospital, long-term care facilities or home-ventilated patients)
    • Ventilator portfolio primarily includes the PB980, PB840, PB560, and HT70 models
  • Patient Monitoring: Flat performance as deferrable procedure mix offset regional spikes in demand for Nellcor™ pulse oximetry and Microstream™ capnography products
    • Capnography had strong DD growth fromCOVID-19 demand
  • Renal Care Solutions:HSD growth due to strong demand for Renal Access Catheters and Acute/Chronic Bellco™ consumables
    • FDA grants marketing authorization for Carpediem™, first dialysis for pediatric use U.S.; in Europe Carpediem™ available since 2012
  • GI Solutions:Low-20's declines, reflecting deferrable procedure mix
  • Surgical Innovations (SI):-21.6% declines due to broad global COVID-19 impact on surgical procedures, particularly Bariatric, Colorectal, GYN, Hernia and Thoracic
  • Advanced Surgical:Low-20's declines from April halting of deferrable procedures; low-20's declines in both Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling
  • General Surgical:Low-20's declines due to procedure volume reduction

Puritan

Bennett™

980

Puritan

Bennett™

560

Nellcor™

Pulse

Oximetry

Microstream™ Capnography

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 7

CVG

Q4 FY20 RESULTS

DEFERRED PROCEDURES & BULK ORDERS DRIVE DECLINES

STRONG RDN AND TAVR DATA AT ACC.20; MICRA™ AV LAUNCHED IN U.S.

Declines Driven by Procedure Volumes across Businesses and Geographies, and Reduction in Bulk Purchases

APV

EM

18%

17%

U.S.

CRHF

44%

47%

CSH

Non-

35%

U.S. Dev

39%

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

CRHF

940

(39.5)

(38.1)

CSH

697

(29.9)

(28.1)

APV

367

(26.9)

(25.5)

Total

$2,004

(34.3%)

(32.8%)

U.S.

880

(41.7)

(41.7)

Non-U.S. Dev

785

(21.6)

(19.0)

EM

340

(36.9)

(33.2)

Total

$2,004

(34.3%)

(32.8%)

1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis.

  • Coronary & Structural Heart:-28.1% decline, driven by COVID-19 procedure impact; mid-20's declines in Structural Heart, low-30's declines in Coronary
  • Renal Denervation:OFF-MED pivotal data demonstrated RDN works; magnitude of effect is clinically relevant, and may be understated; RDN is 'always on'
  • TAVR:Approx. -30% decline; strong implant trends pre-COVID-19 impact; estimated held sequential WW procedure share
    • Evolut®Low Risk bicuspid trial data supports Evolut®as valve of choice for bicuspid patients who are TAVR-indicated; bicuspid patients represent ~60% of Low Risk population
    • Low Risk LTI trial data showed different valve designs may lead to differences in durability
  • Cardiac Surgery:High-teens declines with strong ECMO demand
  • Coronary:Low-30's declines driven by reduction in procedure volumes; held sequential WW share
  • Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure:-38.1% as April declines in businesses with more deferrable procedures weighed on the quarter; Micra™ AV a bright spot
  • Arrhythmia Management:High-30'sdeclines
    • High-20'sPacing declines; strong, low-20's U.S. leadless pacing growth - over 60% in February and March - fueled by launch of Micra™ AV
    • Mid-30'sICD declines; therapy considered 'moderately deferrable'
      • Cobalt™/Crome™ FDA approvedearly-May; Europe launch underway
    • High-40'sAFS declines given COVID-19 impact on more deferrable procedures
    • High's-50'sDiagnostics declines as April deferrable procedure volumes slowed dramatically
  • Heart Failure:High-30's declines; CRT-Dlow-40's declines; CRT-Pmid-30's declines; LVADs high- 30's declines
  • Aortic, Peripheral & Venous:-25.5% decline due to COVID-19 impacts
  • Low-20'sAortic declines, with both TAA and AAA down mid-20's
  • Mid-30'sVenous declines given more deferrable nature of procedures
  • Low-30'sWW DCB declines

