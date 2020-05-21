Medtronic : Q4 FY20 Presentation 0 05/21/2020 | 08:20am EDT Send by mail :

RESPONSE Q4 FY20 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

FY20 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FREE CASH FLOW

FY21 RTG REPORTING STRUCTURE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact COVID-19 has had and is expected to continue to have on our business, operations and production, as well as demand for our offerings, and on our employees, medical professional and healthcare system, communities in which we operate, and our financial results and condition, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation and general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this presentation, including to reflect future events or circumstances. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain information in this presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences and such differences may be material. This presentation contains financial measures and guidance which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided on our website and can be accessed using this link. Financial Comparisons References to quarterly results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to Q4 FY19, and references to annual results increasing, decreasing, or remaining flat are in comparison to FY19. References to organic revenue growth exclude the impact of significant acquisitions or divestitures and currency. Unless stated otherwise, quarterly and annual rates and ranges are given on a constant currency basis, which adjusts for the impact of currency. Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 2 MDT COVID-19 RESPONSE UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED RESPONSE TO SUPPORT EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES EMPLOYEE SAFETY AND CUSTOMER SUPPORT AND COMMUNITY PROTECTION PRODUCT AVAILABILITY CITIZENSHIP Monetary Assistance and Aid: Financial support and awards granted through programs and policies developed for employees significantly impacted by COVID-19; instituted measures to help protect field employees from significant impacts to their incentive compensation

Facility Sanitization: Facilities regularly cleaned and sanitized while utilizing personal protection equipment and social distancing best practices for employees

Telehealth: Employees and their family members provided with access to a free, virtual COVID-19 evaluation and monitoring tool Ventilator Capacity: Significantly expanded production of ventilators and on track to increase production five-fold from pre-pandemic levels by the end of June

Significantly expanded production of ventilators and on track to increase production five-fold from pre-pandemic levels by the end of June Collaboration and Partnership: Partnered with technology and manufacturing companies, such as Intel, SpaceX, and Foxconn, to create significant capacity and add remote monitoring features; released Puritan Bennett™ 560 ventilator design specifications publicly, resulting in over 125,000 registrations

Remote Monitoring Solutions: Developed and deployed remote monitoring solutions to reduce exposure to COVID-19 for employees, customers and patients Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 3 Donations & Matching: Pledged over $36 million in monetary and product donations since February to support health systems and global communities while offering a 2:1 match on monetary donations made by employees and retirees

External News Hub: Launched platform to provide latest updates to company's response to the pandemic: Medtronic.com/covid19