CoreValve™ EvolutPRO+

Symplicity™ RDN

System

Micra™ AV

Transcatheter

Pacing System

Cobalt™ & Crome™

ICDs & CRT-Ds

Valiant Navion™

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 8

RTG

CAPITAL EQUIPMENT & PROCEDURE DEFERRALS

Q4 FY20 RESULTS

TRANSLATE TO ACROSS THE BOARD DECLINES

COVID-19 Headwinds Offset Early

Positive Trends

Pain

EM

13%

Spine

12%

Specialty

32%

Non-US

13%

U.S. 63%

Dev

26%

Brain

41%

  • Brain Therapies:-24.7% decline allayed by relative strength in Neurovascular
  • Neurovascular:HSD decline partially offset by growth in Ischemic Stroke therapy products
    • Ischemic: HSD growth driven by sales of Riptide™ aspiration system and React™ aspiration catheters
    • Hemorrhagic:Mid-teens decline driven by deferrals of hemorrhagic stroke cases where unruptured aneurysm is not at immediate risk of rupture
  • Neurosurgery:Down approximately -30% due to hospitals delaying capital equipment purchases
    • Relative strength from Midas Rex™ MR8™ powered surgical instruments and StealthStation™ sales
  • DBS:High-30's decline resulting from procedure deferrals and reduction of normal year-end customer bulk purchases

Solitaire™ X

Revascularization

Device

Mazor X Stealth™

Edition

  • Spine:-32.0% organic decline driven by procedure deferrals and a reduction in typical end-of-year customer bulk purchases

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

Brain

615

(26.0)

(24.7)

Spine

480

(30.5)

(29.8)

Specialty

197

(43.9)

(43.0)

Pain

198

(42.1)

(41.5)

Total

$1,490

(32.7%)

(31.8%)

U.S.

935

(36.5)

(36.5)

Non-U.S. Dev

380

(21.5)

(19.2)

EM

175

(32.2)

(28.3)

Total

$1,490

(32.7%)

(31.8%)

  • Spine revenue combined with enabling tech2: -33.7%organic decline reflecting delays in capital equipment evaluations and purchases
  • Core Spine:Mid-20's decline driven by procedures deferrals
  • Specialty Therapies:-43.0% decline indicative of procedure deferrals
  • ENT:High-20's decline reflecting pullback in ENT procedures
  • Pelvic Health:High-50's decline due to deferrals of most SNM procedures; share increased following European launch of InterStim™ Micro
  • Pain Therapies:-41.5% decline resulting from procedure deferrals
  • Interventional:Comparatively fewer deferred procedures
  • Pain Stim:Declined due to deferrals of most pain stim procedures
  • Targeted Drug Delivery:Declined due to procedure deferrals

InterStim™ Micro &

InterStim™

SureScan™ MRI Leads

DTM™ SCS Therapy on Intellis™ Platform

  1. Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis.
  2. Spine-relatedenabling technologies revenue reflected in Neurosurgery business within Brain division.

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 9

DIABETES

Q4 FY20 RESULTS

SLOWER NEW PUMP STARTS OFFSET BY CONSUMABLES

OUS DEVELOPED MARKETS GROWTH PARTIALLY OFFSETS COVID-19 PRESSURES

Continued WW CGM Growth;

COVID-19 Pressured New

Patient Starts

EM 8%

U.S. 48%

Non-US

Dev 44%

Revenue

As Rep

CC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

U.S.

274

(17.0)

(17.0)

Non-U.S. Dev

248

5.1

9.3

EM

48

(20.0)

(13.3)

Total

$570

(8.9%)

(6.7%)

1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis.