Launched platform to provide latest updates to company's response to the pandemic: Expansion of Medtronic Assurance Program: Provides support to diabetes customers who have lost their health insurance due to COVID-19- related job loss; current, eligible, U.S. customers can receive a 3-month supply of glucose sensors, infusion sets and reservoirs at no cost Q4 FY20 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS & GROUP REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS MDT Q4 FY20 HIGHLIGHTS Revenue: DIAB EM 10% CVG 15% U.S. RTG 33% 48% 25% Non-U.S. Dev MITG 37% 32% Revenue As Rep CC2 Organic $M1 Y/Y % Y/Y % Y/Y % CVG 2,004 (34.3) (32.8) -- MITG 1,934 (14.2) (12.2) -- RTG 1,490 (32.7) (31.8) (32.5) Diabetes 570 (8.9) (6.7) -- Total $5,998 (26.4%) (24.8%) (25.0%) U.S. 2,852 (33.4) (33.4) Non-U.S. Dev 2,218 (13.9) (11.0) EM 929 (27.8) (23.5) Total $5,998 (26.4%) (24.8%) PROCEDURE DEFERRALS DUE TO COVID-19 CONSISTENT WITH INTRA- QUARTER UPDATE; CONTINUING TO INVEST IN PEOPLE & PIPELINE COVID-19:Healthcare resources being diverted to respond to the pandemic resulted in deferral of procedures and a decline in customer capital equipment and bulk purchases, offset by increased demand for products used in the fight against COVID-19 REVENUE:-24.8% constant currency, -25.0% organic, consistent with intra-quarter update and MedTech industry • CVG:Declined -32.8% reflecting deferred procedures and reduction in typical end of year customer bulk purchases • MITG:Declined -12.2% driven by broad global deferral of surgical procedures, partially offset by increased demand for Respiratory and Renal Care Solutions products • RTG:Declined -32.5% organic, reflecting deferrable procedure mix and higher proportion of capital equipment • Diabetes:Declined -6.7% driven by delays in new patient starts due to closing of physician offices, partially offset by stocking of supplies, primarily in International markets • Geographies:China experienced full quarter impact, while U.S. and WE impact began mid-March • Americas:Declined -32%; U.S. tracking with expectations until mid-March • EMEA:Declined -10%; tracking with expectations until mid-March; WE declined 32% in April • Asia Pacific:Declined -13%;COVID-19 cases peaked in Korea and ANZ within the quarter •China: Other Financial Highlights: Diluted As Rep CC2 EPS Y/Y Y/Y% GAAP $0.48 (44.8%) NC Non-GAAP $0.58 (62.3%) (62.3%) Cash Flow $1.5B from Ops Free Cash $1.1B 2 Flow Declined -38%; sequential revenue improvement from mid-March EPS:Non-GAAP EPS declined 62.3%; deleveraging consistent with intra-quarter update DIVIDEND:Announced quarterly increase to $0.58; Annual $2.32 from prior $2.16; 43rd consecutive year of dividend increases Data has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis. 3 Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions. Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 5 MDT Q4 FY20 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION Non-GAAP Adjustments Q4 FY20 Acquisition- Gain/Loss on Medical Exit of Contribution IPR&D Certain Tax Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 Y/Y Amortization Restructuring Litigation Growth / GAAP Related Minority Device Business to MDT Charges Adjustments Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Investments Regulations Foundation Change Net Sales ($M) 5,998 5,998 8,146 -26.4% Cost of Products Sold 2,264 (38) (2) (7) 2,217 2,448 -9% Gross Margin 62.3% 63.0% 69.9% -690 bps SG&A 2,360 (57) (37) 2,266 2,565 -12% % of Sales 39.3% 37.8% 31.5% -630 bps R&D 567 (10) 557 594 -6% % of Sales 9.5% 9.3% 7.3% -200 bps Other (Income) Expense, Net (17) 48 (11) (25) (5) (30) -83% % of Sales -0.3% -0.1% -0.4% -30 bps Amortization of Intangible Assets 439 (439) 0 0 0 Restructuring Charges, Net 31 (31) 0 0 0 Certain Litigation Charges 37 (37) 0 0 0 Operating Profit 317 439 126 37 (9) -- 17 11 -- 25 -- 963 2,569 -63% Operating Margin 5.3% 16.1% 31.5% -1,540 bps Other Non-Operating Income, Net (51) (30) (81) (94) -14% Net Income attributable to MDT ($M) 646 358 105 12 (12) 30 14 5 -- 22 (403) 777 2,077 -63% Diluted EPS ($) 0.48 0.27 0.08 0.01 (0.01) 0.02 0.01 0.00 -- 0.02 (0.30) 0.58 1.54 -62.3% 1 The data in this row has been intentionally rounded to the nearest $0.01 and, therefore, may not sum. Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 6 MITG Q4 FY20 RESULTS VENTILATOR & AIRWAY DEMAND DRIVES RGR GROWTH DEFERRABLE PROCEDURE MIX IMPACTS SI GROWTH IN LATE MARCH & APRIL RGR Growth Offset by COVID-19 Impact on SI Volumes EM U.S. 19% RGR 39% 40% SI 60% Non- U.S. Dev 42% Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % SI 1,168 (23.6) (21.6) RGR 766 5.5 7.7 Total $1,934 (14.2%) (12.2%) U.S. 763 (21.4) (21.4) Non-U.S. Dev 805 (5.7) (2.7) EM 366 (14.9) (10.0) Total $1,934 (14.2%) (12.2%) 1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis. Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal (RGR): +7.7% growth behind increased demand for Respiratory and Renal Care Solutions products

+7.7% growth behind increased demand for Respiratory and Renal Care Solutions products Respiratory: Mid-40's growth as MITG seeks to meet ventilator needs globally; low-20's growth in Airway products

Mid-40's growth as MITG seeks to meet ventilator needs globally; low-20's growth in Airway products On track to increase ventilator production 5x by end of June Received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the PB560 ventilator in the U.S. MDT ventilators are designed for acute care settings (in-hospital patients in intensive care units, emergency departments or on the general care floors) and sub-acute segment (out of hospital, long-term care facilities or home-ventilated patients) Ventilator portfolio primarily includes the PB980, PB840, PB560, and HT70 models

Patient Monitoring : Flat performance as deferrable procedure mix offset regional spikes in demand for Nellcor™ pulse oximetry and Microstream™ capnography products

: Flat performance as deferrable procedure mix offset regional spikes in demand for Nellcor™ pulse oximetry and Microstream™ capnography products Capnography had strong DD growth from COVID-19 demand

Renal Care Solutions: HSD growth due to strong demand for Renal Access Catheters and Acute/Chronic Bellco™ consumables

HSD growth due to strong demand for Renal Access Catheters and Acute/Chronic Bellco™ consumables FDA grants marketing authorization for Carpediem™, first dialysis for pediatric use U.S.; in Europe Carpediem™ available since 2012

GI Solutions: Low-20's declines, reflecting deferrable procedure mix

Low-20's declines, reflecting deferrable procedure mix Surgical Innovations (SI): -21.6% declines due to broad global COVID-19 impact on surgical procedures, particularly Bariatric, Colorectal, GYN, Hernia and Thoracic

-21.6% declines due to broad global COVID-19 impact on surgical procedures, particularly Bariatric, Colorectal, GYN, Hernia and Thoracic Advanced Surgical: Low-20's declines from April halting of deferrable procedures; low-20's declines in both Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling

Low-20's declines from April halting of deferrable procedures; low-20's declines in both Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling General Surgical: Low-20's declines due to procedure volume reduction Puritan Bennett™ 980 Puritan Bennett™ 560 Nellcor™ Pulse Oximetry Microstream™ Capnography Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 7 CVG Q4 FY20 RESULTS DEFERRED PROCEDURES & BULK ORDERS DRIVE DECLINES STRONG RDN AND TAVR DATA AT ACC.20; MICRA™ AV LAUNCHED IN U.S. Declines Driven by Procedure Volumes across Businesses and Geographies, and Reduction in Bulk Purchases APV EM 18% 17% U.S. CRHF 44% 47% CSH Non- 35% U.S. Dev 39% Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % CRHF 940 (39.5) (38.1) CSH 697 (29.9) (28.1) APV 367 (26.9) (25.5) Total $2,004 (34.3%) (32.8%) U.S. 880 (41.7) (41.7) Non-U.S. Dev 785 (21.6) (19.0) EM 340 (36.9) (33.2) Total $2,004 (34.3%) (32.8%) 1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis. Coronary & Structural Heart: -28.1% decline, driven by COVID-19 procedure impact; mid-20's declines in Structural Heart, low-30's declines in Coronary

-28.1% decline, driven by COVID-19 procedure impact; mid-20's declines in Structural Heart, low-30's declines in Coronary Renal Denervation: OFF-MED pivotal data demonstrated RDN works ; magnitude of effect is clinically relevant, and may be understated; RDN is 'always on'

OFF-MED pivotal data demonstrated ; magnitude of effect is clinically relevant, and may be understated; RDN is 'always on' TAVR: Approx. -30% decline; strong implant trends pre-COVID-19 impact; estimated held sequential WW procedure share

Approx. -30% decline; strong implant trends pre-COVID-19 impact; estimated held sequential WW procedure share Evolut ® Low Risk bicuspid trial data supports Evolut ® as valve of choice for bicuspid patients who are TAVR-indicated; bicuspid patients represent ~60% of Low Risk population Low Risk LTI trial data showed different valve designs may lead to differences in durability

Cardiac Surgery: High-teens declines with strong ECMO demand

High-teens declines with strong ECMO demand Coronary: Low-30's declines driven by reduction in procedure volumes; held sequential WW share

Low-30's declines driven by reduction in procedure volumes; held sequential WW share Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure: -38.1% as April declines in businesses with more deferrable procedures weighed on the quarter; Micra™ AV a bright spot

-38.1% as April declines in businesses with more deferrable procedures weighed on the quarter; Micra™ AV a bright spot Arrhythmia Management: High-30's declines