  • International Revenue:Accounts for approximately half of total sales, with 5% growth despite COVID-19 pressure
  • Positive offsets in EMEA with supplies and sensor stocking
  • U.S. Revenue:Declined high-teens, primarily due to new patient starts delayed by closing of physician offices, and competitive challenges
  • Guardian™ Connect grew LDD despiteCOVID-19 headwinds
  • CGM:Growth driven by WW strength in both Integrated and Stand Alone CGM
  • Stand Alone CGM:Guardian™ Connect Smart CGM system continues momentum with growth despite COVID-19
  • Integrated CGM:Strong global growth driven by increased CGM penetration & new patient acquisitions, partially offset by COVID-19 impacts
  • Insulin Pumps:COVID-19 has resulted in the closing of physician offices and delayed new patient starts; continued competitive pressures in the U.S.
  • Next Tech Pathway upgrade program continues to gain acceptance
  • MiniMed™ 670G installed base increased sequentially to ~249,000 trained, active users benefiting from SmartGuard™ technology
  • Medtronic Assurance Program:Expanded support for diabetes customers who have lost their health insurance due to COVID-19-related job loss
  • U.S. customers withCOVID-19 related job loss can receive a 3-month supply of glucose sensors, infusion sets and reservoirs at no cost

MiniMed

670G

MiniMed

640G

Guardian

Sensor 3

Guardian

Connect w/

Sugar.IQ

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 10

FY20 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

MDT

FY20HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue:

DIAB

EM

8%

16%

CVG

RTG

36%

U.S.

27%

Non-U.S.

52%

Dev

MITG

32%

29%

Revenue

As Rep

CCC1

$M

Y/Y %

Y/Y %

CVG

10,468

(9.0)

(7.6)

MITG

8,352

(1.5)

0.2

RTG

7,725

(5.6)

(4.7)

Diabetes

2,368

(1.0)

0.8

Total

$28,913

(5.4%)

(4.0%)

U.S.

14,919

(7.9)

(7.9)

Non-U.S. Dev

9,287

(3.6)

(0.9)

EM

4,707

(0.5)

2.8

Total

$28,913

(5.4%)

(4.0%)

PRODUCT PIPELINE READY TO KICK IN; 97% FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION

REVENUE:Q4 impact of COVID-19 weighed heavily on full year results; executed on our broad,

sustainable growth strategy

• Continuing to drive therapy innovation and global market penetration

• Steady cadence of innovative, new product launches

PIPELINE:Several recent approvals; launches interrupted by COVID-19 but positions us well

competitively

• Despite COVID-19, Micra™ VR together with recently launched Micra™ AV grew high-20's in the U.S. in FY20

• Product features available on new products even more valuable in current environment

Remote monitoring

Distance programming

• Launched Evolut™ PRO+, Midas Rex™ MR8™ powered surgical instruments, Percept™ DBS with BrainSense™

technology, Stimgenics DTM™ launch on Intellis™ platform, Cobalt™/Crome™, and Micra™ AV; expanded

MiniMed™ 670G through Europe; unveiled soft tissue robot

• Presented RDN OFF-MED, Stimgenics DTM™, TAVR Bicuspid and Leaflet Immobility clinical data; received Low Risk

indication expansion for TAVR

EPS:Non-GAAP EPS $4.59; declined 11.3% given significant Q4 deleveraging as the company

continued to invest in its people and pipeline

• Beat and raised EPS guidance each quarter in the first three fiscal quarters

• Delivered 50bps CC operating margin expansion in the first three fiscal quarters

2

Other Financial Highlights:

Diluted

As Rep

CCC1

EPS

Y/Y

Y/Y%

GAAP

$3.54

3.8%

NC

Non-GAAP

$4.59

(12.1%)

(11.3%)

Cash Flow

$7.2B

from Ops

Free Cash

$6.0B

2

Flow

FREE CASH FLOW :$6.0B; conversion ratio3of 97% well above 80% target

CAPITAL ALLOCATION:Strategically executed balanced capital deployment

• Invested in future growth through disciplined investment in R&D and tuck-in acquisitions, including Titan Spine, Klue,

Stimgenics, and Digital Surgery

• Return to Shareholders: $2,894M in dividends and $664M in net share repurchases, representing 59% of Free Cash

Flow2and 57% of Non-GAAP Net Income

  1. Figures represent comparison to FY19 on a comparable, constant currency basis.
  2. Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

3 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income.