High-20's Pacing declines; strong, low-20's U.S. leadless pacing growth - over 60% in February and March - fueled by launch of Micra™ AV Mid-30's ICD declines; therapy considered 'moderately deferrable' Cobalt™/Crome™ FDA approved early-May; Europe launch underway High-40's AFS declines given COVID-19 impact on more deferrable procedures High's-50's Diagnostics declines as April deferrable procedure volumes slowed dramatically

Heart Failure: High-30's declines; CRT-Dlow-40's declines; CRT-Pmid-30's declines; LVADs high- 30's declines

High-30's declines; CRT-Dlow-40's declines; CRT-Pmid-30's declines; LVADs high- 30's declines Aortic, Peripheral & Venous: -25.5% decline due to COVID-19 impacts

-25.5% decline due to COVID-19 impacts Low-20's Aortic declines, with both TAA and AAA down mid-20's

Aortic declines, with both TAA and AAA down mid-20's Mid-30's Venous declines given more deferrable nature of procedures

Venous declines given more deferrable nature of procedures Low-30's WW DCB declines CoreValve™ Evolut™PRO+ Symplicity™ RDN System Micra™ AV Transcatheter Pacing System Cobalt™ & Crome™ ICDs & CRT-Ds Valiant Navion™ Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 8 RTG CAPITAL EQUIPMENT & PROCEDURE DEFERRALS Q4 FY20 RESULTS TRANSLATE TO ACROSS THE BOARD DECLINES COVID-19 Headwinds Offset Early Positive Trends Pain EM 13% Spine 12% Specialty 32% Non-US 13% U.S. 63% Dev 26% Brain 41% Brain Therapies: -24.7% decline allayed by relative strength in Neurovascular

-24.7% decline allayed by relative strength in Neurovascular Neurovascular: HSD decline partially offset by growth in Ischemic Stroke therapy products

HSD decline partially offset by growth in Ischemic Stroke therapy products Ischemic: HSD growth driven by sales of Riptide™ aspiration system and React™ aspiration catheters Hemorrhagic: Mid-teens decline driven by deferrals of hemorrhagic stroke cases where unruptured aneurysm is not at immediate risk of rupture

Neurosurgery: Down approximately -30% due to hospitals delaying capital equipment purchases

Down approximately -30% due to hospitals delaying capital equipment purchases Relative strength from Midas Rex™ MR8™ powered surgical instruments and StealthStation™ sales

DBS: High-30's decline resulting from procedure deferrals and reduction of normal year-end customer bulk purchases Solitaire™ X Revascularization Device Mazor X Stealth™ Edition Spine: -32.0% organic decline driven by procedure deferrals and a reduction in typical end-of-year customer bulk purchases Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % Brain 615 (26.0) (24.7) Spine 480 (30.5) (29.8) Specialty 197 (43.9) (43.0) Pain 198 (42.1) (41.5) Total $1,490 (32.7%) (31.8%) U.S. 935 (36.5) (36.5) Non-U.S. Dev 380 (21.5) (19.2) EM 175 (32.2) (28.3) Total $1,490 (32.7%) (31.8%) Spine revenue combined with enabling tech 2 : - 33.7% organic decline reflecting delays in capital equipment evaluations and purchases

: - Core Spine: Mid-20's decline driven by procedures deferrals

Mid-20's decline driven by procedures deferrals Specialty Therapies: -43.0% decline indicative of procedure deferrals

-43.0% decline indicative of procedure deferrals ENT: High-20's decline reflecting pullback in ENT procedures

High-20's decline reflecting pullback in ENT procedures Pelvic Health: High-50's decline due to deferrals of most SNM procedures; share increased following European launch of InterStim™ Micro

High-50's decline due to deferrals of most SNM procedures; share increased following European launch of InterStim™ Micro Pain Therapies: -41.5% decline resulting from procedure deferrals

-41.5% decline resulting from procedure deferrals Interventional: Comparatively fewer deferred procedures

Comparatively fewer deferred procedures Pain Stim: Declined due to deferrals of most pain stim procedures