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 12

MDT

FY20 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP Adjustments

FY20

Gain/Loss on

Medical

Debt tender

Contribution

FY20

FY FY19

Y/Y Growth

Amortization Restructuring

Litigation

Acquisition-

premium and

Exit of

IPR&D

Certain Tax

GAAP

Related

Minority

Device

other

Business

to MDT

Charges

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

/ Change

Investment

Regulations

Foundation

charges

Net Sales ($M)

28,913

28,913

30,557

-5.4%

Cost of Products Sold

9,424

(155)

(5)

(20)

9,244

9,057

2%

Gross Margin

67.4%

68.0%

70.4%

-240 bps

SG&A

10,109

(168)

(103)

9,838

10,157

-3%

% of Sales

35.0%

34.0%

33.2%

-80 bps

R&D

2,331

(28)

2,303

2,330

-1%

% of Sales

8.1%

8.0%

7.6%

-40 bps

Other (Income) Expense, Net

71

42

7

(52)

(80)

(25)

(37)

141

-126%

% of Sales

0.2%

-0.1%

0.5%

60 bps

Amortization of Intangible Assets

1,756

(1,756)

0

0

0

Restructuring Charges, Net

118

(118)

0

0

0

Certain Litigation Charges

313

(313)

0

0

0

Operating Profit

4,791

1,756

441

313

66

--

48

(7)

52

80

25

--

7,565

8,872

-15%

Operating Margin

16.6%

26.2%

29.0%

-280 bps

Other Non-Operating Income, Net

(356)

(19)

(375)

(311)

21%

Net Income attributable to MDT ($M)

4,789

1,472

372

254

53

22

42

320

40

62

22

(1,242)

6,206

7,089

-12%

Diluted EPS ($)

3.54

1.09

0.28

0.19

0.04

0.02

0.03

0.24

0.03

0.05

0.02

(0.92)

4.59

5.22

-12.1%

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 13

FREE CASH FLOW

MDT

COMPONENTS OF FREE CASH FLOW

$ Billions

Operating Cash Flow

CAPEX

Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP Net Income

Conversion Ratio4

Conversion Ratio adjusted to include post-tax amortization

Included in Operating Cash Flow:

-Tax

Certain Litigation Payments, net1,2

Restructuring Payments

Pre

1

Other Payments1,3

Puerto Rico IRS Pre-Payment

Certain Other Tax Payments

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

$5.2

$6.9

$4.7

$7.0

$7.2

($1.0)

($1.3)

($1.1)

($1.1)

($1.2)

$4.2

$5.6

$3.6

$5.9

$6.0

$6.2

$6.4

$6.5

$7.1

$6.2

67%

88%

55%

83%

97%

88%

114%

72%

105%

127%

$0.2

$0.3

$0.3

$0.5

$0.2

$0.2

$0.2

$0.2

$0.4

$0.5

$0.2

$0.3

$0.3

$0.2

$0.2

--

--

$1.1

--

--

$0.8

$0.4

$0.4

$0.4

$0.1

  1. Cash flow impact does not reflect associated tax cost / benefit, as timing and amount are difficult to estimate.
  2. Includes payments accrued as"Non-GAAP" charges, as well as COV acquisition opening balance sheet adjustments.
  3. Includesacquisition-related,divestiture-related, and European Union medical device regulations charges, as well as contributions to the Medtronic Foundation.

4 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income.