Declined due to deferrals of most pain stim procedures Targeted Drug Delivery: Declined due to procedure deferrals InterStim™ Micro & InterStim™ SureScan™ MRI Leads DTM™ SCS Therapy on Intellis™ Platform Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis. Spine-related enabling technologies revenue reflected in Neurosurgery business within Brain division. Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 9 DIABETES Q4 FY20 RESULTS SLOWER NEW PUMP STARTS OFFSET BY CONSUMABLES OUS DEVELOPED MARKETS GROWTH PARTIALLY OFFSETS COVID-19 PRESSURES Continued WW CGM Growth; COVID-19 Pressured New Patient Starts EM 8% U.S. 48% Non-US Dev 44% Revenue As Rep CC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % U.S. 274 (17.0) (17.0) Non-U.S. Dev 248 5.1 9.3 EM 48 (20.0) (13.3) Total $570 (8.9%) (6.7%) 1 Figures represent comparison to Q4 FY19 on a constant currency basis. International Revenue: Accounts for approximately half of total sales, with 5% growth despite COVID-19 pressure

Accounts for approximately half of total sales, with 5% growth despite COVID-19 pressure Positive offsets in EMEA with supplies and sensor stocking

U.S. Revenue: Declined high-teens, primarily due to new patient starts delayed by closing of physician offices, and competitive challenges

Declined high-teens, primarily due to new patient starts delayed by closing of physician offices, and competitive challenges Guardian™ Connect grew LDD despite COVID-19 headwinds

COVID-19 headwinds CGM: Growth driven by WW strength in both Integrated and Stand Alone CGM

Growth driven by WW strength in both Integrated and Stand Alone CGM Stand Alone CGM: Guardian™ Connect Smart CGM system continues momentum with growth despite COVID-19

Guardian™ Connect Smart CGM system continues momentum with growth despite COVID-19 Integrated CGM: Strong global growth driven by increased CGM penetration & new patient acquisitions, partially offset by COVID-19 impacts

Strong global growth driven by increased CGM penetration & new patient acquisitions, partially offset by COVID-19 impacts Insulin Pumps: COVID-19 has resulted in the closing of physician offices and delayed new patient starts; continued competitive pressures in the U.S.

COVID-19 has resulted in the closing of physician offices and delayed new patient starts; continued competitive pressures in the U.S. Next Tech Pathway upgrade program continues to gain acceptance

MiniMed™ 670G installed base increased sequentially to ~249,000 trained, active users benefiting from SmartGuard™ technology

Medtronic Assurance Program: Expanded support for diabetes customers who have lost their health insurance due to COVID-19-related job loss

Expanded support for diabetes customers who have lost their health insurance due to COVID-19-related job loss U.S. customers with COVID-19 related job loss can receive a 3-month supply of glucose sensors, infusion sets and reservoirs at no cost MiniMed™ 670G MiniMed ™ 640G Guardian™ Sensor 3 Guardian™ Connect w/ Sugar.IQ™ Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 10 FY20 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS MDT FY20HIGHLIGHTS Revenue: DIAB EM 8% 16% CVG RTG 36% U.S. 27% Non-U.S. 52% Dev MITG 32% 29% Revenue As Rep CCC1 $M Y/Y % Y/Y % CVG 10,468 (9.0) (7.6) MITG 8,352 (1.5) 0.2 RTG 7,725 (5.6) (4.7) Diabetes 2,368 (1.0) 0.8 Total $28,913 (5.4%) (4.0%) U.S. 14,919 (7.9) (7.9) Non-U.S. Dev 9,287 (3.6) (0.9) EM 4,707 (0.5) 2.8 Total $28,913 (5.4%) (4.0%) PRODUCT PIPELINE READY TO KICK IN; 97% FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION REVENUE:Q4 impact of COVID-19 weighed heavily on full year results; executed on our broad, sustainable growth strategy • Continuing to drive therapy innovation and global market penetration • Steady cadence of innovative, new product launches PIPELINE:Several recent approvals; launches interrupted by COVID-19 but positions us well competitively • Despite COVID-19, Micra™ VR together with recently launched Micra™ AV grew high-20's in the U.S. in FY20 • Product features available on new products even more valuable in current environment • Remote monitoring • Distance programming • Launched Evolut™ PRO+, Midas Rex™ MR8™ powered surgical instruments, Percept™ DBS with BrainSense™ technology, Stimgenics DTM™ launch on Intellis™ platform, Cobalt™/Crome™, and Micra™ AV; expanded MiniMed™ 670G through Europe; unveiled soft tissue robot • Presented RDN OFF-MED, Stimgenics DTM™, TAVR Bicuspid and Leaflet Immobility clinical data; received Low Risk indication expansion for TAVR EPS:Non-GAAP EPS $4.59; declined 11.3% given significant Q4 deleveraging as the company continued to invest in its people and pipeline • Beat and raised EPS guidance each quarter in the first three fiscal quarters • Delivered 50bps CC operating margin expansion in the first three fiscal quarters 2 Other Financial Highlights: Diluted As Rep CCC1 EPS Y/Y Y/Y% GAAP $3.54 3.8% NC Non-GAAP $4.59 (12.1%) (11.3%) Cash Flow $7.2B from Ops Free Cash $6.0B 2 Flow FREE CASH FLOW :$6.0B; conversion ratio3of 97% well above 80% target CAPITAL ALLOCATION:Strategically executed balanced capital deployment • Invested in future growth through disciplined investment in R&D and tuck-in acquisitions, including Titan Spine, Klue, Stimgenics, and Digital Surgery • Return to Shareholders: $2,894M in dividends and $664M in net share repurchases, representing 59% of Free Cash Flow2and 57% of Non-GAAP Net Income Figures represent comparison to FY19 on a comparable, constant currency basis. Operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions. 3 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income. Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 12 MDT FY20 GAAP TONON-GAAPSELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION Non-GAAP Adjustments FY20 Gain/Loss on Medical Debt tender Contribution FY20 FY FY19 Y/Y Growth Amortization Restructuring Litigation Acquisition- premium and Exit of IPR&D Certain Tax GAAP Related Minority Device other Business to MDT Charges Adjustments Non-GAAP Non-GAAP / Change Investment Regulations Foundation charges Net Sales ($M) 28,913 28,913 30,557 -5.4% Cost of Products Sold 9,424 (155) (5) (20) 9,244 9,057 2% Gross Margin 67.4% 68.0% 70.4% -240 bps SG&A 10,109 (168) (103) 9,838 10,157 -3% % of Sales 35.0% 34.0% 33.2% -80 bps R&D 2,331 (28) 2,303 2,330 -1% % of Sales 8.1% 8.0% 7.6% -40 bps Other (Income) Expense, Net 71 42 7 (52) (80) (25) (37) 141 -126% % of Sales 0.2% -0.1% 0.5% 60 bps Amortization of Intangible Assets 1,756 (1,756) 0 0 0 Restructuring Charges, Net 118 (118) 0 0 0 Certain Litigation Charges 313 (313) 0 0 0 Operating Profit 4,791 1,756 441 313 66 -- 48 (7) 52 80 25 -- 7,565 8,872 -15% Operating Margin 16.6% 26.2% 29.0% -280 bps Other Non-Operating Income, Net (356) (19) (375) (311) 21% Net Income attributable to MDT ($M) 4,789 1,472 372 254 53 22 42 320 40 62 22 (1,242) 6,206 7,089 -12% Diluted EPS ($) 3.54 1.09 0.28 0.19 0.04 0.02 0.03 0.24 0.03 0.05 0.02 (0.92) 4.59 5.22 -12.1% Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 13 FREE CASH FLOW MDT COMPONENTS OF FREE CASH FLOW $ Billions Operating Cash Flow CAPEX Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Net Income Conversion Ratio4 Conversion Ratio adjusted to include post-tax amortization Included in Operating Cash Flow: -Tax Certain Litigation Payments, net1,2 Restructuring Payments Pre 1 Other Payments1,3 Puerto Rico IRS Pre-Payment Certain Other