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 15

FY21 RTG REPORTING STRUCTURE

MDT

FY21REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - RESTORATIVE THERAPIES GROUP

RESTORATIVE THERAPIES GROUP

FY20 Structure

BRAIN

SPINE

SPECIALTY

PAIN

THERAPIES

THERAPIES

THERAPIES

Neurovascular

Core Spine

ENT

Pain Stim

Neurosurgery

Biologics

Pelvic Health

Targeted Drug

DBS

Kanghui

Delivery

Interventional

RESTORATIVE THERAPIES GROUP

New FY21 Structure

1

2

3

CRANIAL & SPINAL

SPECIALTY

NEUROMODULATION

TECHNOLOGIES

THERAPIES

Core Spine &

Neurovascular

Pain (Stim & Targeted

Biologics

Drug Delivery)

  • ENT

Enabling

Brain Modulation

Technologies

Pelvic Health

(DBS)

(Neurosurgery)

Interventional

  • China Orthopedics (Kanghui)

1

Combining Neurosurgery business

2

Moving Neurovascular business

3

Combining DBS business with

with Spine division to form

Pain Therapies division to form

toSpecialty Therapies division

Cranial & Spinal Technologies division

Neuromodulation division

See following slide for restated historical revenue

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 17

MDT

FY21RTG REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - RESTATED HISTORICAL REVENUE

Recast to reflect new RTG reporting structure

All figures in $millions

World Wide

Business Unit

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

FY20

Cranial & Spinal Technologies

1,050

1,117

1,117

798

4,082

Specialty Therapies

563

575

588

420

2,147

Neuromodulation

398

420

406

272

1,497

Restorative Therapies Group

2,012

2,112

2,111

1,490

7,725

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

FY20

Cranial & Spinal Technologies

742

802

790

546

2,879

U.S.

Specialty Therapies

336

351

350

217

1,253

Neuromodulation

261

287

270

172

990

Restorative Therapies Group

1,338

1,440

1,409

935

5,122

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 18

APPENDIX

ACRONYMS / ABBREVIATIONS

Growth

DD

Double Digit

HSD

High-Single Digit

LDD

Low-Double Digit

Other

~ or Approx.

Approximately

ANZ

Australia & New Zealand

bps

Basis Points

CAPEX

Capital Expenditures

CC

Constant Currency

COV

Covidien

Dev

Developed

EM

Emerging Markets

EMEA

Europe, the Middle East & Africa

EPS

Earnings Per Share

FDA

Food and Drug Administration

FY

Fiscal Year

Other

GAAP

Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles

IPR&D

In-Process Research & Development

IRS

Internal Revenue Service

Ops

Operations

PLC

Public Limited Company

Q

Quarter

R&D

Research & Development

Rep

Reported

SEC

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

SG&A

Selling, General & Administrative

Tech

Technology

U.S.

United States

WW

Worldwide

WE

Western Europe

Y/Y

Year-over-Year

$M

Millions of Dollars

Business Specific

AAA

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

ACC

American College of Cardiology

AFS

Atrial Fibrillation Solutions

APV

Aortic, Peripheral & Venous

CGM

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

CRHF

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure

CRT-D

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy -

Defibrillator

CRT-P

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy -

Pacemaker

CSH

Coronary & Structural Heart

CVG

Cardiac & Vascular Group

DBS

Deep Brain Stimulation

DIAB

Diabetes

DCB

Drug Coated Balloon

DTM

Differential Target Multiplexed Waveform

ECMO

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

ENT

Ear, Nose, & Throat

Business Specific

GYN

Gynecology

GI

Gastrointestinal

ICD

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

LTI

Leaflet Thickening or Immobility

LVAD

Left Ventricular Assist Device

MDT

Medtronic

Med

Medical

MITG

Minimally Invasive Therapies Group

RDN

Renal Denervation

RGR

Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal

RTG

Restorative Therapies Group

SCS

Spinal Cord Stimulation

SNM

Sacral Neuromodulation

Stim

Stimulation

SI

Surgical Innovations

TAA

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

TAVR

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 19

Disclaimer

Medtronic plc published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 12:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