Tax Payments FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 $5.2 $6.9 $4.7 $7.0 $7.2 ($1.0) ($1.3) ($1.1) ($1.1) ($1.2) $4.2 $5.6 $3.6 $5.9 $6.0 $6.2 $6.4 $6.5 $7.1 $6.2 67% 88% 55% 83% 97% 88% 114% 72% 105% 127% $0.2 $0.3 $0.3 $0.5 $0.2 $0.2 $0.2 $0.2 $0.4 $0.5 $0.2 $0.3 $0.3 $0.2 $0.2 -- -- $1.1 -- -- $0.8 $0.4 $0.4 $0.4 $0.1 Cash flow impact does not reflect associated tax cost / benefit, as timing and amount are difficult to estimate. Includes payments accrued as "Non-GAAP" charges, as well as COV acquisition opening balance sheet adjustments. Includes acquisition-related,divestiture-related, and European Union medical device regulations charges, as well as contributions to the Medtronic Foundation. 4 Conversion Ratio = Free Cash Flow divided by Non-GAAP Net Income. Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 15 FY21 RTG REPORTING STRUCTURE MDT FY21REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - RESTORATIVE THERAPIES GROUP RESTORATIVE THERAPIES GROUP FY20 Structure BRAIN SPINE SPECIALTY PAIN THERAPIES THERAPIES THERAPIES  Neurovascular  Core Spine  ENT  Pain Stim  Neurosurgery  Biologics  Pelvic Health  Targeted Drug  DBS  Kanghui Delivery  Interventional RESTORATIVE THERAPIES GROUP New FY21 Structure 1 2 3 CRANIAL & SPINAL SPECIALTY NEUROMODULATION TECHNOLOGIES THERAPIES Core Spine & Neurovascular Pain (Stim & Targeted Biologics Drug Delivery) ENT Enabling  Brain Modulation Technologies Pelvic Health (DBS) (Neurosurgery)  Interventional China Orthopedics (Kanghui) 1 Combining Neurosurgery business 2 Moving Neurovascular business 3 Combining DBS business with with Spine division to form Pain Therapies division to form toSpecialty Therapies division Cranial & Spinal Technologies division Neuromodulation division See following slide for restated historical revenue Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 17 MDT FY21RTG REVENUE REPORTING CHANGES - RESTATED HISTORICAL REVENUE Recast to reflect new RTG reporting structure All figures in $millions World Wide Business Unit Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 FY20 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,050 1,117 1,117 798 4,082 Specialty Therapies 563 575 588 420 2,147 Neuromodulation 398 420 406 272 1,497 Restorative Therapies Group 2,012 2,112 2,111 1,490 7,725 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 FY20 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 742 802 790 546 2,879 U.S. Specialty Therapies 336 351 350 217 1,253 Neuromodulation 261 287 270 172 990 Restorative Therapies Group 1,338 1,440 1,409 935 5,122 Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 18 APPENDIX ACRONYMS / ABBREVIATIONS Growth DD Double Digit HSD High-Single Digit LDD Low-Double Digit Other ~ or Approx. Approximately ANZ Australia & New Zealand bps Basis Points CAPEX Capital Expenditures CC Constant Currency COV Covidien Dev Developed EM Emerging Markets EMEA Europe, the Middle East & Africa EPS Earnings Per Share FDA Food and Drug Administration FY Fiscal Year Other GAAP Generally Accepted Accounting Principles IPR&D In-Process Research & Development IRS Internal Revenue Service Ops Operations PLC Public Limited Company Q Quarter R&D Research & Development Rep Reported SEC U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission SG&A Selling, General & Administrative Tech Technology U.S. United States WW Worldwide WE Western Europe Y/Y Year-over-Year $M Millions of Dollars Business Specific AAA Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm ACC American College of Cardiology AFS Atrial Fibrillation Solutions APV Aortic, Peripheral & Venous CGM Continuous Glucose Monitoring CRHF Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure CRT-D Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy - Defibrillator CRT-P Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy - Pacemaker CSH Coronary & Structural Heart CVG Cardiac & Vascular Group DBS Deep Brain Stimulation DIAB Diabetes DCB Drug Coated Balloon DTM Differential Target Multiplexed Waveform ECMO Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation ENT Ear, Nose, & Throat Business Specific GYN Gynecology GI Gastrointestinal ICD Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator LTI Leaflet Thickening or Immobility LVAD Left Ventricular Assist Device MDT Medtronic Med Medical MITG Minimally Invasive Therapies Group RDN Renal Denervation RGR Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal RTG Restorative Therapies Group SCS Spinal Cord Stimulation SNM Sacral Neuromodulation Stim Stimulation SI Surgical Innovations TAA Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm TAVR Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Q4 FY20 Earnings Results | May 21, 2020 | 19 Attachments Original document

